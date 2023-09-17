Certain A Shares of Guangdong Huiyun Titanium Industry Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-SEP-2023.

Certain A Shares of Guangdong Huiyun Titanium Industry Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 17-SEP-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1098 days starting from 14-SEP-2020 to 17-SEP-2023.



Details:

The company?s actual controller Zhong Zhenguang, Wang Jinxiu, and the Company?s shareholder IEFI China Limited committed, to not transfer or entrust to a third party the company?s shares they hold or allow the company to repurchase these shares within 36 months from the Company?s share listing date.



The company?s other shareholders Sunrise Glory Investment Limited, Hengqin Qingding Dongtai Equity Investment Fund, Hengqin Yueke Huiyun Equity Investment Fund, Yunfu Baijiali Investment Partnership Enterprise, Yang Qinfang, Xiang Xiuhong, Shu Rizhong committed, to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold or allow the Company to repurchase these shares within 12 months from the Company?s share listing date.



The offline issuance part adopts a proportional sales restriction method, and offline investors should promise that the restricted sales period of 10% (rounded up) of the number of shares allocated to them is 6 months from the date of the issuer?s initial public offering and listing. That is to say, 90% of the stocks allocated by each allotment object have an unlimited sale period, which can be circulated from the date of listing and trading on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange; 10% of the shares have a sale restriction period of 6 months. The period starts from the date when the stocks are listed and traded on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.



When offline investors participate in the initial inquiry and quotation and offline subscription, they do not need to fill in the sale restriction period arrangement for the allotment objects under their management. Once the offer is made, it is deemed to accept the offline sale restriction period arrangement disclosed in the announcement.