Guangdong Hong Kong Greater Bay Area : CHANGE OF COMPANY'S WEBSITE

GUANGDONG - HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA

HOLDINGS LIMITED

粵 港 灣 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1396)

CHANGE OF COMPANY'S WEBSITE

Reference is made to the announcement of Guangdong - Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 26 August 2020 in relation to the change of the Company's name, stock short name, the Company's logo and the Company's website.

The board of directors of the Company announces that the corporate website of the Company will change from www.hydoo.com.cn to www.youngogroup.com with effect from 15 May 2021.

Hong Kong, 14 May 2021

