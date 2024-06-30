Certain A-Shares of Guangdong Mingyang Electric Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024.

Certain A-Shares of Guangdong Mingyang Electric Co.,Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 30-JUN-2024. These A-Shares will be under lockup for 375 days starting from 21-JUN-2023 to 30-JUN-2024.



Details:

The Company?s actual controller Zhang Chuanwei and shareholders Zhongshan Mingyang Electrical Appliances Co., Ltd. and Zhongshan Zhichuang Technology Investment Management Co., Ltd. committed: to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. After the lock-up has expired, while holding office, Zhang Chuanwei committed to not transfer more than 25% of shares held each year.



The Company?s shareholders Guo Xianqing, director Sun Wenyi, and senior management Hu Lianhong and Lu Xiaoping committed: to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. After the lock-up has expired, while holding office, they committed to not transfer more than 25% of shares held each year.



The Company?s supervisor Yu Dongchu and shareholders Shenzhen Capital Group Co., Ltd., Zhongshan Huizhong Enterprise Management Consulting Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Zhongshan Huahui Enterprise Management Consulting Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Dongguan Liwan No. 1 Equity Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Qianhai Equity Investment Fund (Limited Partnership), Zhongyuan Qianhai Equity Investment Fund (Limited Partnership), Zhuhai Hengqin Lingyi Asset Management No. 6 Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Guangzhou Zhongguang Yuanshang Kechuang Venture Capital Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Guangzhou Zhongke Yaying Information Industry Venture Capital Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), Zhuhai Zhiqiang Shengying Investment Co., Ltd., Xing Sansheng, and Bao Runying committed: to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date. After the lock-up has expired, while holding office, Yu Dongchu committed to not transfer more than 25% of shares held each year.