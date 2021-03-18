Log in
GUANGDONG ADWAY CONSTRUCTION (GROUP) HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(6189)
Guangdong Adway Construction : ANNOUNCEMENT RE-ELECTION OF EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR

03/18/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GUANGDONG ADWAY CONSTRUCTION (GROUP) HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED*

ᄿ ؇ ฌ ੻ ۾ ܔ ண€ ණ ྠ ٰ ΅ Ϟ ࠢ ʮ ̡

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6189)

ANNOUNCEMENT

RE-ELECTION OF EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISOR

The board of directors (the ''Board'') of Guangdong Adway Construction (Group) Holdings Company Limited (the ''Company'') announced that Mr. Ye Weizhou (''Mr. Ye'') was re-elected as an employee representative supervisor of the sixth session of the supervisory committee at the Company's staff conference held recently.

In accordance with the articles of association of the Company, as Mr. Ye was re-elected democratically as an employee representative supervisor of the sixth session of the supervisory committee by the employees of the Company, his appointment is not subject to approval by the shareholders of the Company (the ''Shareholders'') and shall come into effect from the date of the 2020 annual general meeting of the Company (the ''AGM'').

The biography of the employee representative supervisor of the sixth session of the supervisory committee of the Company:

Mr. YE Weizhou (), aged 30, was appointed to be a Supervisor as representative of the Company's staff in April 2018, and was re-elected in March 2021. Mr. Ye gained his bachelor's degree in project management from Guangdong Industry University in July 2015. Currently he works as the head of funding in the finance department of the Company. He was granted the certificates of both Quality Control Officer and Safety Officer in May 2015. And he was granted the C level certificates in safety evaluation in September 2015. In July 2017, he was granted the Decoration Quality Officer certificate.

Mr. Ye was not engaged, or interested, in any business which directly or indirectly competed or may compete with our business.

Save as disclosed above, Mr. Ye confirms that: (i) he has not held any other directorships in any public companies, the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong and/or overseas in the past three years, nor held any other major appointment or professional qualification; (ii) he does not have any interests in the shares or securities of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO; and (iii) he does not have any other relationship with other current Directors, Supervisors, senior management or substantial Shareholders or controlling shareholders (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company.

There is no other matter concerning the appointment of the aforesaid person that needs to be brought to the attention of the Shareholders nor is there any information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules.

The term of office of Mr. Ye as an employee representative supervisor of the sixth session of the supervisory committee of the Company is for a period commencing from the date of the AGM to the date of the annual general meeting to be convened in 2024. The remuneration of Mr. Ye for serving as an employee representative supervisor of the sixth session of the supervisory committee of the Company will be determined by the Board according to the authorization to be granted by the Shareholders at the AGM.

By order of the Board of Directors

Guangdong Adway Construction (Group) Holdings Company Limited*

Mr. Ye Yujing

Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Shenzhen, the PRC, 18 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Ye Yujing, Mr. Ye Jiajun, Ms. Ye Xiujin, Mr. Ye Guofeng, and Mr. Ye Niangting, as Executive Directors; Ms. Li Yuanfei as Non-Executive Director; and Mr. Cheung WaiYeung Michael, Ms. Zhai Xin, and Mr. Lin Zhiyang, as Independent Non-executive Directors.

*

For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

Guangdong Adway Construction Group Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 12:33:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
