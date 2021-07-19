Guala Closures S p A : joins Air France-KLM Sustainable Aviation Fuel programme to support greener travel

Guala Closures Group today announced it has joined the Air France-KLM Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) programme.
The Group sees its membership of the SAF programme as a natural extension of the commitment to sustainability in its own production and product design, as well as its Corporate Social Responsibility goals.
Click here to read the full press release.
« News
Disclaimer
Guala Closures S.p.A. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 15:45:04 UTC.