Guangdong Hong Kong Greater Bay Area : Proxy forms for Annual General Meeting to be held on 18 May 2021

GUANGDONG - HONG KONG GREATER BAY AREA

HOLDINGS LIMITED

粵 港 灣 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1396)

PROXY FORM FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 18 MAY 2021

or the Chairman* of the meeting, as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the annual general meeting for the Company to be held at Level 42, Block E, China Resources Land Building, No. 18 First Dachong Road, Nanshan District, Shenzhen, the PRC on Tuesday, 18 May 2021 at 10:30 a.m. and at any adjournment thereof, on the undermentioned resolutions as indicated:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS (See Note 4) For Against 1. To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries, the reports of the directors of the Company and the reports of the independent auditors of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2020. 2. (a) To re-elect Mr. Yang Sanming as executive director. (b) To re-elect Mr. Wang Dewen as executive director. (c) To re-elect Mr. Dai Yiyi as independent non-executive director. (d) To re-elect Mr. Yue Zheng as independent non-executive director. (e) To authorize the board of directors to fix the directors' remuneration. 3. To re-appoint KPMG as auditors of the Company and to authorise the board of directors to fix their remuneration for the year 2021. 4. To grant a general mandate to the board of directors to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of the Company not exceeding 20% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue.# 5. To grant a general mandate to the board of directors to repurchase shares of the Company not exceeding 10% of the total number of shares of the Company in issue.# 6. To extend the general mandate granted to the board of directors to allot, issue and deal with additional shares of the Company by the number of shares repurchased by the Company.#

Please refer to the Notice of Annual General Meeting for the full text of the resolutions

Notes:

The Chairman of the annual general meeting of the Company will demand a poll regarding the voting for all the resolutions as set out above pursuant to regulatory requirements. Election of each of the Directors will be voted on as separate resolutions. To be valid, this form of proxy, together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy of the same, must be completed, signed and deposited at the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for holding of the above meeting.

