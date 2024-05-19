Certain A Shares of Guangdong Deerma Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-MAY-2024.

Certain A Shares of Guangdong Deerma Technology Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-MAY-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 374 days starting from 11-MAY-2023 to 19-MAY-2024.



Details:

Cai Tieqiang and Cai Yanqiang; Sun Fei, Sun Xiuyun and Cai Hongli promised Within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.



After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), during the time serves as the company director, supervisor and senior manager, the party promise that yearly transfer of shares made by him/her will not exceed 25% of the holding.



Foshan Feiyu Electric Technology Co., Ltd., Foshan Yuju Business Management Partnership (Limited Partnership), Zhuhai Yuchi Venture Capital Partnership (Limited Partnership) Commitment Within thirty-six months from the date when the company?s shares are listed on the stock exchange, I shall not transfer or entrust others to manage the company?s shares I have directly or indirectly held before the issuance and listing, nor shall the company repurchase such shares.



Shareholders Zhuhai Jinyiming Equity Investment Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership), Euro Fancy Limited, Dongguan Dachen Chuangjing Equity Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Tianjin Jinmi Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Dong Haifeng committed to Within 12 months from the date when the company?s shares are listed on the stock exchange, I shall not transfer or entrust others to manage the company?s shares I have directly or indirectly held before the issuance and listing, nor shall the company repurchase such shares.



Li Junwei, Ye Zhirong, Wen Wencong, Xiong Libo, Yang Chuanzhi promise Within thirty-six months from the date when the company?s shares are listed on the stock exchange, I shall not transfer or entrust others to manage the company?s shares I have directly or indirectly held before the issuance and listing, nor shall the company repurchase such share.



Zhang Yongcai promised, Zhuhai Fish Pond Enterprise Management Center (Limited Partnership) commit to Within thirty-six months from the date when the company?s shares are listed on the stock exchange, I shall not transfer or entrust others to manage the company?s shares I have directly or indirectly held before the issuance and listing, nor shall the company repurchase such shares.



Other shareholder commitments at the issuer level other than the above entities Within 12 months from the date when the company?s shares are listed on the stock exchange, I shall not transfer or entrust others to manage the company?s shares I have directly or indirectly held before the issuance and listing, nor shall the company repurchase such shares.