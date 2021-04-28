Guangdong Kanghua Healthcare : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 23 JUNE 2021 04/28/2021 | 05:21am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields (Note 2) 廣 東 康 華 醫 療 股 份 有 限 公 司 GUANGDONG KANGHUA HEALTHCARE CO., LTD.* (A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 3689) FORM OF PROXY FOR THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON WEDNESDAY, 23 JUNE 2021 I/We (Note1) of address: and telephone number: being the registered holder(s) ofdomestic shares/H shares of RMB1.00 each in the share capital of Guangdong Kanghua Healthcare Co., Ltd. * (廣東康華醫療股份有限公司) (the "Company") hereby appoint the chairman of the meeting or of as my/our proxy (Note 3) to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf as directed below at the 2020 annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company to be held at Meeting Room 1, 2nd Floor of Dongguan Kanghua Hospital Administration Center in 1000 Dongguan Avenue, Nancheng District, Dongguan, Guangdong Province, PRC at 3:00 p.m., on Wednesday, 23 June 2021 at any adjournment thereof). Please make a mark in the appropriate boxes to indicate how you wish your vote(s) to be cast on a poll (Note 4). Ordinary Resolutions For Against Abstain 1. To consider and, if thought fit, approve the work report of board of the directors of the Company for 2020. 2. To consider and, if thought fit, approve the work report of the supervisory committee of the Company for 2020. 3. To consider and, if thought fit, approve the financial reports of the Company for 2020. 4. To consider and, if thought fit, approve the annual report of the Company for 2020. 5. Each as a separate resolution, to elect the following directors of the Company (the "Director(s)"): 5.1. To elect Mr. Wang Junyang as an executive Director of the third session of the board of Directors (the "Board") and to authorize the Board to fix the remuneration and to do all such acts and things to give effect to such matters. 5.2. To elect Mr. Chen Wangzhi as an executive Director of the third session of the Board and to authorize the Board to fix the remuneration and to do all such acts and things to give effect to such matters. 5.3. To elect Mr. Wong Wai Hung as an executive Director of the third session of the Board and to authorize the Board to fix the remuneration and to do all such acts and things to give effect to such matters. 5.4. To elect Ms. Wang Aiqin as an executive Director of the third session of the Board and to authorize the Board to fix the remuneration and to do all such acts and things to give effect to such matters. 5.5. To elect Mr. Lv Yubo as a non-executive Director of the third session of the Board and to authorize the Board to fix the remuneration and to do all such acts and things to give effect to such matters. 5.6. To elect Mr. Yeung Ming Lai as an independent non-executive Director of the third session of the Board and to authorize the Board to fix the remuneration and to do all such acts and things to give effect to such matters. 5.7. To elect Dr. Chen Keji as an independent non-executive Director of the third session of the Board and to authorize the Board to fix the remuneration and to do all such acts and things to give effect to such matters. 5.8. To elect Mr. Chan Sing Nun as an independent non-executive Director of the third session of the Board and to authorize the Board to fix the remuneration and to do all such acts and things to give effect to such matters. 6. To elect Mr. Chen Shaoming as a Supervisor of the third session of the supervisory committee of the Company and to authorize the Board to fix the remuneration and to do all such acts and things to give effect to such matters. 7. To consider and, if thought fit, approve the re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Certified Public Accountants LLP and Messrs. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as the Company's domestic and international auditor, respectively until the close of the annual general meeting of the Company for 2021, and to authorise the Board to fix their respective remuneration. Special Resolution For Against Abstain 8. To consider and, if thought fit, issue additional H shares and additional domestic shares in the share capital of the Company and to grant the Board a general mandate to issue additional shares (the full text of the resolution is set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting). Dated the day of 2021 Shareholder's signature (Note 5): Notes: Please insert full name(s) and address(es) of shareholder(s) as shown in the register of members in BLOCK CAPITALS . Please delete the class of shares as appropriate and insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy relates. If these are not completed, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all classes and number of shares registered in your name(s). If any proxy other than the chairman of the meeting is preferred, please strike out the words " the chairman of the meeting " and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A shareholder entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is entitled to appoint one or more proxies (if he holds more than one share) to attend and vote in his stead, provided that if more than one proxy is so appointed, the appointment shall specify the class and number of shares in respect of which each such proxy is so appointed. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. ANY ALTERATION

MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK (" ✔ ") THE BOX MARKED "FOR" OR COMPLETE THE NUMBER OF SHARE(S) REGISTERED IN YOUR NAME. IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK (" ✔ ") THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST" OR COMPLETE THE NUMBER OF SHARE(S) REGISTERED IN YOUR NAME. IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING ON ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK (" ✔ ") THE BOX MARKED "ABSTAIN" OR COMPLETE THE NUMBER OF SHARE(S) REGISTERED IN YOUR NAME . If no direction is given, your proxy will be entitled to vote or abstain at his discretion. Unless you have indicated otherwise in this form of proxy, your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion or abstain from voting on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting. The votes abstained will be counted in the calculation of the required majority. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing. In case of a legal person, the same must be either under its common seal or under the hand of its director or its attorney duly authorised in writing. If this form of proxy is signed by an attorney of the appointor, the power of attorney authorising that attorney to sign, or other document of authorisation, must be notarised. Where there are joint holders of any shares of the Company, any one of such joint holders may vote, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such shares of the Company as if he was solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders be present at the Meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the votes of the other joint holders. For this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members of the Company in respect of the joint holding. In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarised copy thereof, must be deposited at the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong at Unit 3207, Metroplaza Tower 2, 223 Hing Fong Road, Kwai Fong, New Territories, Hong Kong (for holders of domestic shares) or Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong (for holders of H Shares) not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for holding the Meeting (i.e. before 3:00 p.m. on 22 June 2021) or any adjournment thereof. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the Meeting if you so wish. In such event, the instrument appointing a proxy shall be deemed to be revoked. A shareholder or his proxy should present proof of identity when attending the Meeting. The Company strongly recommends you to monitor the development of the situation with the COVID-19 and to assess, based on the social distancing policies, the necessity for attending the AGM in person, and the board of directors of the Company respectfully recommends that, for the same reason, the shareholders to appoint the chairman of the AGM as their proxy rather than a third party to attend and vote on their behalf at the AGM (or any adjournment thereof). PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT "Personal Data" in this form of proxy has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 ("PDPO"), which includes your and your proxy's name and address. Your and your proxy's Personal Data provided in this form of proxy will be used in connection with processing your request for the appointment of a proxy to attend, act and vote on your behalf as directed above at the Meeting. The supply of your and your proxy's Personal Data is on a voluntary basis. However, the Company may not be able to process your request unless you provide us with your and your proxy's Personal Data. Your and your proxy's Personal Data will be disclosed or transferred to the Company's H Share Registrar and/or other companies or bodies for the purpose stated above, or when it is required to do so by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request, and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purpose. By providing your proxy's Personal Data in this form of proxy, you should have obtained the express consent (which has not been withdrawn in writing) from your proxy in using his/her Personal Data provided in this form of proxy and that you have informed your proxy of the purpose for and the manner in which his/her Personal Data may be used. You/your proxy have/has the right to request access to and/or correction of your/your proxy's Personal Data respectively in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your/your proxy's Personal Data should be in writing by either of the following means: By mail to: Personal Data Privacy Officer Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong By email to: hkinfo@computershare.com.hk for identification purposes only Attachments Original document

