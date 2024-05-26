Certain A Shares of Guangdong Kitech New Material Holding Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-MAY-2024.

May 25, 2024 Share

Certain A Shares of Guangdong Kitech New Material Holding Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 26-MAY-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1105 days starting from 17-MAY-2021 to 26-MAY-2024.



Details:

The company?s controlling shareholder, actual controller, chairman, general manager, and core technical personnel, Rao Desheng promised within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), the parties promise that yearly transfer of shares made by them will not exceed 25% of the holding, both direct and indirect, held by the present parties. After 6 months from rescindment, there will not be more transfers of shares, either direct or indirect. If any of the parties were to resign within 6 months from the present IPO, neither direct nor indirect holdings might be transferred or sold for 18 months since the date of rescinding. If the parties resign within 7 to 12 months after the IPO, neither direct nor indirect holdings might be transferred or sold for 12 months since the date of rescinding. Guangdong Qide Holding Co., Ltd. and Jiangmen Bond Investment Co., Ltd. Promised within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. Chen Qiyang, a shareholder of the company holding more than 5% of the shares, promised within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares in the Shanghai Stock Exchange, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. Company shareholders Qide (Zhuhai) Business Center (Limited Partnership) and Zhuhai Bangsu Technology Enterprise (Limited Partnership) promised within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares in the Shanghai Stock Exchange, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. The company?s controlling shareholder and actual controller Rao Desheng acting in concert, company director Li Bingmei, and the company?s controlling shareholder and actual controller Rao Desheng?s close relatives, company director Yao Guisheng, company?s senior manager Wei Guoguang, supervisors Li Jianying, Xu Shudong and Chen Ruoyin promised within 36 months since the date of listing of the present shares in the Shanghai Stock Exchange, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.



Guangdong Yueke Huisheng Venture Capital Partnership (Limited Partnership), which holds more than 5% of the company?s shares, promised within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares in the Shanghai Stock Exchange, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. Chen Yunfeng, director, deputy general manager, secretary of the board of directors, and shareholder holding more than 5% of the company's shares promised within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares in the Shanghai Stock Exchange, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests. Company shareholders Liu Mingtao and Jiang Xiaochun promised within 12 months since the date of listing of the present shares in the Shanghai Stock Exchange, there will not be no transfers nor entrustment of shares to any third party nor repurchase by the Company. If, within 6 months after the issuer's listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. If there is any case of dividends, bonus shares, capitalization of capital reserve and other similar cases, issue price will be adjusted according to ex-dividend and ex-interests.