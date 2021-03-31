Log in
GUALA CLOSURES S.P.A.

(GCL)
Guala Closures S p A : NOTICE OF REGISTRATION OF THE EXPLANATORY REPORTS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS RELATING TO ITEMS 1-2 AND 3 ON THE AGENDA FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING TO BE HELD ON 30 APRIL 2021

03/31/2021 | 03:20am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

NOTICE OF REGISTRATION OF THE EXPLANATORY REPORTS OF THE

BOARD OF DIRECTORS RELATING TO ITEMS 1-2 AND 3 ON THE AGENDA FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING TO BE HELD ON 30 APRIL 2021

Alessandria, 31 March 2021. Guala Closures S.p.A. hereby announces that on today the "Explanatory

Report of the Board of Directors relating to items 1 and 2 on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 30 April 2021" and "Explanatory Report of the Board of Directors relating to item 3 on the agenda of

the Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 30 April 2021" have been made available to the public at the registered office of Guala Closures S.p.A., on the website of Guala Closures www.gualaclosures.com, in the Investor Relations section, as well as on the authorised storage platform "eMarket STORAGE"

(www.emarketstorage.com).

Guala Closures Group

Guala Closures Group has more than 4,700 employees and operates in 5 continents through 30 production plants and markets its products in over 100 countries. The Group sells over 20 billion closures each year with a 2019 turnover of 607 million Euros. Thanks to a policy of continuous business development and technological innovation, the Group is recognized as a global benchmark in the production of alcohol safety closures and is a leading manufacturer of aluminium closures for spirits, wines and beverages.

From August 2018, Guala Closures S.p.A. has been listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, entering the FTSE Italia Mid Cap index in September 2019.

Find out more on www.gualaclosures.com

For information: Guala Closures S.p.A. Investor Relations: Alessandro Baj Badino Tel +39 0131 753281 abajbadino@gclinternational.com

Press contacts

True Relazioni Pubbliche

Federica Menichino - 3496976982 - f.menichino@true-rp.it

Pietro Ferreri - 3319019581 - p.ferreri@true-rp.it

Disclaimer

Guala Closures S.p.A. published this content on 31 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2021 07:19:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
