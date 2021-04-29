Guangzhou Automobile : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT 2021 FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT
04/29/2021 | 05:45am EDT
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD.
廣 州 汽 車 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 2238)
OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT
2021 FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT
This first quarterly report is published by Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The first quarterly result of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") contained in this report was prepared under the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and was unaudited. The original text of this report is in Chinese.
1. IMPORTANT NOTICE
The board of directors, the supervisory committee and the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents contained herein, that there are no false representations or misleading statements contained in or material omissions from this quarterly report, and they jointly and severally accept responsibility.
All directors of the Company attended the board meeting approving this quarterly report.
ZENG Qinghong, the person in charge of the Company, FENG Xingya, the general manager of the Company, WANG Dan, the person in charge of accounting function and ZHENG Chao, the manager of the accounting department (Accounting Chief), warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements contained in this quarterly report.
The first quarterly report of the Company was unaudited.
2. BASIC INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY 2.1 Major financial data
Unit: Yuan
Currency: RMB
Increase/decrease
as at the end
of the reporting
period as
As at the end
compared with
of the reporting
As at the end of
the end of
period
last year
last year
(%)
Total assets
140,998,318,291
142,806,662,917
-1.27
Net assets attributable to shareholders of the listed
company
86,822,367,106
84,321,007,368
2.97
From the
From the
beginning of the
beginning of last
Increase/decrease
year to the end
year to the end of
as compared with
of the reporting
the last reporting
the same period
period
period
last year
(%)
Net cash flow from operating activities
-5,251,059,359
-6,473,241,577
18.88
From the
From the
beginning of the
beginning of last
Increase/decrease
year to the end
year to the end of
as compared with
of the reporting
the last reporting
the same period
period
period
last year
(%)
Revenue from operations
15,889,501,168
10,765,458,808
47.60
Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed
company
2,365,891,862
118,493,097
1,896.65
Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed
company after deduction of non-recurring profit
or loss
2,226,246,439
-79,595,179
2,896.96
Return on net assets (weighted average) (%)
2.76
0.15
Increased by 2.61
percentage points
Basic earnings per share (Yuan/share)
0.23
0.01
2,200
Diluted earnings per share (Yuan/share)
0.23
0.01
2,200
Non-recurring profit and loss items and amounts
Unit: Yuan
Currency: RMB
Amount for the
Item
period
Gains/losses on disposal of non-current assets
-350,353
Government grants recognised in profit or loss for the current period (except for those
closely related to the enterprise's business and conferred based on standard amounts or
quantities in compliance with unified national standard)
154,657,752
Gain or loss from debt restructuring
69,502
Gain or loss from external entrusted loans
300,299
Other non-operating income and expense save as stated above
4,554,576
Impact on minority interests (after tax)
-2,447,755
Impact on income tax
-17,138,598
Total
139,645,423
2.2 Table of total number of shareholders and particulars of shareholdings of the top ten shareholders and the top ten circulating shareholders (or holders of tradable shares not subject to trading moratorium) as at the end of the reporting period
Unit: share
Total number of shareholders (Note 1)
122,338
Shareholdings of the top ten shareholders
Number of
Number of
shares held at
shares subject
the end
to trading
Under pledge or lock-up
Nature of
Name of shareholder (full name)
of the period
Percentage (%)
moratorium
Status of shares
Number
shareholder
Guangzhou Automobile Industry
5,499,140,069
53.13
0
Nil
0
State-owned legal
Group Co., Ltd. (Note 2)
person
HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED (Note 3)
3,095,306,191
29.90
0
Unknown
-
Overseas legal
person
Guangzhou Huiyin Tianyue Equity
421,898,543
4.08
0
Pledged
210,949,271
State-owned legal
Investment Fund Management Co.,
person
Ltd.
Guangzhou State-owned Assets
210,949,272
2.04
0
Nil
0
State-owned legal
Development Holdings Co., Ltd.
person
Guangzhou Finance Holdings Assets
210,900,271
2.04
0
Nil
0
Other
Management Co., Ltd. - GFHAM
Wealth Management Select No.3
Private Investment Fund
Guangzhou Light Industry & Trade
105,474,635
1.02
0
Nil
0
State-owned legal
Group Co., Ltd.
person
Shanghai Puxing Energy Limited
104,362,100
1.01
0
Nil
0
Domestic non-state-
owned legal
person
Suiyong Holdings Co., Ltd.
52,737,317
0.51
0
Pledged
52,737,317
State-owned legal
person
Ningbo Mei Shan Baoshuigang
41,852,306
0.40
0
Nil
0
Domestic non-state-
Area Jincheng Shazhou Equity
owned legal
Investment Co., Ltd.
person
Wei Zhaoqi
31,131,900
0.30
0
Nil
0
Domestic natural
person
Name of shareholder
Particulars of shareholdings of the top ten holders of tradable shares not subject to trading moratorium
Number of tradable
shares not subject to
Class of shares and number
trading moratorium
Class of share
Number
Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group Co., Ltd. (Note 2) HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED (Note 3)
Guangzhou Huiyin Tianyue Equity Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd.
Guangzhou Light Industry & Trade Group Co., Ltd. Shanghai Puxing Energy Limited
Suiyong Holdings Co., Ltd.
Ningbo Mei Shan Baoshuigang Area Jincheng Shazhou Equity Investment Co., Ltd.
Wei Zhaoqi
Related-party relationship or concerted party relationship among the above shareholders
5,499,140,069
A shares, H shares
5,499,140,069
3,095,306,191
Overseas listed foreign
3,095,306,191
shares
421,898,543
RMB ordinary shares
421,898,543
210,949,272
RMB ordinary shares
210,949,272
210,900,271
RMB ordinary shares
210,900,271
105,474,635
RMB ordinary shares
105,474,635
104,362,100
RMB ordinary shares
104,362,100
52,737,317
RMB ordinary shares
52,737,317
41,852,306
RMB ordinary shares
41,852,306
31,131,900
RMB ordinary shares
31,131,900
Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group Co., Ltd., the largest shareholder of the Company, is not related to any of the above shareholders, nor is it a party acting in concert with any of them, and it is not known to the Company whether other shareholders are related to each other or whether they are parties acting in concert.
Note 1: As at the end of the reporting period, the total number of shareholders was 122,338, of which the number of holders of A shares was 122,080 and number of holders of H shares was 258.
Note 2: Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group Co., Ltd. held 5,206,932,069 A shares of the Company in total, representing approximately 71.80% of the A shares of the Company. At the same time, it held 292,208,000 H shares of the Company through Southbound Trading of Shanghai - Hong Kong Stock Connect and its wholly-owned subsidiary in Hong Kong, Guangzhou Auto Group (Hong Kong) Limited, representing approximately 9.43% of the H shares of the Company. The total number of A and H shares of the Company held by Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group Co., Ltd. was therefore 5,499,140,069 shares, representing approximately 53.13% of the total share capital of the Company.
Note 3: H shares held by HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED were held on behalf of a number of clients. H shares of the Company held by Guangzhou Auto Group (Hong Kong) Limited are also registered in trust with HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED.
2.3 Table of total number of preferred shareholders and particulars of shareholdings of the top ten preferred shareholders and the top ten preferred shareholders not subject to trading moratorium as at the end of the reporting period
3. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS
3.1 Material changes in items of major accounting statements and financial indicators of the Company and the reasons thereof
Unit: 0'000 Currency: RMB
Balance as
at the end of
the period or
during the
Percentage
Item
period
change Reasons for change
Deposit taking
515,983.02
-33.59% Mainly due to the combined effect of the
and deposit
decrease in net increase amount of deposit
in interbank
at Guangzhou Automobile Group Finance
market
Co., Ltd. for non-consolidated enterprises,
etc. during the reporting period
Contractual
206,391.05
38.25% Mainly due to the significant year-on-year
liabilities
increase in sales volume, etc. leading to an
increase in contractual liabilities during the
reporting period
Revenue from
1,588,950.12
47.60% Mainly due to the combined effect of the
operations
significant year-on-year increase in sales
volume, etc. during the reporting period as
compared with that of the same period last
year due to the impact of the pandemic
Selling expenses
83,369.82
47.97% Mainly due to the combined effect of the
increase in sales volume leading to the year-
on-year increase in advertising and marketing
expenditures, etc. during the reporting period
Balance as
at the end of
the period or
during the
Percentage
Item
period
change Reasons for change
Gains on
344,257.00
263.02% Mainly due to the combined effect of the
investment
increase in profit in joint and associated
corporations, etc. during the reporting period
Cash received
1,825,090.37
49.73% Mainly due to the combined effect of the
from sales
increase in sales volume leading to an
of goods and
increase in cash received from sales, etc.
rendering
during the reporting period
labour services
Cash paid for
1,791,991.34
48.79% Mainly due to the combined effect of the
goods and
increase in sales volume leading to an
labour services
increase in cash paid for goods, etc. during
the reporting period
Cash paid for
221,158.59
48.78% Mainly due to the combined effect of the
investment
year-on-year increase in capital injection to
investee enterprises, etc. during the reporting
period
Cash received
252,870.81
163.91% Mainly due to the combined effect of the
from
increase in capital demand for the business
borrowings
development of certain enterprises, etc.
during the reporting period
Cash repayments
188,362.93
-34.06% Mainly due to the combined effect of the
of borrowings
repayment of RMB2 billion corporate bonds
during the same period last year leading to
a year-on-year decrease in repayments of
borrowings, etc. during the reporting period
3.2 Analysis and explanation of progress and impact of significant events and their solutions
3.3 Undertakings which have not yet been performed during the reporting period
3.4 Warning and explanation on the forecast of any possible loss in accumulated net profit from the beginning of the year to the end of the next reporting period or any material changes compared to the corresponding period of last year
Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd.
Legal representative: ZENG Qinghong
29 April 2021
Guangzhou, the PRC, 29 April 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are ZENG Qinghong and FENG Xingya, the non-executive directors of the Company are CHEN Xiaomu, CHEN Maoshan, CHEN Jun, DING Hongxiang and HAN Ying, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are ZHAO Fuquan, XIAO Shengfang, WONG Hakkun and SONG Tiebo.
4. APPENDICES
4.1 Financial Statements
Consolidated Balance Sheet
31 March 2021
Prepared by: Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd.
Unit: Yuan
Currency: RMB Type of audit: unaudited
31 March
31 December
Item
2021
2020
Current assets:
Monetary fund
20,505,630,118
28,500,073,385
Trading financial assets
1,744,078,689
1,595,011,473
Bills receivables
1,823,208,376
1,884,927,753
Trade receivables
4,740,085,323
4,317,202,521
Financing receivables
136,938,846
310,689,889
Prepayments
1,711,315,945
1,158,327,818
Other receivables
4,616,992,400
4,919,256,719
Including: Interests receivable
0
0
Dividends receivable
3,875,275,215
3,752,145,299
Inventories
7,094,029,972
6,621,579,731
Contractual assets
0
0
Non-current assets due within one year
2,271,447,028
2,385,821,958
Other current assets
4,738,562,694
4,950,017,895
Total current assets
49,382,289,391
56,642,909,142
31 March
31 December
Item
2021
2020
Non-current assets:
Loans and advances granted
1,592,268,215
1,453,872,939
Debt investments
441,030,090
511,626,261
Long-term receivables
2,755,370,535
1,923,277,497
Long-term equity investments
37,770,747,734
33,381,141,720
Other investments in equity instruments
630,703,201
630,703,201
Other non-current financial assets
4,357,191,928
4,375,256,001
Investment properties
1,423,034,783
1,387,544,913
Fixed assets
18,115,725,240
18,359,877,096
Construction in progress
1,430,829,157
1,451,675,595
Right-of-use assets
1,413,127,402
1,430,051,223
Intangible assets
14,326,140,750
13,887,259,125
Development expenses
3,608,932,322
3,716,537,135
Goodwill
104,504,775
104,504,775
Long-term deferred expenditures
381,708,116
353,303,956
Deferred income tax assets
2,372,190,048
2,123,603,919
Other non-current assets
892,524,604
1,073,518,419
Total non-current assets
91,616,028,900
86,163,753,775
Total assets
140,998,318,291
142,806,662,917
31 March
31 December
Item
2021
2020
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
2,653,950,778
3,555,512,515
Bills payables
813,389,928
1,077,553,711
Trade payables
11,614,914,624
11,802,324,993
Receipts in advance
0
0
Contractual liabilities
2,063,910,451
1,492,858,502
Deposit taking and deposit in interbank market
5,159,830,223
7,770,011,413
Staff remuneration payable
1,714,608,036
2,413,050,946
Taxes payable
585,461,964
778,824,892
Other payables
7,795,697,748
8,948,709,209
Including: Interests payable
0
0
Dividends payable
13,211,628
7,234,428
Non-current liabilities due within one year
3,143,570,205
3,020,246,601
Other current liabilities
1,121,519,783
1,525,456,631
Total current liabilities
36,666,853,740
42,384,549,413
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
3,702,710,484
2,878,882,393
Debentures payable
5,580,869,139
5,594,290,335
Including: Preference shares
0
0
Perpetual bonds
0
0
Lease liabilities
1,295,474,786
1,303,479,427
Long-term payables
0
0
Long-term staff remuneration payable
83,840,000
83,840,000
Estimated liabilities
847,798,458
602,579,289
Deferred income
2,749,990,477
2,714,460,250
Deferred income tax liabilities
212,344,028
138,031,841
Other non-current liabilities
714,068,565
446,945,975
Total non-current liabilities
15,187,095,937
13,762,509,510
Total liabilities
51,853,949,677
56,147,058,923
31 March
31 December
Item
2021
2020
Owners' equity (or shareholders' equity):
Paid-in capital (or share capital)
10,350,996,493
10,349,696,817
Other equity instruments
240,636,905
240,641,814
Including: Preference shares
0
0
Perpetual bonds
0
0
Capital reserve
23,168,936,708
23,029,972,713
Less: Treasury stock
509,485,637
509,485,637
Other comprehensive income
400,385,530
406,221,000
Special reserve
43,120,318
41,595,734
Surplus reserve
5,498,401,539
5,498,401,539
General risk provision
413,798,316
413,798,316
Undistributed profit
47,215,576,934
44,850,165,072
Total owners' equity (or shareholders' equity)
attributable to the parent company
86,822,367,106
84,321,007,368
Minority interests
2,322,001,508
2,338,596,626
Total owners' equity (or shareholders'
equity)
89,144,368,614
86,659,603,994
Total liabilities and owners' equity (or
shareholders' equity)
140,998,318,291
142,806,662,917
Person in charge of the
Principal accounting
Manager of the accounting
Company:
responsible person:
department:
ZENG Qinghong
WANG Dan
ZHENG Chao
Balance Sheet of the Parent Company
31 March 2021
Prepared by: Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd.
Unit: Yuan
Currency: RMB Type of audit: unaudited
31 March
31 December
Item
2021
2020
Current assets:
Monetary fund
9,142,256,007
11,478,993,645
Bills receivables
0
0
Trade receivables
873,630,071
962,986,389
Prepayments
0
0
Other receivables
3,794,656,244
3,776,194,270
Including: Interests receivable
0
0
Dividends receivable
3,710,000,000
3,710,000,000
Inventories
25,923,811
29,420,494
Contractual assets
0
0
Assets classified as available-for-sale
0
0
Non-current assets due within one year
0
0
Other current assets
842,688,992
937,833,720
Total current assets
14,679,155,125
17,185,428,518
31 March
31 December
Item
2021
2020
Non-current assets:
Debt investments
0
0
Other debt investments
0
0
Long-term receivables
0
0
Long-term equity investments
64,257,877,982
59,834,091,694
Other investments in equity instruments
0
0
Other non-current financial assets
997,005,669
997,005,669
Investment properties
462,400,227
466,216,332
Fixed assets
2,737,463,731
2,774,834,649
Construction in progress
514,412,460
428,583,413
Right-of-use assets
6,775,946
9,486,557
Intangible assets
5,535,224,118
5,041,119,792
Development expenses
2,124,340,027
2,269,487,553
Goodwill
0
0
Long-term deferred expenditures
4,035,269
4,367,629
Deferred income tax assets
0
0
Other non-current assets
252,132,171
258,089,672
Total non-current assets
76,891,667,600
72,083,282,960
Total assets
91,570,822,725
89,268,711,478
Current liabilities:
Short-term borrowings
0
0
Bills payables
0
0
Trade payables
202,584,526
230,371,069
Receipts in advance
0
0
Contractual liabilities
52,862,884
28,888,976
Staff remuneration payable
667,282,468
903,849,676
Taxes payable
220,935,731
46,766,722
Other payables
4,906,238,554
4,945,344,800
Including: Interests payable
0
0
Dividends payable
0
0
Liabilities classified as available-for-sale
0
0
Non-current liabilities due within one year
43,451,731
157,933,624
Other current liabilities
45,538,696
46,745,260
Total current liabilities
6,138,894,590
6,359,900,127
31 March
31 December
Item
2021
2020
Non-current liabilities:
Long-term borrowings
0
0
Debentures payable
5,580,869,139
5,594,290,335
Including: Preference shares
0
0
Perpetual bonds
0
0
Lease liabilities
1,958,463
2,873,450
Long-term payables
0
0
Long-term staff remuneration payable
47,270,000
47,270,000
Estimated liabilities
0
0
Deferred income
545,210,376
567,970,707
Deferred income tax liabilities
0
0
Other non-current liabilities
0
0
Total non-current liabilities
6,175,307,978
6,212,404,492
Total liabilities
12,314,202,568
12,572,304,619
Owners' equity (or shareholders' equity):
Paid-in capital (or share capital)
10,350,996,493
10,349,696,817
Other equity instruments
240,636,905
240,641,814
Including: Preference shares
0
0
Perpetual bonds
0
0
Capital reserve
31,852,839,356
31,713,875,362
Less: Treasury stock
509,485,637
509,485,637
Other comprehensive income
-32,326
-32,326
Special reserve
0
0
Surplus reserve
5,498,401,539
5,498,401,539
Undistributed profit
31,823,263,827
29,403,309,290
Total owners' equity (or shareholders'
equity)
79,256,620,157
76,696,406,859
Total liabilities and owners' equity (or
shareholders' equity)
91,570,822,725
89,268,711,478
Person in charge of the
Principal accounting
Manager of the accounting
Company:
responsible person:
department:
ZENG Qinghong
WANG Dan
ZHENG Chao
Consolidated Income Statement
From January to March 2021
Prepared by: Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd.
Unit: Yuan
Currency: RMB Type of audit: unaudited
First quarter of
First quarter of
Item
2021
2020
I. Total revenue from operations
16,023,651,985
10,877,703,889
Including: Revenue from operations
15,889,501,168
10,765,458,808
Interest income
134,150,817
112,245,081
II. Total cost of operations
17,255,911,794
11,960,711,856
Including: Cost of operations
15,007,868,369
10,339,533,789
Interest expenses
28,794,880
22,730,326
Taxes and surcharges
386,755,496
241,844,374
Selling expenses
833,698,229
563,430,230
Management expenses
683,824,199
635,766,208
Research and development
expenses
260,308,231
115,713,188
Financial expenses
54,662,390
41,693,741
Including: Interests expenses
117,814,163
104,038,434
Interest income
54,623,638
69,863,342
Add: Other income
154,502,294
208,547,767
Gains on investment (loss is represented
by "-")
3,442,570,034
948,301,221
Including: Gains from investment in
associated companies and
joint ventures
3,331,513,658
892,533,323
Income from derecognition of
financial assets at amortised
cost
0
0
Foreign exchange gains (loss is
represented by "-")
0
0
Net gains from hedging exposure (loss is
represented by "-")
0
0
Gains on change in fair value (loss is
represented by "-")
-69,676,489
-26,162,689
Impairment loss of credit (loss is
represented by "-")
-10,066,487
-33,671,028
Impairment loss of assets (loss is
represented by "-")
-8,565,761
1,029,977
Gains on disposal of assets (loss is
represented by "-")
2,234,210
372,038
First quarter of
First quarter of
Item
2021
2020
III. Operating profit (loss is represented by "-")
2,278,737,992
15,409,319
Add: Non-operating income
5,628,283
7,266,758
Less: Non-operating expenses
1,031,108
13,163,421
IV. Total profit (total loss is represented by "-")
2,283,335,167
9,512,656
Less: Income tax expenses
-65,961,577
-102,135,445
V. Net profit (net loss is represented by "-")
2,349,296,744
111,648,101
(I) Classified by continuity of operations
1. Net profit from continuing operations
(net loss is represented by "-")
2,349,296,744
111,648,101
2. Net profit from discontinued
operations (net loss is represented
by "-")
0
0
(II) Classified by ownership of the equity
1. Net profit attributable to shareholders
of the parent company (net loss is
represented by "-")
2,365,891,862
118,493,097
2. Minority interests (net loss is
represented by "-")
-16,595,118
-6,844,996
VI. Other comprehensive income (net of tax)
-5,835,470
-123,136,865
(I) Other comprehensive income (net of tax)
attributable to owners of the parent
company
-5,835,470
-123,136,865
1. Other comprehensive income not to
be reclassified into profit or loss
0
-125,106,326
(1)
Changes arising from the re-
measurement of defined
benefit plans
0
0
(2)
Other comprehensive income not
to be reclassified to profit or
loss under the equity method
0
0
(3)
Changes in fair value arising
from other equity instruments
investments
0
-125,106,326
(4)
Changes in fair value arising
from corporate credit risk
0
0
First quarter of
First quarter of
Item
2021
2020
2. Other comprehensive income to be
reclassified into profit or loss
-5,835,470
1,969,461
(1)
Other comprehensive income to
be reclassified into profit or
loss under the equity method
0
0
(2)
Change in fair value of other
debt investments
0
0
(3)
Financial assets reclassified into
other comprehensive income
0
0
(4)
Credit impairment provision for
other debt instruments
0
0
(5)
Reserve for cash flow hedging
0
0
(6)
Exchange differences on foreign
currency financial statements
translation
-5,835,470
1,969,461
(7)
Others
0
0
(II)
Other comprehensive income (net of tax)
attributable to minority interests
0
0
VII.Total comprehensive income
2,343,461,274
-11,488,764
(I) Total comprehensive income attributable
to the owners of the parent company
2,360,056,392
-4,643,768
(II)
Total comprehensive income attributable
to minority interests
-16,595,118
-6,844,996
VIII. Earnings per share:
(I)
Basic earnings per share (Yuan/share)
0.23
0.01
(II)
Diluted earnings per share (Yuan/share)
0.23
0.01
Person in charge of the
Principal accounting
Manager of the accounting
Company:
responsible person:
department:
ZENG Qinghong
WANG Dan
ZHENG Chao
Income Statement of the Parent Company
From January to March 2021
Prepared by: Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd.
Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Type of audit: unaudited
First quarter of
First quarter of
Item
2021
2020
I. Revenue from operations
75,578,286
80,430,287
Less: Cost of operations
64,789,370
36,831,689
Taxes and surcharges
3,692,842
3,978,596
Selling expenses
0
0
Management expenses
208,567,665
6,795,093
Research and development expenses
515,201,864
314,747,181
Financial expenses
-25,259,123
5,629,981
Including: Interests expenses
48,157,350
41,912,490
Interest income
60,048,468
51,032,307
Add: Other income
46,567,283
39,255,648
Gains on investment (loss is represented
by "-")
3,064,806,744
915,984,901
Including: Gains from investment in
associated companies and
joint ventures
3,064,782,910
915,984,901
Income from derecognition of
financial assets at amortised
cost
0
0
Net gain from hedging exposure (loss is
represented by "-")
0
0
Gains on change in fair value (loss is
represented by "-")
0
0
Impairment loss of credit (loss is
represented by "-")
0
0
Impairment loss of assets (loss is
represented by "-")
0
0
Gains on disposal of assets (loss is
represented by "-")
0
0
II. Operating profit (loss is represented by "-")
2,419,959,695
667,688,296
Add: Non-operating income
33,808
17,494
Less: Non-operating expenses
38,965
3,196,000
First quarter of
First quarter of
Item
2021
2020
III. Total profit (total loss is represented by "-")
2,419,954,538
664,509,790
Less: Income tax expenses
0
0
IV. Net profit (net loss is represented by "-")
2,419,954,538
664,509,790
(I) Net profit from continuing operations (net
loss is represented by "-")
2,419,954,538
664,509,790
(II) Net profit from discontinued operations
(net loss is represented by "-")
0
0
V. Other comprehensive income (net of tax)
0
0
(I) Other comprehensive income not to be
reclassified into profit or loss
0
0
(II) Other comprehensive income to be
reclassified into profit or loss
0
0
1. Other comprehensive income to be
reclassified into profit or loss under
the equity method
0
0
2. Change in fair value of other debt
investments
0
0
3. Financial assets reclassified into other
comprehensive income
0
0
VI. Total comprehensive income
2,419,954,538
664,509,790
Person in charge of the
Principal accounting
Manager of the accounting
Company:
responsible person:
department:
ZENG Qinghong
WANG Dan
ZHENG Chao
Consolidated Cash Flow Statement
From January to March 2021
Prepared by: Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd.
Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Type of audit: unaudited
First quarter of
First quarter of
Item
2021
2020
I. Cash flow generated from operating
activities:
Cash received from sales of goods and
rendering labour services
18,250,903,698
12,189,120,263
Net increase in deposits from customer and
other banks
-2,584,766,879
-2,952,038,914
Net increase in borrowings from PBOC
218,472,430
0
Cash received from interest, handling fees and
commissions
138,004,022
126,814,467
Tax rebates
12,543,729
103,156,621
Other cash received from activities related to
operation
2,252,344,392
1,191,460,179
Sub-total of cash inflows from operating
activities
18,287,501,392
10,658,512,616
Cash paid for goods and labour services
17,919,913,406
12,043,734,760
Net increase in customer loans and advances
403,030,329
897,369,846
Net increase in deposit in PBOC and interbank
deposits
-289,908,362
-206,500,000
Cash paid for interest, handling fees and
commissions
22,865,768
13,143,539
Cash paid to and on behalf of employees
2,184,865,223
1,996,872,274
Tax payments
1,036,429,086
535,344,526
Other cash payments related to operating
activities
2,261,365,301
1,851,789,248
Sub-total of cash outflows from operating
activities
23,538,560,751
17,131,754,193
Net cash flow from operating activities
-5,251,059,359
-6,473,241,577
First quarter of
First quarter of
Item
2021
2020
II. Cash flow generated from investing
activities:
Cash received from redemption of investments
1,249,763,530
846,704,586
Cash received from gains on investment
57,968,486
31,461,030
Net cash received from disposal of fixed
assets, intangible assets and other long-term
assets
33,989,492
10,378,966
Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries
and other operating entities
0
0
Other cash received from activities related to
investment
21,326,964
89,956,081
Sub-total of cash inflows from investing
activities
1,363,048,472
978,500,663
Cash paid for purchase and construction of
fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-
term assets
1,680,211,233
1,962,515,161
Cash paid for investment
2,211,585,906
1,486,491,243
Net cash paid for acquiring subsidiaries and
other operating entities
0
0
Other cash paid for activities related to
investment
575,100
255,350,722
Sub-total of cash outflows from investing
activities
3,892,372,239
3,704,357,126
Net cash flow generated from investing
activities
-2,529,323,767
-2,725,856,463
First quarter of
First quarter of
Item
2021
2020
Cash flow generated from financing activities:
Cash received from capital contributions
14,889,434
2,000,000
Including: Cash received by subsidiaries from
minority shareholders' investment
750,000
2,000,000
Cash received from borrowings
2,528,708,095
958,156,571
Cash received from issuing bonds
0
0
Other cash received from activities related to
financing activities
182,511,514
97,957,883
Sub-total of cash inflows from financing
activities
2,726,109,043
1,058,114,454
Cash repayments of borrowings
1,883,629,266
2,856,621,985
Dividends paid, profit distributed or interest
paid
281,943,741
354,789,418
Including: Dividends and profit paid
by subsidiaries to minority
shareholders
0
9,798,431
Other cash paid for activities related to
financing activities
126,167,554
107,795,595
Sub-total of cash outflows from financing
activities
2,291,740,561
3,319,206,998
Net cash flow generated from financing
activities
434,368,482
-2,261,092,544
IV. Effects of changes in exchange rate on cash
and cash equivalents
-27,308,056
10,346,014
V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
-7,373,322,700
-11,449,844,570
Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the
beginning of the period
26,291,285,566
30,564,910,372
VI. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the
period
18,917,962,866
19,115,065,802
Person in charge of the
Principal accounting
Manager of the accounting
Company:
responsible person:
department:
ZENG Qinghong
WANG Dan
ZHENG Chao
Cash Flow Statement of the Parent Company
From January to March 2021
Prepared by: Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd.
Unit: Yuan
Currency: RMB Type of audit: unaudited
First quarter of
First quarter of
Item
2021
2020
I. Cash flow generated from operating
activities:
Cash received from sales of goods and
rendering labour services
191,362,834
119,274,499
Tax rebates
0
0
Other cash received from activities related to
operation
110,483,749
74,768,479
Sub-total of cash inflows from operating
activities
301,846,583
194,042,978
Cash paid for goods and labour services
31,631,610
13,077,293
Cash paid to and on behalf of employees
263,307,991
222,232,008
Tax payments
646,173
3,466,027
Other cash payments related to operating
activities
99,399,284
132,949,229
Sub-total of cash outflows from operating
activities
394,985,058
371,724,557
Net cash flow from operating activities
-93,138,475
-177,681,579
First quarter of
First quarter of
Item
2021
2020
II. Cash flow generated from investing
activities:
Cash received from redemption of investments
0
0
Cash received from gains on investment
25,265
231,439,965
Net cash received from disposal of fixed
assets, intangible assets and other long-term
assets
0
0
Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries
and other operating entities
0
0
Other cash received from activities related to
investing activities
8,293,861
0
Sub-total of cash inflows from investing
activities
8,319,126
231,439,965
Cash paid for purchase and construction of
fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-
term assets
1,007,240,249
1,048,027,508
Cash paid for investment
1,080,229,186
380,692,520
Net cash paid for acquiring subsidiaries and
other operating entities
0
0
Other cash paid for activities related to
investing activities
0
250,000,000
Sub-total of cash outflows from investing
activities
2,087,469,435
1,678,720,028
Net cash flow from investing activities
-2,079,150,309
-1,447,280,063
First quarter of
First quarter of
Item
2021
2020
Cash flow generated from financing activities:
Cash received from capital contributions
14,139,434
0
Cash received from borrowing
0
1,000,000,000
Other cash received from financing-related
activities
0
0
Sub-total of cash inflows from financing
activities
14,139,434
1,000,000,000
Cash repayments of borrowings
0
2,000,000,000
Dividends paid, profit distributed or interest
paid
191,133,412
292,709,405
Other cash paid for financing-related activities
348,292
150,619
Sub-total of cash outflows from financing
activities
191,481,704
2,292,860,024
Net cash flows generated from financing
activities
-177,342,270
-1,292,860,024
IV. Effects of changes in exchange rate on cash
and cash equivalents
0
0
V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
-2,349,631,054
-2,917,821,666
Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the
beginning of the period
11,477,791,020
9,734,366,397
VI. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the
period
9,128,159,966
6,816,544,731
Person in charge of the
Principal accounting
Manager of the accounting
Company:
responsible person:
department:
ZENG Qinghong
WANG Dan
ZHENG Chao
4.2 Information on adjustment on financial statements at the beginning of the year of first implementation in respect of the first implementation of new lease standards starting from 2021
4.3 Details of retrospective adjustment on the comparative figures in the previous period in respect of the first implementation of new lease standards starting from 2021
