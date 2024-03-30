Guangdong Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was CNY 59,708.4 million compared to CNY 52,661.09 million a year ago. Net income was CNY 974.66 million compared to net loss of CNY 2,980.43 million a year ago.
