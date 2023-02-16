Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shenzhen Stock Exchange
  5. Guangdong Bobaolon Co.,Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    002776   CNE1000020F7

GUANGDONG BOBAOLON CO.,LTD.

(002776)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shenzhen Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-14
3.310 CNY   +4.75%
03:12aEnagas cancels acquisition of 20% stake in BBL pipeline
RE
01/25Guangdong Bobaolon Sees 2022 Loss to Narrow to Up to 120 Million Yuan
MT
2022Guangdong Bobaolon Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Enagas cancels acquisition of 20% stake in BBL pipeline

02/16/2023 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Enagas liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Zona Franca, in Barcelona

(Reuters) - Spanish grid operator Enagas has canceled the acquisition of a 20% stake in the BBL gas pipeline from German power utility Uniper, it told market regulator CNMV.

"The company informs that the closing of the transaction will not take place as the current shareholders of BBL have exercised their right of first refusal," Enagas said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The price of the transaction, which was announced on January 16, was 75 million euros ($80 million).

BBL operates a 235-kilometre pipeline between Netherlands and Britain with an hourly capacity of 20,600,000 kilowatt hours.

Dutch grid operator Gasunie owns a 60% stake while Belgium's Fluxys and Uniper each hold 20%.

The sale of the stake in BBL is part of a package of remedies required by the European Commission in exchange for approving Germany's bailout and nationalisation of Uniper agreed late last year.

($1 = 0.9347 euros)

(Reporting by Matteo Allievi; editing by Inti Landauro and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENAGÁS, S.A. 0.15% 16.775 Delayed Quote.7.92%
FLUXYS BELGIUM SA 0.35% 28.8 Real-time Quote.2.50%
GUANGDONG BOBAOLON CO.,LTD. 4.75% 3.31 End-of-day quote.8.52%
UNIPER SE 1.52% 2.94 Delayed Quote.12.06%
All news about GUANGDONG BOBAOLON CO.,LTD.
03:12aEnagas cancels acquisition of 20% stake in BBL pipeline
RE
01/25Guangdong Bobaolon Sees 2022 Loss to Narrow to Up to 120 Million Yuan
MT
2022Guangdong Bobaolon Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Septembe..
CI
2022Guangdong Bobaolon Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
2022Guangdong Bobaolon Co.,Ltd. Approves Election of Non-Independent Director
CI
2022Guangdong Bobaolon Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March ..
CI
2022Guangdong Bobaolon Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 3..
CI
2021Guangdong Bobaolon Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended Septembe..
CI
2021Guangdong Bobaolon Co.,Ltd. Announces Executive Appointments
CI
2021Guangdong Bobaolon Co.,Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 149 M 21,7 M 21,7 M
Net income 2021 -1 486 M -217 M -217 M
Net Debt 2021 692 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,28x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 781 M 260 M 260 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,27x
EV / Sales 2021 17,4x
Nbr of Employees 440
Free-Float 52,8%
Chart GUANGDONG BOBAOLON CO.,LTD.
Duration : Period :
Guangdong Bobaolon Co.,Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Na Na Chen Vice Chairman & General Manager
Qi Wang Chief Financial Officer
Wei Xiong Chen Chairman
Qiu Hu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ji Wei Bei Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUANGDONG BOBAOLON CO.,LTD.8.52%260
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE20.99%435 894
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-0.16%40 789
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED7.23%24 357
MONCLER S.P.A.14.55%16 417
VF CORPORATION0.83%10 735