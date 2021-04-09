Log in
Guala Closures S p A : PUBLISHED LISTS FOR THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND FOR THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS OF GUALA CLOSURES- SHAREHOLDERS MEETING 30 APRIL 2021

04/09/2021 | 01:05pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

PUBLISHED THE LISTS OF CANDIDATES FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS AND OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS OF GUALA CLOSURES S.P.A.,

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING 30 APRIL 2021

Alessandria, 9 April 2021 - Guala Closures S.p.A. (the "Company") hereby announces that, with reference to the Shareholders' Meeting called for 30 April 2021, have been rendered available to the public at the Company's registered office and published on the Company's website http://www.gualaclosures.com ("Investor Relations" section) as well as on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" (www.emarketstorage.com), the list of candidates (and relevant attachments) for the appointment of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors of Guala Closures S.p.A., submitted by the shareholders pursuant to the applicable set of rules.

Here below the submitted and published lists are reported (numbered according to the order of presentation).

Lists for the appointment of the Board of Directors (Item 4 lett. c) of the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting 30 April 2021):

List no. 1 submitted by the shareholder Special Packaging Solutions Investments S.à r.l.

  1. Gabriele Del Torchio
  2. Marina Brogi
  3. Dante Razzano
  4. Chiara Palmieri
  5. Roberto Maestroni
  6. Francisco Javier De Juan Uriarte
  7. Raffaella Viscardi
  8. Chiara Arisi
  9. Giovanni Casali

List no. 2 submitted by the shareholder GCL Holdings S.à r.l.

  1. Marco Giovannini
  2. Nicola Colavito
  3. Franca Sorgi
  4. Javier De La Rica Aranguren
  5. Anibal Diaz Diaz
  6. Claudia Cattani
  7. Francesca Balzani
  8. Maurizia Squinzi
  9. Filippo Giovannini

Lists for the appointment of the Board of Statutory Auditors (Item 5 lett. a) of the Agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting 30 April 2021):

List no. 1 submitted by the shareholder Special Packaging Solutions Investments S.à r.l.

  1. Fioranna Vittoria Negri
  2. Massimo Gallina
  3. Stefano Giacosa
  4. Mariateresa Salerno
  5. Fabrizio Garofoli

List no. 2 submitted by the shareholder GCL Holdings S.à r.l.

  1. Benedetta Navarra
  2. Franco Aldo Abbate
  3. Piergiorgio Valente
  4. Ugo Marco Luca Maria Pollice
  5. Daniela Delfrate

*********************

Guala Closures Group

Guala Closures Group has more than 4,700 employees and operates in 5 continents through 30 production plants and markets its products in over 100 countries. Today the Group sells more than 17.3 billion closures yearly, with a 2020 turnover of 572 million Euros. Thanks to a policy of continuous business development and technological innovation, the Group is recognized as a global point of reference in the production of alcohol safety closures and is a leading manufacturer of aluminium closures for spirits, wines and beverages.

From August 2018, Guala Closures S.p.A. has been listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, entering the FTSE Italia Mid Cap index in September 2019.

Find out more on www.gualaclosures.com

For information:

Investor Relations: Guala Closures S.p.A. Alessandro Baj Badino Tel +39 0131 753281 abajbadino@gclinternational.com

Media contact:

True Relazioni Pubbliche

Federica Menichino

Tel +39 349 6976982 f.menichino@true-rp.it

Disclaimer

Guala Closures S.p.A. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 17:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
