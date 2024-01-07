Certain A Shares of Guangdong Shenling Environmental Systems Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JAN-2024.

Certain A Shares of Guangdong Shenling Environmental Systems Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JAN-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 923 days starting from 28-JUN-2021 to 7-JAN-2024.



Details:

The Company?s actual controllers Cui Yingqi and Cui Zihua and shareholders Guangdong Shenling Investment Co., Ltd., Guangdong Zhongcheng Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership), and Guangdong Zhongxian Investment Partnership Enterprise (Limited Partnership) committed to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date. While holding office, Cui Yingqi and Cui Zihua committed to not transfer more than 25% of shares held each year.



The Company?s directors and senior management, Company?s shareholder Su Cuixia and supervisor Ou Zhaoming committed to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date. While holding office, Ou Zhaoming, they committed to not transfer more than 25% of shares held each year.