Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Guangdong - Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1396   KYG4181B1014

GUANGDONG - HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1396)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::INTERIM RESULTS OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR THE 14.00% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021

10/07/2021 | 02:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities. This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction. The securities are being offered and sold outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such an offering is restricted or prohibited. Any public offering of securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from the Company and will contain detailed information about the Company and management, as well as financial statements. The Company does not intend to register any part of the offering in the United States.

GUANGDONG - HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA

HOLDINGS LIMITED

粵 港 灣 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1396)

INTERIM RESULTS OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR

THE 14.00% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2021

(ISIN: XS2084960009/COMMON CODE: 208496000)

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 23 September 2021, 27 September 2021 and 5 October 2021 (the "Announcements"), which set out the key terms of the Exchange Offer. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms in this announcement will have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcements.

The Company hereby informs Eligible Holders that, as at 4:00 p.m., London time, 6 October 2021, US$235,720,000 of the Existing Notes, representing approximately 80.31% of the total aggregate principal amount of the outstanding Existing Notes, has been validly tendered for exchange pursuant to the Exchange Offer. The Company encourages the Eligible Holders who have not tendered their Existing Notes under the Exchange Offer to participate in the Exchange Offer.

- 1 -

The Company will make further announcements in respect of the final results of the Exchange Offer and amount of the New Notes to be issued in exchange for the Existing Notes tendered for exchange pursuant to the Exchange Offer, the final pricing details of the New Notes and the Concurrent New Money Issuance (if any) with respect to the New Notes offering in due course.

GENERAL

The New Notes have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell securities and neither this announcement nor anything herein forms the basis for any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement does not constitute, and may not be used in connection with, any form of offer or solicitation in any place where such offers or solicitations are not permitted by law. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution in or into, or to any person resident and/or located in, any jurisdiction where such release, publication or distribution is unlawful.

Shareholders, holders of the Existing Notes and potential investors should note that completion of the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance remains subject to the fulfillment or waiver of the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance as set forth in the Exchange Offer Memorandum and summarised in the Announcements. No assurance can be given that the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance will be completed and the Company reserves the right to amend, withdraw or terminate the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance with or without conditions.

The Company may, at its sole discretion, amend or waive certain of the conditions precedent to the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance. As the Exchange Offer and the Concurrent New Money Issuance may or may not proceed or complete, shareholders, holders of the Existing Notes and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company or the Existing Notes.

The distribution of this announcement in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes are required to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions. This announcement is provided to you because you are a non-U.S. person outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S.

- 2 -

IMPORTANT NOTICE - THE EXCHANGE OFFER IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO INVESTORS WHO ARE NOT U.S. PERSONS (WITHIN THE MEANING OF REGULATION S) AND ARE OUTSIDE THE UNITED STATES. U.S. PERSONS (AS DEFINED UNDER REGULATION S), PERSONS ACTING FOR THE ACCOUNT OR BENEFIT OF U.S. PERSONS AND PERSONS LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES ARE NOT PERMITTED TO TENDER THE EXISTING NOTES IN THE EXCHANGE OFFER.

By Order of the Board

Guangdong - Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Limited

Wong Choi Hing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 7 October 2021

As at the date of this announcement, our executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Choi Hing, Mr. Zeng Yunshu, Mr. Cai Hongwen, Mr. Yang Sanming and Mr. Wang Dewen; and our independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Lam Chi Yuen Nelson, Mr. Yue Zheng and Mr. Dai Yiyi.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Guangdong Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Ltd. published this content on 07 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2021 06:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GUANGDONG - HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA HOLDINGS LIMITED
02:07aGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :interim results of exchange offer for the 14.00% senior notes due ..
PU
10/04GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :offer to exchange the outstanding senior notes due 2021 extension ..
PU
10/04GUANGDONG HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA : Extends Deadline of Bond Swap Offer
MT
10/01GUANGDONG HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA : Shareholder Raises Stake in Firm
MT
09/27GUANGDONG HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA : Sets Minimum Yield of New Bonds in Swap Offer
MT
09/23GUANGDONG HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA : Launches Offer to Swap 14% Bonds Due December with ..
MT
09/22Guangdong - Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Limited Announces Exchange Offer for th..
CI
08/27Guangdong - Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for th..
CI
08/19Guangdong ­Hong Kong - Greater Bay Area Holdings Limited Announces Address Changes
CI
07/14GUANGDONG HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA : Developer Guangdong-Hong Kong's Shareholder Ups Sta..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 737 M 580 M 580 M
Net income 2020 361 M 56,0 M 56,0 M
Net Debt 2020 1 812 M 281 M 281 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 841 M 286 M 286 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 1 153
Free-Float 24,8%
Chart GUANGDONG - HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Guangdong - Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUANGDONG - HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
San Ming Yang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ding Hua Zhong Chief Financial Officer
Choi Hing Wong Co-Chairman
Hong wen Cai Co-Chairman
Yun Shu Zeng Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUANGDONG - HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA HOLDINGS LIMITED10.11%286
VINCI12.09%59 180
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED31.64%32 365
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-3.42%31 238
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-11.40%22 836
FERROVIAL, S.A.12.70%22 179