Guala Closures S p A : PUBLISHED LISTS FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND FOR THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS OF GUALA CLOSURES- SHAREHOLDERS MEETING 30 APRIL 2021

Alessandria, 9 April 2021 - Guala Closures S.p.A. (the "Company") hereby announces that, with reference to the Shareholders' Meeting called for 30 April 2021, have been rendered available to the public at the Company's registered office and published on the Company's website http://www.gualaclosures.com ("Investor Relations" section) as well as on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com), the list of candidates (and relevant attachments) for the appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors of Guala Closures S.p.A., submitted by the shareholders pursuant to the applicable set of rules.

Here below the submitted and published lists are reported (numbered according to the order of presentation).

Lists for the appointment of the Board of Directors (Item 4 lett. c) of the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting 30 April 2021):

List no. 1 submitted by the shareholder Special Packaging Solutions Investments S.à r.l.

Gabriele Del Torchio Marina Brogi Dante Razzano Chiara Palmieri Roberto Maestroni Francisco Javier De Juan Uriarte Raffaella Viscardi Chiara Arisi Giovanni Casali

List no. 2 submitted by the shareholder GCL Holdings S.à r.l.

Marco Giovannini Nicola Colavito Franca Sorgi Javier De La Rica Aranguren Anibal Diaz Diaz Claudia Cattani Francesca Balzani Maurizia Squinzi Filippo Giovannini

