GUALA CLOSURES S.P.A.

(GCL)
Guala Closures S p A : NO OPENING OF THE THIRTY-FIRST WARRANT S EXERCISE PERIOD

04/06/2021
PRESS RELEASE

NO OPENING OF THE THIRTY-FIRST MARKET WARRANT'S EXERCISE PERIOD

NON-EXERCISABILITY OF THE MARKET WARRANTS FOLLOWING THE LAUNCH OF THE TENDER OFFER

BY SPECIAL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS INVESTMENTS S.À R.L.

Alessandria, 6 April 2021 - Guala Closures S.p.A. ("Guala Closures" or the "Company") informs that the Average Monthly Price of Guala Closures ordinary shares (ISIN Code IT0005311821) relating to March 2021, was equal to Euro 8.30. Therefore, since the Average Monthly Price of Guala Ordinary Shares is lower than the strike price (the "Strike Price"), equal to Euro 10.00 pursuant to art. 3, paragraph 2 of the Rules "Market Warrant Guala Closures S.p.A.", the Warrants may not be exercised for the month of March 2021.

In any case, based on article 3.11 of the Rules Market Warrant, the exercise period is suspended until April 30, 2021, date in which the shareholders' meeting approving the financial statements is held.

The Market Warrant owners are hereby informed that, in case the Average Monthly Price of Guala ordinary shares referring to the month of March 2021 exceed the Strike Price, the Warrants will be exercisable in the month of April 2021 on the basis of the exercise ratio that will be communicated to the public under the terms of the Rules of "Market Warrant Guala Closures S.p.A.".

Guala Closures also informs that, as communicated by Special Packaging Solutions Investments S.à r.l. (the "Offeror") on March 25, 2021 pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 1, of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as subsequently amended (the "102 TUF Communication") the price at which the Offeror will launch a mandatory tender offer on the ordinary shares of Guala Closures (ISIN IT0005311821) is equal to Euro 8.20 (the "Tender Offer Price"), therefore lower than the Monthly Average Price. Both the Tender Offer Price and the Monthly Average Price are lower than the Strike Price, therefore the Market Warrants cannot be exercised following the 102 TUF Communication released by the Offeror (the application of the formula provided for by the Rules "Market Warrants Guala Closures S.p.A." would result in a negative Exercise Ratio).

Furthermore, as indicated in the 102 TUF Communication, the Offeror will promote a voluntary tender offer on Market Warrants at a price of Euro 0.30 for each Market Warrant tendered to the offer.

Guala Closures S.p.A.

www.gualaclosures.com

Sede Legale e stabilimento: Via Rana, 10/12 - Zona Industriale D 6 - 15122 Spinetta Marengo (AL) - Italy - Tel. +39 0131 7531 - Fax +39 0131 753381 Cap. Soc. Euro 68.906.646,00 - Registro Imprese - Codice Fiscale - Cod. EORI - Partita IVA IT10038620968

Stabilimento di Basaluzzo: Via Novi, 44 - 15060 Basaluzzo (AL) - Italy - Tel. +39 0143 48811 - Fax +39 0143 489737

Stabilimento di Magenta: Strada per Cascina Peralza, 20 - 20013 Magenta (MI) - Italy - Tel. +39 02 9729 6376 - Fax +39 02 9784 066

Stabilimento di Termoli: Zona Industriale Pantano Basso - 86039 (CB) - Italy - Tel. +39 0875 7541 - Fax +39 0875 724034

For any other information, please refer to the Rules of "Market Warrant Guala Closures S.p.A." available in the section Investors on the Company website (http://investor.gualaclosures.com/sites/gualaclosures/files/allegati/regolamento_mark et_warrant_guala_closures_s.p.a.pdf).

Guala Closures Group

Guala Closures Group has more than 4,700 employees and operates in 5 continents through 30 production plants and markets its products in over 100 countries. Today the Group sells more than 17.3 billion closures yearly, with a 2020 turnover of 572 million Euros. Thanks to a policy of continuous business development and technological innovation, the Group is recognized as a global point of reference in the production of alcohol safety closures and is a leading manufacturer of aluminium closures for spirits, wines and beverages.

From August 2018, Guala Closures S.p.A. has been listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, entering the FTSE Italia Mid Cap index in September 2019.

Find out more on www.gualaclosures.com

For information

Guala Closures S.p.A. Investor Relations Alessandro Baj Badino Tel. +39 0131 753281 abajbadino@gclinternational.com

Disclaimer

Guala Closures S.p.A. published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 18:33:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
