  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. GTX Corp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTXO   US3624082059

GTX CORP

(GTXO)
07-11-2022
0.007750 USD   -6.63%
GTX Discusses the Future for Senior Healthcare

07/12/2022 | 08:25am EDT
GPS SmartSole On aPlaceforMom list of Best GPS Tracking Devices for Seniors with Dementia

LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA, July 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GTX Corp (OTCQB: GTXO) (“the Company”), a pioneer in the field of wearable GPS human and asset tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise platform and intellectual property portfolio, announced the video replay of their recent Investor Presentation at the LD Micro 12th annual Invitational.

Watch the presentation
GTX Corp Discusses the Future for Senior Healthcare at LD Micro Invitational - YouTube

In the twenty-minute presentation and Q&A, Patrick Bertagna, Chief Executive Officer of GTX Corp, discussed the future of senior health care and the impact wearable medical devices will have on people afflicted with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and autism, along with the global size and scope of the market, business, and valuation model for their SmartSole. The video also highlights the GTX roadmap for other wearable devices they expect to launch in the upcoming months.

During Alzheimer’s Awareness month the SmartSoles were featured in a POD Group Case study and on aPlaceforMom list of the Best GPS Tracking Device for seniors with Dementia.

POD Group Case Study

aPlaceforMom Best GPS Device List

About GTX Corp:

GTX Corp (OTC: GTXO) is a pioneer in smart, mobile, and wearable GPS tracking and recovery location-based solutions, supported through a proprietary IoT enterprise monitoring platform and intellectual property portfolio. GTX offers a global end-to-end solution of hardware, software and connectivity and develops two-way GPS tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products and enterprise applications. GTX utilizes the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC and BLE technology, enabling subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people or high value assets. GTX is known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism and traumatic brain injury. GTX’s business model is built around technology innovation and holds over 85 patents, with many issued patents in the area of GPS tracking. The company has international distributors servicing customers across the globe with subscribers in over 50 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities and municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers.

Disclaimer: GTX Corp does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from the content of this document will not infringe rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by GTX Corp. Further GTX Corp cannot be held responsible or liable for the unauthorized use of this document’s content by third parties unknown to the company.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The terms and phrases “expects,” “would,” “will,” “believes,” and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by GTX considering its experience and its perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that GTX believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause GTX’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are set forth in GTX’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which may be obtained on the SEC Website). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on GTX’s forward-looking statements. GTX has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required.


