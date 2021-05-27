Log in
    GCL   IT0005311821

GUALA CLOSURES S.P.A.

(GCL)
  Report
Guala Closures S p A : DEPOSIT OF THE MINUTES OF THE SHAREHOLDERS MEETING OF APRIL 30, 2021

05/27/2021 | 03:19am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

DEPOSIT OF THE MINUTES OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF APRIL 30, 2021

Alessandria, May 27, 2021 - Guala Closures S.p.A. informs that the minutes of the ordinary Shareholders' meeting, held on April 30, 2021 are available to the public at the registered office, on the Company's website www.gualaclosures.com, in the section "Investor Relations" and on the website of the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

*********************

Guala Closures Group

Guala Closures Group has more than 4,850 employees and operates in 5 continents through 30 production plants and markets its products in over 100 countries. Today the Group sells more than 17.3 billion closures yearly, with a 2020 turnover of 572 million Euros. Thanks to a policy of continuous business development and technological innovation, the Group is recognized as a global point of reference in the production of alcohol safety closures and is a leading manufacturer of aluminium closures for spirits, wines and beverages.

From August 2018, Guala Closures S.p.A. has been listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, entering the FTSE Italia Mid Cap index in September 2019.

Find out more on www.gualaclosures.com

For information

Investor Relations:

Guala Closures S.p.A.

Claudia Banfi

Tel +39 0131 753281 cbanfi@gualaclosures.com

Media contact:

True Relazioni Pubbliche

Federica Menichino

Tel +39 349 6976982

f.menichino@true-rp.it

Guala Closures S.p.A.

www.gualaclosures.com

Sede Legale e stabilimento: Via Rana, 10/12 - Zona Industriale D 6 - 15122 Spinetta Marengo (AL) - Italy - Tel. +39 0131 7531 - Fax +39 0131 753381 Cap. Soc. Euro 68.906.646,00 - Registro Imprese - Codice Fiscale - Cod. EORI - Partita IVA IT10038620968

Stabilimento di Basaluzzo: Via Novi, 44 - 15060 Basaluzzo (AL) - Italy - Tel. +39 0143 48811 - Fax +39 0143 489737

Stabilimento di Magenta: Strada per Cascina Peralza, 20 - 20013 Magenta (MI) - Italy - Tel. +39 02 9729 6376 - Fax +39 02 9784 066

Stabilimento di Termoli: Zona Industriale Pantano Basso - 86039 (CB) - Italy - Tel. +39 0875 7541 - Fax +39 0875 724034

Disclaimer

Guala Closures S.p.A. published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2021 07:18:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 617 M 752 M 752 M
Net income 2021 9,47 M 11,5 M 11,5 M
Net Debt 2021 439 M 536 M 536 M
P/E ratio 2021 58,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 582 M 711 M 710 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,66x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 4 873
Free-Float 81,5%
