General Announcement::INTERIM RESULTS OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR THE 14.00% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021

GUANGDONG - HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA
HOLDINGS LIMITED
粵 港 灣 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1396)
INTERIM RESULTS OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR
THE 14.00% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021
(ISIN: XS2084960009/COMMON CODE: 208496000)
Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 23 September 2021, 27 September 2021 and 5 October 2021 (the "Announcements"), which set out the key terms of the Exchange Offer. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms in this announcement will have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements.
The Company hereby informs Eligible Holders that, as at 4:00 p.m., London time, 6 October 2021, US$235,720,000 of the Existing Notes, representing approximately 80.31% of the total aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Existing Notes, has been validly tendered for exchange pursuant to the Exchange Offer. The Company encourages the Eligible Holders who have not tendered their Existing Notes under the Exchange Offer to participate in the Exchange Offer.