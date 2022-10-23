Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Guanghui Logistics Co.Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    600603   CNE0000002P6

GUANGHUI LOGISTICS CO.LTD

(600603)
  Report
End-of-day quote Shanghai Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
8.600 CNY   -2.05%
12:17aChina's Communist Party Politburo Standing Committee unveiled
RE
10/17Guanghui Logistics Co.Ltd completed the acquisition of 92.7708% of stake in Xinjiang Hongnaosan Railway Co., Ltd. from Guanghui Energy Co., Ltd..
CI
08/24Guanghui Logistics Co.Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China's Communist Party Politburo Standing Committee unveiled

10/23/2022 | 12:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Chinese Communist Party Congress in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Xi Jinping was elected on Sunday as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party for the third term at the first plenary session of the party's new Central Committee, according to Chinese state media.

    Xi will also helm the party's newly elected Politburo Standing Committee, which includes Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Lincoln Feast)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 317 M 458 M 458 M
Net income 2021 573 M 79,1 M 79,1 M
Net cash 2021 354 M 49,0 M 49,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 10 791 M 1 490 M 1 490 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,02x
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 709
Free-Float 41,2%
Chart GUANGHUI LOGISTICS CO.LTD
Duration : Period :
Guanghui Logistics Co.Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUANGHUI LOGISTICS CO.LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Wen Qiang Li General Manager & Director
Gang Gui Dou Independent Director
Yan Song Independent Director
Ju Ge Independent Director
Tie Jun Yang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUANGHUI LOGISTICS CO.LTD116.62%1 490
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.33%33 409
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.10.78%28 513
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-5.03%28 297
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.7.29%27 726
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.92%20 986