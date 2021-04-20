Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Guala Closures S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GCL   IT0005311821

GUALA CLOSURES S.P.A.

(GCL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

REVOLVING LINE: REQUEST FOR EARLY REPAYMENT BY ONE OF THE LENDING BANKS - APPOINTMENT OF THE NEW INVESTOR RELATOR

04/20/2021 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

REVOLVING LINE: REQUEST FOR EARLY REPAYMENT BY ONE OF THE LENDING BANKS

APPOINTMENT OF THE NEW INVESTOR RELATOR

Alessandria, 20 April 2021 - Following the press release published by Guala Closure S.p.A. (the "Company") on 26 March 2021, the Company announces that one of the lending banks of the Revolving facility has requested the cancellation of its commitment (equal to Euro 13 million) and the repayment of the portion used of said commitment (equal to Euro 2.7 million as of the date of this press release), following the occurrence of a "change of control" (the threshold of which is 35% of the voting rights pursuant to the Revolving facility) due to the closing of the Joint-Investment Agreements (as defined in the press release published by SPSI on 25 March 2021).

The Company will repay the used portion of the commitment using the available liquidity. In this regard, it should be noted that, as communicated to the market on 26 March 2021, the other banks of the Revolving facility have on the contrary waived their right to request the cancellation and the repayment of the utilization following the aforementioned "change of control".

In addition, following the resignation of Alessandro Baj Badino, Claudia Banfi has been appointed on the date hereof as Investor Relator of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Alessandro Baj Badino for his valuable contribution as Investor Relator until today.

*********************

Guala Closures Group

Guala Closures Group has more than 4,850 employees and operates in 5 continents through 30 production plants and markets its products in over 100 countries. Today the Group sells more than 17.3 billion closures yearly, with a 2020 turnover of 572 million Euros. Thanks to a policy of continuous business development and technological innovation, the Group is recognized as a global point of reference in the production of alcohol safety closures and is a leading manufacturer of aluminium closures for spirits, wines and beverages.

From August 2018, Guala Closures S.p.A. has been listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, entering the FTSE Italia Mid Cap index in September 2019.

Find out more on www.gualaclosures.com

Guala Closures S.p.A.

www.gualaclosures.com

Sede Legale e stabilimento: Via Rana, 10/12 - Zona Industriale D 6 - 15122 Spinetta Marengo (AL) - Italy - Tel. +39 0131 7531 - Fax +39 0131 753381 Cap. Soc. Euro 68.906.646,00 - Registro Imprese - Codice Fiscale - Cod. EORI - Partita IVA IT10038620968

Stabilimento di Basaluzzo: Via Novi, 44 - 15060 Basaluzzo (AL) - Italy - Tel. +39 0143 48811 - Fax +39 0143 489737

Stabilimento di Magenta: Strada per Cascina Peralza, 20 - 20013 Magenta (MI) - Italy - Tel. +39 02 9729 6376 - Fax +39 02 9784 066

Stabilimento di Termoli: Zona Industriale Pantano Basso - 86039 (CB) - Italy - Tel. +39 0875 7541 - Fax +39 0875 724034

For information

Investor Relations:

Guala Closures S.p.A.

Claudia Banfi

Tel +39 0131 753281 cbanfi@gualaclosures.com

Media contact:

True Relazioni Pubbliche

Federica Menichino

Tel +39 349 6976982

f.menichino@true-rp.it

Guala Closures S.p.A.

www.gualaclosures.com

Sede Legale e stabilimento: Via Rana, 10/12 - Zona Industriale D 6 - 15122 Spinetta Marengo (AL) - Italy - Tel. +39 0131 7531 - Fax +39 0131 753381 Cap. Soc. Euro 68.906.646,00 - Registro Imprese - Codice Fiscale - Cod. EORI - Partita IVA IT10038620968

Stabilimento di Basaluzzo: Via Novi, 44 - 15060 Basaluzzo (AL) - Italy - Tel. +39 0143 48811 - Fax +39 0143 489737

Stabilimento di Magenta: Strada per Cascina Peralza, 20 - 20013 Magenta (MI) - Italy - Tel. +39 02 9729 6376 - Fax +39 02 9784 066

Stabilimento di Termoli: Zona Industriale Pantano Basso - 86039 (CB) - Italy - Tel. +39 0875 7541 - Fax +39 0875 724034

Disclaimer

Guala Closures S.p.A. published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 18:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GUALA CLOSURES S.P.A.
02:44pREVOLVING LINE : Request for early repayment by one of the lending banks - appoi..
PU
04/13GUALA CLOSURES S P A  : By-laws updated and registered at the alessandria regist..
PU
04/12GUALA CLOSURES S P A  : Change in composition of share capital of guala closures..
PU
04/09GUALA CLOSURES S P A  : Published lists for the board of directors and for the b..
PU
04/06GUALA CLOSURES S P A  : No opening of the thirty-first warrant s exercise period
PU
03/31GUALA CLOSURES S P A  : 2020 Annual Report and Consolidated non-financial statem..
PU
03/31GUALA CLOSURES S P A  : Report on the remuneration
PU
03/31GUALA CLOSURES S P A  : Notice of registration of the explanatory reports of the..
PU
03/31GUALA CLOSURES S P A  : Notice of deposit of the annual financial report and non..
PU
03/26GUALA CLOSURES S P A  : Waiver by four lending banks of the revolving line to ex..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 574 M 690 M 690 M
Net income 2020 -6,00 M -7,22 M -7,22 M
Net Debt 2020 458 M 550 M 550 M
P/E ratio 2020 -123x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 592 M 712 M 711 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,83x
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 4 849
Free-Float 62,8%
Chart GUALA CLOSURES S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Guala Closures S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUALA CLOSURES S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 8,87 €
Last Close Price 8,35 €
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Marco Giovannini Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Anibal Diaz Chief Financial Officer & Director
Francesco Bove Chief Operating Officer & Director
Claudia Banfi Group Director-Finance & Administration
Filippo Giovannini Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUALA CLOSURES S.P.A.1.46%712
BALL CORPORATION-2.45%29 821
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION28.04%16 488
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.8.55%14 476
CCL INDUSTRIES INC.21.21%10 028
CHINA INTERNATIONAL MARINE CONTAINERS (GROUP) CO., LTD.6.47%7 504
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ