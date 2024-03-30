GUANGDONG ELECTRIC POWER DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD is a China-based company principally engaged in the investment, construction, operation and management of electric power projects, as well as the production and distribution of electric power. The Company is mainly involved in coal-burning power generation through the development, construction and operation of large-scale coal-burning power generating plants. The Company is also engaged in clean energy projects, including Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) power generation, wind power generation and hydroelectric generation. The Company mainly operates its business in Guangdong Province, China.

Sector Independent Power Producers