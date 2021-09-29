Log in
eCivis : Announces New Functionality to Streamline American Rescue Plan Act Grants Management and Compliance

09/29/2021 | 10:02am EDT
 eCivis offers a unified environment to apply for, track, and report on public sector funding

eCivis, the most widely used SaaS grants management solution for state, local and tribal governments, announced the release of new functionality to automate and streamline American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grants management and compliance with the latest federal guidelines. eCivis is a subsidiary of GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GTYH) (“GTY”), a leading provider of cloud solutions for the public sector.

The American Rescue Plan Act, signed into law in March 2021, provides $350 billion in funding for state, local and tribal governments to support pandemic rescue and recovery efforts. However, the complex and evolving federal guidance on utilizing the funding has created uncertainty at times among local government and other funding recipients.

eCivis created its new ARPA Program to automate and simplify the process for their customers. The Company’s integrated platform offers a unified environment to apply for, track, and report on funding. By entering basic information for application, budget, goals and evaluation forms, customers can easily manage funding and compliance with the added benefit of access to certified experts who can discuss concerns such as identifying funding, eligible expenditures, and administrative requirements.

“The American Rescue Plan Act is going to provide assistance, relief and opportunity for state and local governments nationwide, but the complexity and evolving regulations have made utilizing the funding a challenge,” said James Ha, CEO of eCivis. “Our new ARPA Program alleviates the burden on government teams by bringing together the benefits of our research, insights from US Treasury officials, and grants management expertise into one platform. eCivis is incredibly proud to help support our customers with this first-of-its kind solution and we are confident that it will bring significant, immediate benefits to finance teams across the country.”

The ARPA Program was developed in accordance with State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLRF) guidelines to minimize compliance risk for eCivis customers. Designed with the support of certified Grants Management Specialists, the new platform breaks down the latest treasury and federal guidance into a user-friendly template, ensuring that users are always working within the most current regulations.

Learn more about the eCivis ARPA Program here, or contact our team for more information.

About eCivis

Since 2000, eCivis has been empowering its customers to enrich the communities they serve by simplifying and transforming the grant funding process. As the most widely used SaaS grant management system in the public sector, eCivis is trusted to guide its customers through the grants process. eCivis solutions are powering the efforts of thousands of state, local and tribal government agencies to maximize grant revenues, track financial and program performance, and prepare cost allocation plans and budgets. For more information, visit www.ecivis.com.

About GTY Technology Holdings Inc.

GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) (“GTY”) brings leading public sector technology companies together to achieve a new standard in stakeholder engagement and resource management. Through its six business units, GTY offers an intuitive cloud-based suite of solutions for state and local governments, education institutions, and healthcare organizations spanning functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting, and permitting: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grant management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; OpenCounter provides government payment software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.


© Business Wire 2021
