Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. China
  4. Shanghai Stock Exchange
  5. Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    601238   CNE100001NQ2

GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.

(601238)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Baidu expects to supply self-driving system to one million cars in three-five years

04/19/2021 | 12:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese technology giant Baidu Inc expects to supply its Apollo autonomous driving system to 1 million cars in the next three to five years, a senior company executive said on Monday.

Li Zhenyu, senior corporate vice president at Baidu, made the remarks at the 2021 Shanghai motor show. Baidu established its autonomous driving unit Apollo in 2017. The unit mainly supplies technology powered by artificial intelligence and works with automakers such as Geely, Ford Motor Co and GAC.

In January, Baidu said it would set up a company with Geely to make smart electric vehicles (EV), which will count on Baidu's intelligent driving capabilities and Geely's car manufacturing expertise.

Baidu operates autonomous taxi service Go Robotaxi in Chinese cities including Beijing, Changsha and Cangzhou.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAIDU, INC. 1.58% 213.56 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. 6.57% 11.19 End-of-day quote.-15.80%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 2.85% 245.05 Delayed Quote.60.77%
All news about GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.
12:05aBaidu expects to supply self-driving system to one million cars in three-five..
RE
04/09GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE  : Form of proxy for holders of h shares for 2020 annual ge..
PU
04/09GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE  : (1) proposed formulation of dividend distribution plan f..
PU
04/08GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE  : Report on Production and Sales Volume of Guangzhou Autom..
PU
03/09EU Seeks to Double Share of World Chip Market by 2030 in 'Digital Sovereignty..
DJ
03/08GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE  : GAC Group's Vehicle Sales, Output Soar in February
MT
03/08GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE  : Report on Production and Sales Volume of Guangzhou Autom..
PU
02/26EXCLUSIVE : China's Huawei, reeling from U.S. sanctions, plans foray into EVs - ..
RE
02/10Toyota hikes profit forecast 54%, shrugs off global chip supply issues
RE
02/04GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE  : GAC Group's Vehicle Sales Rally 23% in January
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 68 370 M 10 477 M 10 477 M
Net income 2021 8 264 M 1 266 M 1 266 M
Net cash 2021 9 814 M 1 504 M 1 504 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,44x
Yield 2021 4,51%
Capitalization 99 777 M 15 305 M 15 290 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees 93 745
Free-Float 34,2%
Chart GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 7,59 CNY
Last Close Price 6,02 CNY
Spread / Highest target 73,6%
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xing Ya Feng General Manager & Executive Director
Dan Wang Chief Financial Officer & Deputy General Manager
Qing Hong Zeng Chairman
Lin Cheong Leung Independent Non-Executive Director
Fu Quan Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.-15.80%15 305
BYD COMPANY LIMITED-13.29%69 729
STELLANTIS N.V.4.11%57 079
FERRARI N.V.-7.63%39 166
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-16.20%36 355
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-13.09%26 948
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ