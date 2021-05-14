Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Guangdong - Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1396   KYG4181B1014

GUANGDONG - HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(1396)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guangdong Hong Kong Greater Bay Area : CHANGE OF COMPANY'S WEBSITE

05/14/2021 | 12:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

GUANGDONG - HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA

HOLDINGS LIMITED

粵 港 灣 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1396)

CHANGE OF COMPANY'S WEBSITE

Reference is made to the announcement of Guangdong - Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Limited (the "Company") dated 26 August 2020 in relation to the change of the Company's name, stock short name, the Company's logo and the Company's website.

The board of directors of the Company announces that the corporate website of the Company will change from www.hydoo.com.cn to www.youngogroup.com with effect from 15 May 2021.

By order of the Board

Guangdong - Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Limited

WONG Choi Hing

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 14 May 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Wong Choi Hing, Mr. Zeng Yunshu, Mr. Cai Hongwen, Mr. Yang Sanming, and Mr. Wang Dewen; and the independent non-executive Directors of the Company are Mr. Lam Chi Yuen Nelson, Mr. Yue Zheng and Mr. Dai Yiyi.

Disclaimer

Hydoo International Holding Limited published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 16:32:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GUANGDONG - HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:33pGUANGDONG HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA : Change of company's website
PU
04/23GUANGDONG HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA : Takes Full Ownership of Urban Renewal Pro..
MT
04/22GUANGDONG HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA : Discloseable transaction the acquisition ..
PU
04/19GUANGDONG HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA : Hong Kong Greater Bay's Controlling Share..
MT
04/13GUANGDONG HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA : Proxy forms for Annual General Meeting to..
PU
04/13GUANGDONG HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA : Renewal of General Mandates to Issue Shar..
PU
03/18GUANGDONG HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA : Appointment of independent non-executive ..
PU
03/11GUANGDONG HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA : to Swing to Profit in 2020; Shares Jump 6..
MT
02/03GUANGDONG HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA : Sells, Files for Bourse Listing of $14 Mi..
MT
2020GUANGDONG HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA : Units Win Bids for 12 Land Parcels in Chi..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 3 737 M 581 M 581 M
Net income 2020 361 M 56,0 M 56,0 M
Net Debt 2020 1 812 M 281 M 281 M
P/E ratio 2020 4,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 359 M 304 M 367 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 961
Free-Float 23,2%
Chart GUANGDONG - HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Guangdong - Hong Kong Greater Bay Area Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUANGDONG - HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
San Ming Yang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ding Hua Zhong Chief Financial Officer
Choi Hing Wong Co-Chairman
Hong wen Cai Co-Chairman
Yun Shu Zeng Co-Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUANGDONG - HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA HOLDINGS LIMITED16.85%304
VINCI14.85%63 962
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED1.01%32 522
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.94%26 469
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-4.39%24 695
FERROVIAL, S.A.7.61%21 487