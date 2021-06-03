Guala Closures S p A : BY-LAWS UPDATED AND REGISTERED AT THE ALESSANDRIA REGISTER OF COMPANIES

PRESS RELEASE

BY-LAWS UPDATED AND REGISTERED AT THE ALESSANDRIA REGISTER OF COMPANIES

Alessandria, June 3, 2021 - Guala Closures S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that today the updated bylaws have been registered at the Alessandria Register of Companies. The updated by-laws have been made available to the public at the registered office of the Company and on the Company's website www.gualaclosures.com, and on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE (www.emarketstorage.com).

Guala Closures Group

Guala Closures Group has more than 4,850 employees and operates in 5 continents through 30 production plants and markets its products in over 100 countries. Today the Group sells more than 17.3 billion closures yearly, with a 2020 turnover of 572 million Euros. Thanks to a policy of continuous business development and technological innovation, the Group is recognized as a global point of reference in the production of alcohol safety closures and is a leading manufacturer of aluminium closures for spirits, wines and beverages.

From August 2018, Guala Closures S.p.A. has been listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, entering the FTSE Italia Mid Cap index in September 2019.

