    GTYH   US3624091043

GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC.

(GTYH)
  Report
GTY Technology Holdings to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results on February 17th, 2022

02/04/2022 | 09:30am EST
GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading vertical SaaS/Cloud solution provider for the public sector, will hold its fourth quarter 2021 earnings call at 4:30 pm ET on Thursday, February 17th, 2022.

The live conference call can be accessed by registering here. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

The call will also be available via live webcast here. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Company website, www.gtytechnology.com.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) (“GTY”) brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides user-friendly software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public-sector budgeting software and consulting services.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 60,8 M - -
Net income 2021 -45,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,49x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 285 M 285 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,69x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,93x
Nbr of Employees 348
Free-Float 79,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,93 $
Average target price 9,67 $
Spread / Average Target 96,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
T. J. Parass President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Curran Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William D. Green Co-Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
David Farrell Chief Operating Officer
Randolph L. Cowen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC.-26.42%285
ACCENTURE PLC-16.64%218 388
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.2.31%189 407
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION3.08%123 561
INFOSYS LIMITED-7.90%97 553
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-16.81%86 164