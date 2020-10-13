Log in
EU imposes tariffs on aluminium products from China

10/13/2020 | 05:09am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Aluminium bar stock inside a factory in Dongguan, China

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will impose duties of up to 48% on imports of aluminium extrusions from China midway through an investigation into whether Chinese producers are selling at unfairly low prices.

The EU official journal said on Tuesday that the duties, ranging from 30.4 to 48.0%, would apply from Wednesday. The duties are provisional, meaning they will apply until the investigation's expected completion by April.

At that point, the bloc could apply duties for five years.

The European Commission, which coordinates trade policy in the 27-nation European Union, opened an investigation in February into the product widely used in transport, construction and electronics after a complaint from industry body European Aluminium.

Members of European Aluminium include Norsk Hydro, Rio Tinto, and Alcoa.

China's metals association has called the complaint groundless.

The duties will be of 30.4% for Guangdong Haomei New Materials Co Ltd and Guangdong King Metal Light Alloy Technology Co Ltd, while Press Metal International Ltd will see duties of 38.2%.

Other "cooperating" companies would face duties of 34.9% and material from all other companies would see charges of 48%.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Louise Heavens)

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALCOA CORPORATION 0.56% 12.59 Delayed Quote.-41.47%
GUANGDONG HAOMEI NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD. 1.36% 17.12 End-of-day quote.0.00%
MIDWAY LIMITED -0.50% 1 End-of-day quote.-49.37%
NORSK HYDRO ASA 1.50% 26.47 Delayed Quote.-20.34%
RIO TINTO PLC 0.15% 4739 Delayed Quote.5.03%
Financials
Sales 2019
Net income 2019
Net Debt 2019
P/E ratio 2019
Yield 2019
Capitalization 3 985 M 591 M 591 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 2 550
Free-Float 25,0%
Chart GUANGDONG HAOMEI NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Guangdong Haomei New Material Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 17,12 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Wei Feng Dong Chairman & General Manager
Xing Mei Liang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Zhong Min Xu Chief Financial Officer
Xue Qin Li Vice Chairman
Bi He Ye Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUANGDONG HAOMEI NEW MATERIAL CO., LTD.0.00%591
ALUMINUM CORPORATION OF CHINA LIMITED-35.58%6 769
NORSK HYDRO ASA-20.34%5 823
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED-20.36%5 217
EN+ GROUP INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC JOINT-STOCK COMPANY-11.50%4 446
ALUMINA LIMITED-38.04%2 980
