GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC.

(GTYH)
CalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GTY Technology : SEC Filing (4/A)

02/16/2021 | 06:33am EST
SEC FORM 4/ASEC Form 4

FORM 4 UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number: 3235-0287
Estimated average burden
hours per response: 0.5
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*
Duffy Michael J
(Last) (First) (Middle)
SUITE 100
(Street)
LAS VEGAS NV 89144
(City) (State) (Zip)
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
GTY Technology Holdings Inc. [ GTYH] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
Director 10% Owner
X Officer (give title below) Other (specify below)
CEO OF CITYBASE
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
12/01/2020
4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
12/02/2020 		6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)
X Form filed by One Reporting Person
Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 3 and 4) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Common Stock 12/01/2020 S 40,000 D $3.5049 668,224 D
Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 3) 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code (Instr. 8) 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and 5) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date (Month/Day/Year) 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security (Instr. 3 and 4) 8. Price of Derivative Security (Instr. 5) 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) (Instr. 4) 10. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) (Instr. 4) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership (Instr. 4)
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expiration Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Explanation of Responses:
Remarks:
*This amendment is being filed to include 111,781.68 shares of common stock inadvertently not included in the total common stock share amount.
/s/ John Curran, Attorney-in-Fact 02/14/2021
** Signature of Reporting Person Date
Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.
* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).
** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 11:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -37,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 455 M 455 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,25x
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,57x
Nbr of Employees 408
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
GTY Technology Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,00 $
Last Close Price 8,19 $
Spread / Highest target 22,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,32%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
T. J. Parass President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Curran Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William D. Green Chairman
David Farrell Chief Operating Officer
Randolph L. Cowen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC.58.11%455
ACCENTURE PLC-1.43%163 297
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.68%159 932
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.04%107 640
INFOSYS LIMITED4.29%76 529
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.20%71 479
