GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2238)

POLL RESULTS OF 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 14 MAY 2021

PAYMENT OF 2020 FINAL DIVIDEND OF H SHARES AND THE WITHHOLDING AND PAYMENT OF ENTERPRISE INCOME TAX FOR NON-RESIDENT ENTERPRISE HOLDERS OF OVERSEAS H SHARES

AND INDIVIDUAL INCOME TAX FOR INDIVIDUAL HOLDERS OF

OVERSEAS H SHARES AND PROFIT APPROPRIATION FOR INVESTORS

IN NORTHBOUND TRADING OR SOUTHBOUND TRADING

IN RESPECT OF THE FINAL DIVIDEND

The 2020 AGM of the Company was held on 14 May 2021 and resolutions set out in the 2020 AGM Notice were duly passed at the 2020 AGM.

The resolution regarding the declaration of the Final Dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 was put to vote at the 2020 AGM by poll and was approved by the Shareholders. The Board would like to hereby make a statement with regard to the payment of dividend and the withholding and payment of enterprise income tax for non-resident enterprise holders of overseas H Shares and individual income tax for individual holders of overseas H Shares and profit appropriation for investors in Northbound Trading or Southbound Trading in respect of the Final Dividend.

RESULTS OF THE 2020 AGM

Reference is made to the notice of the annual general meeting of 2020 dated 12 April 2021 (the "2020 AGM Notice") of Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company"), and the circular dated 12 April 2021 (the "Circular") of the Company. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular.