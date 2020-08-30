Guangdong Join Share Financing Guarantee Investment : POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co., Ltd.*

廣 東 中 盈 盛 達 融 資 擔 保 投 資 股 份 有 限 公 司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1543)

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 28 AUGUST 2020

The Board is pleased to announce that the EGM was held at Rose Room, 2/F, International Meeting Center, Building G, Sino-European Service Center, No. 2 South of Lingnan Road, Lecong Town, Shunde District, Foshan, Guangdong Province, the PRC on Friday, 28 August 2020, and each of the resolutions proposed at the EGM was duly passed by way of poll.

CONVENING AND ATTENDANCE OF THE EGM

References are made to the notice of the extraordinary general meeting and the circular (the ''Circular'') of Guangdong Join-Share Financing Guarantee Investment Co., Ltd.* (the ''Company'') dated 7 August 2020 and the announcement of the Company dated 18 June 2020. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

The EGM was held at Rose Room, 2/F, International Meeting Center, Building G, Sino-European Service Center, No. 2 South of Lingnan Road, Lecong Town, Shunde District, Foshan, Guangdong Province, the PRC on Friday, 28 August 2020.

The EGM was convened by the Board and chaired by Mr. Wu Liejin, the chairman of the Board. The voting at the EGM was taken by way of poll.

The convening and holding of the EGM was in accordance with the applicable PRC laws and regulations, the Listing Rules and the Articles.