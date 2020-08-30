Guangdong Join Share Financing Guarantee Investment : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2020
0
08/30/2020 | 06:15am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1543)
POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2020
The Board is pleased to announce that the EGM was held at Rose Room, 2/F, International Meeting Center, Building G, Sino-European Service Center, No. 2 South of Lingnan Road, Lecong Town, Shunde District, Foshan, Guangdong Province, the PRC on Friday, 28 August 2020, and each of the resolutions proposed at the EGM was duly passed by way of poll.
CONVENING AND ATTENDANCE OF THE EGM
References are made to the notice of the extraordinary general meeting and the circular (the ''Circular'') of Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co., Ltd.* (the ''Company'') dated 7 August 2020 and the announcement of the Company dated 18 June 2020. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
The EGM was held at Rose Room, 2/F, International Meeting Center, Building G, Sino-European Service Center, No. 2 South of Lingnan Road, Lecong Town, Shunde District, Foshan, Guangdong Province, the PRC on Friday, 28 August 2020.
The EGM was convened by the Board and chaired by Mr. Wu Liejin, the chairman of the Board. The voting at the EGM was taken by way of poll.
The convening and holding of the EGM was in accordance with the applicable PRC laws and regulations, the Listing Rules and the Articles.
- 1 -
POLL RESULTS OF THE EGM
As at the date of the EGM, the total number of issued Shares was 1,560,792,687 Shares, comprising 1,006,429,353 Domestic Shares and 554,363,334 H Shares. Shareholders and proxies who attended the EGM held, in aggregate, 1,214,718,681 Shares in the Company with voting right, representing approximately 77.8% of the entire issued share capital of the Company as at the date of the EGM.
Any Shareholder who has a material interest in the proposed issue of the Domestic Corporate Bonds and the transactions contemplated thereunder shall abstain from voting on the relevant resolutions to be proposed at the EGM.
Foshan Financial had beneficial interest in 239,854,838 Domestic Shares, and had interest in 164,164,000 H Shares through Fojin HK and 33,002,680 Domestic Share through Fuside, both of which are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Foshan Financial. Therefore, Foshan Financial and its associates (including Fuside and Fojin HK) which control or are entitled to exercise over the voting rights in respect of their Shares held had abstained from voting on resolution No. 2(9) at the EGM. Foshan Venture Growth Investment Center L.P.* (佛山創業成長投資中心（有限合夥)), which Zheng Zhengqiang serves as a managing partner, had beneficial interest in 39,920,000 Domestic Shares, and its associates had abstained from voting on resolution No. 2(9) at the EGM.
The following individuals whom had beneficial interests in the Domestic Shares were abstained from voting on resolution No. 2(9).
Number of
Domestic
Shares
Shareholders' name
held
Mr. Wu Liejin
32,110,351
Mr. Ou Weiming
500,000
Ms. Lu Haoming
150,000
Mr. Zheng Zhengqiang
162,000
Mr. Peng Rimin
202,000
Mr. Liu Guangbin
150,000
Mr. Chai Junyi
70,000
Mr. Li Huazhong
100,000
- 2 -
Shareholders holding a total of 1,214,718,681 Shares, comprising 977,018,681 of Domestic Shares and 237,700,000 H Shares, were entitled to attend and vote for or against resolution Nos. 1, 2(1)-(8),(10)-(13) and 3 at the EGM, representing approximately 77.8% of the total number of Shares in issue. Shareholders holding a total of 704,332,812 Shares, comprising 630,796,812 of Domestic Shares and 73,536,000 H Shares, were entitled to attend and vote for or against resolution No. 2(9) at the EGM, representing approximately 45.1% of the total number of Shares in issue.
To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Board after having made all reasonable enquiries, saved as disclosed above, there were no restrictions on any Shareholders to cast votes on any of the resolutions at the EGM, none of the Shareholders has any material interest in the matters considered at the EGM and is required to abstain from voting at the EGM. Save as disclosed above, none of the Shareholders is required to abstain from voting on resolutions proposed at the EGM in accordance with the Listing Rules. No Shareholder who was entitled to attend the EGM was required to abstain from voting in favour of any of the resolutions proposed at the EGM as set out in Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. Save as disclosed herein, none of the Shareholders have stated their intention in the Circular to vote against or to abstain from voting on the resolutions proposed at the EGM.
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, the Company's H Share registrar in Hong Kong, acted as the scrutineer for vote-taking at the EGM.
- 3 -
The poll results in respect of the resolutions were set out as follows:
Number of votes and percentage of total voting
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
shares at the EGM (%)
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
1.
THAT the resolution on the satisfaction by the Company of the
1,214,718,681
0
0
conditions for issuing Corporate Bonds is hereby approved. In
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(0.000000%)
accordance with related provisions of the Company Laws of the PRC,
the Securities Laws of the PRC, the Administrative Measures for
Corporate Bond Issue and Trading, and other laws, regulations, and
normative documents, the Board, upon conducting careful analysis and
study on the qualifications of the Company for issuance of Corporate
Bonds, considered that the Company satisfied all the requirements and
conditions for issuance of Corporate Bonds.
2. THAT each of the following proposed arrangements of issuance proposal of the Domestic Corporate Bonds to be issued in the PRC be and is hereby separately approved (on an item by item basis), subject to the approval from the CSRC and the conditions of the bonds market in the PRC:
(1)
Issuing size;
1,214,718,681
0
0
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(2)
Issuing method;
1,214,718,681
0
0
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(3)
Issuing target and placing arrangement for the shareholders of the
1,214,718,681
0
0
Company;
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(4)
Bond maturity;
1,214,718,681
0
0
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(5)
Nominal value and issue price;
1,214,718,681
0
0
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(6)
Coupon rate and its determination mechanism;
1,214,718,681
0
0
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(7)
Use of proceeds;
1,214,718,681
0
0
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(8)
Listing of issued bonds;
1,214,718,681
0
0
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(9)
Guarantee;
704,332,812
0
0
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(10)
Terms of adjustment of coupon rate, redemption or repurchase;
1,214,718,681
0
0
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(11)
Form of underwriting for the Bond Issue;
1,214,718,681
0
0
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(12)
Protective measures for repayments; and
1,214,718,681
0
0
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(13)
Validity of resolutions.
1,214,718,681
0
0
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(0.000000%)
- 4 -
Number of votes and percentage of total voting
SPECIAL RESOLUTIONS
shares at the EGM (%)
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
3.
THAT the Board is hereby authorised and approved to further authorise
1,214,718,681
0
0
Mr. Wu Liejin, the chairman of the Board, by the Shareholders at the
(100.000000%)
(0.000000%)
(0.000000%)
EGM generally and unconditionally to handle all matters relating to the
Bond Issue at his sole discretion, which includes but not limited to the
following:
In connection with the Bond Issue, formalities in respect to review and approval, registration, filing, verification, and consent by the regulatory bodies and authorities will be completed;
The specific proposal for issuance of the Domestic Corporate Bonds will be determined, and its issuing terms, including but not limited to the specific issuing size, term of bond maturity, type of bonds, coupon rate, and their determination mechanism, timing of issuance (including issuance in tranche and the number of tranches), specific use of proceeds, guarantee proposal, establishment of the repurchase and redemption terms and their specific conditions, rating arrangement, specific subscription methods, specific placing arrangement, repayment term and methods of the principal and interest thereupon, listing of the Bonds, and other matters relating to the issuance, will be revised and adjusted;
The appointment of an intermediary institution involved in issuance of the Domestic Corporate Bonds will be determined, and the bond trustee manager in respect of issuance of the Domestic Corporate Bonds will be identified;
Declaration of issuance of the Domestic Corporate Bonds will be dealt with, in which case, upon completion of the Bond Issue, listing matters in respect of the Domestic Corporate Bonds will be dealt with, including but not limited to authorization, signing, execution, and amendment of all necessary documents, contracts, agreements, instruments (including but not limited to offering prospectuses, sponsorship agreements, underwriting agreements, bond trusteeship management agreements, listing agreements, meeting procedures for bond holders, and other various announcements and legal documents) in connection with completion of the issuance and listing of Domestic Corporate Bonds, as well as disclosure of information in accordance with laws and regulations and other normative documents;
Where the regulatory bodies change their policies in respect to issuance of the Domestic Corporate Bonds or changes take place to market conditions, save for those matters required for voting at the general meeting in accordance with the relevant laws, regulations, and articles of associations of the Company, the corresponding adjustments shall be made to the specific proposal and other related matters in respect to issuance of Domestic Corporate Bonds based on the opinions of the regulatory bodies, or a decision as to whether to proceed with the issuance shall be made based on the actual conditions;
Other specific matters in connection with issuance of the Domestic Corporate Bonds and its listing will be dealt with; and
The term of the authorisation shall commence from the date of passing of the resolution at the general meeting till the completion of all the authorised matters mentioned above.
- 5 -
As more than two-thirds of the votes were cast in favour of the special resolutions proposed at the EGM, all the resolutions proposed at the EGM were duly passed.
As at the date of this announcement, the executive Director of the Company is Mr. Wu Liejin (Chairman); the non-executive Directors are Mr. Zhang Minming, Ms. Gu Lidan, Mr. Luo Zhenqing and Mr. Zhang Deben; and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Wu Xiangneng, Mr. Leung Hon Man and Mr. Liu Heng.
Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2020 10:14:01 UTC
0
All news about GUANGDONG JOIN-SHARE FINANCING GUARANTEE INVESTMENT CO., LTD.