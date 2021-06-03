Guala Closures S p A : BY-LAWS UPDATED AND REGISTERED AT THE ALESSANDRIA REGISTER OF COMPANIES

|
Informazione
|
|
Data/Ora Ricezione
|
|
|
Regolamentata n.
|
|
03 Giugno 2021
|
|
MTA - Star
|
2043-68-2021
|
|
20:15:39
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Societa'
|
:
|
GUALA CLOSURES
|
|
Identificativo
|
:
|
148275
|
|
|
Informazione
|
|
|
|
|
Regolamentata
|
|
|
|
Nome utilizzatore
Tipologia
Data/Ora Ricezione
Data/Ora Inizio Diffusione presunta
-
GUALASPANSS01 - Banfi
-
REGEM
-
03 Giugno 2021 20:15:39
-
03 Giugno 2021 20:15:40
|
Oggetto
|
: BY-LAWS UPDATED AND REGISTERED
|
|
AT THE ALESSANDRIA REGISTER OF
|
|
COMPANIES
Testo del comunicato
Vedi allegato.
PRESS RELEASE
BY-LAWS UPDATED AND REGISTERED AT THE ALESSANDRIA REGISTER OF COMPANIES
Alessandria, June 3, 2021 - Guala Closures S.p.A. (the "Company") announces that today the updated bylaws have been registered at the Alessandria Register of Companies. The updated by-laws have been made available to the public at the registered office of the Company and on the Company's website www.gualaclosures.com, and on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket STORAGE (www.emarketstorage.com).
*********************
Guala Closures Group
Guala Closures Group has more than 4,850 employees and operates in 5 continents through 30 production plants and markets its products in over 100 countries. Today the Group sells more than 17.3 billion closures yearly, with a 2020 turnover of 572 million Euros. Thanks to a policy of continuous business development and technological innovation, the Group is recognized as a global point of reference in the production of alcohol safety closures and is a leading manufacturer of aluminium closures for spirits, wines and beverages.
From August 2018, Guala Closures S.p.A. has been listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, entering the FTSE Italia Mid Cap index in September 2019.
Find out more on www.gualaclosures.com
For information
Investor Relations:
Guala Closures S.p.A.
Claudia Banfi
Tel +39 0131 753281 cbanfi@gualaclosures.com
Media contact:
True Relazioni Pubbliche
Federica Menichino
Tel +39 349 6976982
f.menichino@true-rp.it
Guala Closures S.p.A.
www.gualaclosures.com
Sede Legale e stabilimento: Via Rana, 10/12 - Zona Industriale D 6 - 15122 Spinetta Marengo (AL) - Italy - Tel. +39 0131 7531 - Fax +39 0131 753381 Cap. Soc. Euro 68.906.646,00 - Registro Imprese - Codice Fiscale - Cod. EORI - Partita IVA IT10038620968
Stabilimento di Basaluzzo: Via Novi, 44 - 15060 Basaluzzo (AL) - Italy - Tel. +39 0143 48811 - Fax +39 0143 489737
Stabilimento di Magenta: Strada per Cascina Peralza, 20 - 20013 Magenta (MI) - Italy - Tel. +39 02 9729 6376 - Fax +39 02 9784 066
Stabilimento di Termoli: Zona Industriale Pantano Basso - 86039 (CB) - Italy - Tel. +39 0875 7541 - Fax +39 0875 724034
|
Fine Comunicato n.2043-68
|
Numero di Pagine: 3
|
|
Disclaimer
Guala Closures S.p.A. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 18:48:02 UTC.