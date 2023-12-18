Guangdong Mingyang Electric Co.,Ltd.(XSEC:301291) added to S&P Global BMI Index

Guangdong Mingyang Electric Co Ltd is a China-based company mainly engaged in the research and development, production, and sales of transmission, distribution, and control equipment. The Company's main products include box type substations, complete switchgear, and transformers. The Company's products are mainly applied in new energy fields such as wind energy, solar energy, and energy storage, as well as new infrastructure fields such as data centers and smart grids.

Sector Heavy Electrical Equipment