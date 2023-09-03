Certain A Shares of Guangdong Tianhe Agricultural Means of Production Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 3-SEP-2023.

Yesterday at 06:00 pm Share

Certain A Shares of Guangdong Tianhe Agricultural Means of Production Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 3-SEP-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1098 days starting from 31-AUG-2020 to 3-SEP-2023.



Details:

The Company?s actual controller Guangdong Provincial Co-op Federation, Guangdong Yuehe Asset Management Co., Ltd., Guangdong New Co-op Joint-Stock Co., Ltd., Guangdong New Co-op Tianrun Cereal and Oil Group Co., Ltd. have committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date. If within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than the issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if the trading price is lower than the issuance price 6 months after listing, the lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months.



The Company?s shareholders Zhongshan Zhongke Venture Capital Co., Ltd., Hengqin Yueke Xintai Special No. 2 Equity Investment Fund (Limited Partnership),Guangdong Zhongke Baiyun Emerging Industry Venture Capital Fund Co., Ltd., Guangdong Xindarui Investment Co., Ltd., Foshan Fangde Growth Venture Capital Enterprise (Limited Partnership) and the other shareholders have committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date.