Australian hard rock lithium producer Altura enters administration

MELBOURNE, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian lithium producer
Altura Mining Ltd has entered receivership,
administrator KordaMentha said, hit by a prolonged period of low
prices for battery materials that has been exacerbated by the
COVID-19 pandemic.
KordaMentha was appointed as administrator on Oct. 26 by
Altura's security agent, BNY Trust Company of Australia Ltd.
It is conducting an urgent assessment of Altura's financial
position to begin moving the miner's Pilgangoora operations in
Western Australia into care and maintenance in the coming week,
the administrator said in a filing late on Monday.
It also called for interested parties to get in touch for
sales or recapitalisation opportunities.
Prices for the lithium raw material known as spodumene have
dropped 22% this year to $390 a tonne as restrictions on
movement aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus
have hit demand for electric vehicles, extending a decline from
$950 at the start of 2018.
Altura's shares were delisted on Aug. 8, at which time the
miner was capitalised at A$209 million ($149 million) versus a
peak of A$1.5 billion on Jan. 3, 2018.
Altura in September said it expected spodumene production of
43,000 to 45,000 wet metric tonnes (wmt) in the July-September
quarter in line with previous quarters, for shipping to
long-term off-take partners.
It has supply agreements with Hunan Yongshan Lithium Co, a
unit of its second-largest shareholder Ningbo Shanshan Co Ltd
, as well as Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd
GuangDong WeiHua Corp, Shandong Ruifu and Lionergy
Ltd, Altura said in a March presentation.
In a separate filing on Tuesday, infrastructure contractor
NRW Holdings Ltd which provides mining and drill and
blast services to Altura, said that, together with subsidiary
Action Drill & Blast, it had around A$9 million of exposure.
($1 = 1.4027 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and
Christopher Cushing)