Guala Closures S p A : NO OPENING OF THE THIRTY-FIRST WARRANT S EXERCISE PERIOD

NO OPENING OF THE THIRTY-FIRST MARKET WARRANT'S EXERCISE PERIOD

NON-EXERCISABILITY OF THE MARKET WARRANTS FOLLOWING THE LAUNCH OF THE TENDER OFFER

BY SPECIAL PACKAGING SOLUTIONS INVESTMENTS S.À R.L.

Alessandria, 6 April 2021 - Guala Closures S.p.A. ("Guala Closures" or the "Company") informs that the Average Monthly Price of Guala Closures ordinary shares (ISIN Code IT0005311821) relating to March 2021, was equal to Euro 8.30. Therefore, since the Average Monthly Price of Guala Ordinary Shares is lower than the strike price (the "Strike Price"), equal to Euro 10.00 pursuant to art. 3, paragraph 2 of the Rules "Market Warrant Guala Closures S.p.A.", the Warrants may not be exercised for the month of March 2021.

In any case, based on article 3.11 of the Rules Market Warrant, the exercise period is suspended until April 30, 2021, date in which the shareholders' meeting approving the financial statements is held.

The Market Warrant owners are hereby informed that, in case the Average Monthly Price of Guala ordinary shares referring to the month of March 2021 exceed the Strike Price, the Warrants will be exercisable in the month of April 2021 on the basis of the exercise ratio that will be communicated to the public under the terms of the Rules of "Market Warrant Guala Closures S.p.A.".

Guala Closures also informs that, as communicated by Special Packaging Solutions Investments S.à r.l. (the "Offeror") on March 25, 2021 pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 1, of Legislative Decree No. 58 of February 24, 1998, as subsequently amended (the "102 TUF Communication") the price at which the Offeror will launch a mandatory tender offer on the ordinary shares of Guala Closures (ISIN IT0005311821) is equal to Euro 8.20 (the "Tender Offer Price"), therefore lower than the Monthly Average Price. Both the Tender Offer Price and the Monthly Average Price are lower than the Strike Price, therefore the Market Warrants cannot be exercised following the 102 TUF Communication released by the Offeror (the application of the formula provided for by the Rules "Market Warrants Guala Closures S.p.A." would result in a negative Exercise Ratio).

Furthermore, as indicated in the 102 TUF Communication, the Offeror will promote a voluntary tender offer on Market Warrants at a price of Euro 0.30 for each Market Warrant tendered to the offer.

