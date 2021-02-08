Log in
GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC.

(GTYH)
GTY Technology : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 16, 2021

02/08/2021 | 04:06pm EST
GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading vertical SaaS/Cloud solution provider for the public sector, will hold its fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings call at 4:30 pm ET on Tuesday, February 16th, 2021.

The live conference call can be accessed by registering here. After registering, instructions will be shared on how to join the call.

The call will also be available via live webcast here. The archived webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Company website, www.gtytechnology.com.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GTYH) (“GTY”) brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides user-friendly software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public-sector budgeting software and consulting services.


All news about GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC.
10:06aGTY TECHNOLOGY : to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 1..
BU
01/26GTY TECHNOLOGY : City of Miami Streamlines Business Licensing Process with OpenC..
BU
01/13GTY TECHNOLOGY : Recognized on GovTech 100 List for 2021
PU
01/13GTY TECHNOLOGY : Template Only
PU
01/13GTY TECHNOLOGY : Test GTY
PU
01/06GTY TECHNOLOGY : to Present at Needham Virtual Growth Conference
BU
2020GTY TECHNOLOGY : Craig-Hallum Starts GTY Technology Holdings at Buy with $6 Pric..
MT
2020CITY OF EDGEWATER, FLA., ANNOUNCES S : 24/7 Contactless, In-Person Payment Optio..
PU
2020GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2020GTY TECHNOLOGY : Reports Impressive Growth and Operating Performance Amid Ongoin..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 49,2 M - -
Net income 2020 -37,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -11,3x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 450 M 450 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 9,15x
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,49x
Nbr of Employees 408
Free-Float 95,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 8,00 $
Last Close Price 8,10 $
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
T. J. Parass President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John J. Curran Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
William D. Green Chairman
David Farrell Chief Operating Officer
Randolph L. Cowen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GTY TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS INC.58.11%450
ACCENTURE PLC-2.94%160 804
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES10.31%160 387
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.25%108 522
INFOSYS LIMITED1.30%74 114
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-5.06%71 586
