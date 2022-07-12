GTX Discusses the Future for Senior Healthcare

GPS SmartSole On aPlaceforMom list of Best GPS Tracking Devices for Seniors with Dementia

LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTCQB: GTXO) (“the Company”), a pioneer in the field of wearable GPS human and asset tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise platform and intellectual property portfolio, announced the video replay of their recent Investor Presentation at the LD Micro 12th annual Invitational.

In the twenty-minute presentation and Q&A, Patrick Bertagna, Chief Executive Officer of GTX Corp, discussed the future of senior health care and the impact wearable medical devices will have on people afflicted with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and autism, along with the global size and scope of the market, business, and valuation model for their SmartSole. The video also highlights the GTX roadmap for other wearable devices they expect to launch in the upcoming months.

During Alzheimer’s Awareness month the SmartSoles were featured in a POD Group Case study and on aPlaceforMom list of the Best GPS Tracking Device for seniors with Dementia.

About GTX Corp:

GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers across the globe with subscribers in over 50 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

