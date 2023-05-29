Guanajuato Silver : 2023 – Notice of Annual General Meeting

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON JUNE 28, 2023

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. (the "Company") will be held at 999 Canada Place, Suite 578, Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. (Pacific time) for the following purposes:

To receive the audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the report of the auditor on those statements. To set the number of directors for the ensuing year at six. To elect directors for the ensuing year. To appoint the auditor for the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor. To consider and, if thought advisable, pass an ordinary resolution ratifying and approving the Company's amended and restated "rolling" stock option plan as more particularly described in the Company's management information circular dated May 12, 2023 (the " Information Circular ") accompanying this Notice of Meeting. To transact such other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournments thereof.

This Notice of Meeting is accompanied by the Information Circular and either a form of proxy for registered shareholders or a voting instruction form for beneficial shareholders. Shareholders are requested to read the Information Circular and, if unable to attend the Meeting in person, complete, date, sign and return the proxy or voting instruction form, as applicable, so that as large a representation as possible may be had at the Meeting.

This year, as described in the notice and access notification mailed to shareholders of the Company, the Company will deliver the applicable Meeting Materials to shareholders by posting the Meeting Materials on https://gsilver.com/investors/agm. The use of this alternative means of delivery is more environmentally friendly as it will help reduce paper use and it will also reduce the Company's printing and mailing costs. The Meeting Materials will be available on https://gsilver.com/investors/agmas of May 29, 2023, and will remain on the website for one full year thereafter. The Meeting Materials will also be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as of May 29, 2023.

All shareholders will receive a notice and access notification, together with a proxy or voting instruction form, as applicable, which will contain information on how to obtain electronic and paper copies of the Meeting Materials in advance of the Meeting.

Shareholders who wish to receive paper copies of the Meeting Materials may request copies using the control number as it appears on the proxy or voting instruction form accompanying your notice and access notification. You may request materials by calling toll free, within North America - 1-888-996-4034 or direct, from outside North America - 1-604-913-5998 and providing your control number as indicated on your proxy or voting instruction form. Meeting Materials will be sent to you at no cost within three business days of your request, if such request is made before the Meeting. To ensure that you receive the Meeting Materials in advance of the voting deadline and Meeting date, all requests must be received no later than Wednesday, June 14, 2023. If you do request paper copies of the Meeting Materials, please note