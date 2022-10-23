China's Communist Party Politburo Standing Committee unveiled
10/23/2022 | 12:17am EDT
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Xi Jinping was elected on Sunday as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party for the third term at the first plenary session of the party's new Central Committee, according to Chinese state media.
Xi will also helm the party's newly elected Politburo Standing Committee, which includes Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi.
(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Lincoln Feast)