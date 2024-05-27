Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials
for Guanajuato Silver Company Ltd. Annual General Meeting
Meeting Date and Time: June 28, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time)
Location: 999 Canada Place, Suite 578, Vancouver, B.C. V6C 3E1
Please be advised that the proxy materials for the above noted securityholder meeting are available for viewing and downloading online. This document provides an overview of these materials, but you are reminded to access and review the information circular and other proxy materials available online prior to voting. These materials are available at:
https://gsilver.com/investors/agm
OR
www.sedar.com
Obtaining Paper Copies of the Proxy Materials
Securityholders may request to receive paper copies of the proxy materials related to the above referenced meeting by mail at no cost. Requests for paper copies may be made by contacting:
Toll Free Within North America: 1-888-996-4034
Direct from outside of North America: 1-604-670-8460
Notice of Meeting
The resolutions to be voted on at the meeting, described in detail in the Management Information Circular, are as follows:
- Number of Directors - To set the number of Directors at seven (7). See "Part 3 - The Business of the Meeting -Election of Directors" in the Information Circular.
- Election of Directors. See "Part 3 - The Business of the Meeting - Election of Directors" in the Information Circular.
- Appointment of Auditor. See "Part 3 - The Business of the Meeting - Appointment of the Auditor" in the Information Circular.
- Annual Ratification of Stock Option Plan. See "Part 3 - The Business of the Meeting - Annual Ratification of Stock Option Plan" in the Information Circular.
Voting
To vote your securities, please refer to the instructions on the enclosed Proxy or Voting Instruction Form. Your Proxy or Voting Instruction Form must be received by 10:00 a.m. (Pacific time) on Wednesday, June 26, 2024.
Stratification
The Issuer is providing paper copies of its Management Information Circular only to those registered shareholders and beneficial shareholders that have previously requested to receive paper materials.
Annual Financial Statements
The Issuer is providing paper copies or emailing electronic copies of its annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("Annual Filings"") to registered shareholders and beneficial shareholders that have opted to receive the Annual Filings and have indicated a preference for either delivery method.
