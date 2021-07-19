Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Guala Closures S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCL   IT0005311821

GUALA CLOSURES S.P.A.

(GCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guala Closures S p A : joins Air France-KLM Sustainable Aviation Fuel programme to support greener travel

07/19/2021 | 11:46am EDT
Guala Closures Group today announced it has joined the Air France-KLM Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) programme.

The Group sees its membership of the SAF programme as a natural extension of the commitment to sustainability in its own production and product design, as well as its Corporate Social Responsibility goals.

Click here to read the full press release.

Disclaimer

Guala Closures S.p.A. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 15:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 577 M 681 M 681 M
Net income 2020 -14,5 M -17,1 M -17,1 M
Net Debt 2020 465 M 548 M 548 M
P/E ratio 2020 -37,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 616 M 728 M 726 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,56x
EV / Sales 2020 1,76x
Nbr of Employees 4 873
Free-Float 88,9%
Chart GUALA CLOSURES S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Guala Closures S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUALA CLOSURES S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Last Close Price 8,20 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gabriele del Torchio Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anibal Diaz Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Banfi Group Director-Finance, Administration & IR
Francesco Bove Chief Operating Officer
Marina Brogi Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUALA CLOSURES S.P.A.-0.36%736
BALL CORPORATION-7.97%27 183
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION31.06%17 321
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.3.59%13 613
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.16.72%10 176
SEALED AIR CORPORATION22.28%8 897