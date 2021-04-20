PRESS RELEASE

REVOLVING LINE: REQUEST FOR EARLY REPAYMENT BY ONE OF THE LENDING BANKS

APPOINTMENT OF THE NEW INVESTOR RELATOR

Alessandria, 20 April 2021 - Following the press release published by Guala Closure S.p.A. (the "Company") on 26 March 2021, the Company announces that one of the lending banks of the Revolving facility has requested the cancellation of its commitment (equal to Euro 13 million) and the repayment of the portion used of said commitment (equal to Euro 2.7 million as of the date of this press release), following the occurrence of a "change of control" (the threshold of which is 35% of the voting rights pursuant to the Revolving facility) due to the closing of the Joint-Investment Agreements (as defined in the press release published by SPSI on 25 March 2021).

The Company will repay the used portion of the commitment using the available liquidity. In this regard, it should be noted that, as communicated to the market on 26 March 2021, the other banks of the Revolving facility have on the contrary waived their right to request the cancellation and the repayment of the utilization following the aforementioned "change of control".

In addition, following the resignation of Alessandro Baj Badino, Claudia Banfi has been appointed on the date hereof as Investor Relator of the Company. The Company would like to thank Mr. Alessandro Baj Badino for his valuable contribution as Investor Relator until today.

Guala Closures Group

Guala Closures Group has more than 4,850 employees and operates in 5 continents through 30 production plants and markets its products in over 100 countries. Today the Group sells more than 17.3 billion closures yearly, with a 2020 turnover of 572 million Euros. Thanks to a policy of continuous business development and technological innovation, the Group is recognized as a global point of reference in the production of alcohol safety closures and is a leading manufacturer of aluminium closures for spirits, wines and beverages.

From August 2018, Guala Closures S.p.A. has been listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, entering the FTSE Italia Mid Cap index in September 2019.

Find out more on www.gualaclosures.com

