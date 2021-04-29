Guangzhou Automobile : OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT 2021 FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT 04/29/2021 | 05:45am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. 廣 州 汽 車 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司 (a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 2238) OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT 2021 FIRST QUARTERLY REPORT This first quarterly report is published by Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (the "Company") pursuant to Rules 13.09 and 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The first quarterly result of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") contained in this report was prepared under the China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises and was unaudited. The original text of this report is in Chinese. 1. IMPORTANT NOTICE The board of directors, the supervisory committee and the directors, supervisors and senior management of the Company warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the contents contained herein, that there are no false representations or misleading statements contained in or material omissions from this quarterly report, and they jointly and severally accept responsibility. All directors of the Company attended the board meeting approving this quarterly report. ZENG Qinghong, the person in charge of the Company, FENG Xingya, the general manager of the Company, WANG Dan, the person in charge of accounting function and ZHENG Chao, the manager of the accounting department (Accounting Chief), warrant the truthfulness, accuracy and completeness of the financial statements contained in this quarterly report. The first quarterly report of the Company was unaudited. - 1 - 2. BASIC INFORMATION OF THE COMPANY 2.1 Major financial data Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Increase/decrease as at the end of the reporting period as As at the end compared with of the reporting As at the end of the end of period last year last year (%) Total assets 140,998,318,291 142,806,662,917 -1.27 Net assets attributable to shareholders of the listed company 86,822,367,106 84,321,007,368 2.97 From the From the beginning of the beginning of last Increase/decrease year to the end year to the end of as compared with of the reporting the last reporting the same period period period last year (%) Net cash flow from operating activities -5,251,059,359 -6,473,241,577 18.88 From the From the beginning of the beginning of last Increase/decrease year to the end year to the end of as compared with of the reporting the last reporting the same period period period last year (%) Revenue from operations 15,889,501,168 10,765,458,808 47.60 Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company 2,365,891,862 118,493,097 1,896.65 Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company after deduction of non-recurring profit or loss 2,226,246,439 -79,595,179 2,896.96 Return on net assets (weighted average) (%) 2.76 0.15 Increased by 2.61 percentage points Basic earnings per share (Yuan/share) 0.23 0.01 2,200 Diluted earnings per share (Yuan/share) 0.23 0.01 2,200 - 2 - Non-recurring profit and loss items and amounts Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Amount for the Item period Gains/losses on disposal of non-current assets -350,353 Government grants recognised in profit or loss for the current period (except for those closely related to the enterprise's business and conferred based on standard amounts or quantities in compliance with unified national standard) 154,657,752 Gain or loss from debt restructuring 69,502 Gain or loss from external entrusted loans 300,299 Other non-operating income and expense save as stated above 4,554,576 Impact on minority interests (after tax) -2,447,755 Impact on income tax -17,138,598 Total 139,645,423 - 3 - 2.2 Table of total number of shareholders and particulars of shareholdings of the top ten shareholders and the top ten circulating shareholders (or holders of tradable shares not subject to trading moratorium) as at the end of the reporting period Unit: share Total number of shareholders (Note 1) 122,338 Shareholdings of the top ten shareholders Number of Number of shares held at shares subject the end to trading Under pledge or lock-up Nature of Name of shareholder (full name) of the period Percentage (%) moratorium Status of shares Number shareholder Guangzhou Automobile Industry 5,499,140,069 53.13 0 Nil 0 State-owned legal Group Co., Ltd. (Note 2) person HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED (Note 3) 3,095,306,191 29.90 0 Unknown - Overseas legal person Guangzhou Huiyin Tianyue Equity 421,898,543 4.08 0 Pledged 210,949,271 State-owned legal Investment Fund Management Co., person Ltd. Guangzhou State-owned Assets 210,949,272 2.04 0 Nil 0 State-owned legal Development Holdings Co., Ltd. person Guangzhou Finance Holdings Assets 210,900,271 2.04 0 Nil 0 Other Management Co., Ltd. - GFHAM Wealth Management Select No.3 Private Investment Fund Guangzhou Light Industry & Trade 105,474,635 1.02 0 Nil 0 State-owned legal Group Co., Ltd. person Shanghai Puxing Energy Limited 104,362,100 1.01 0 Nil 0 Domestic non-state- owned legal person Suiyong Holdings Co., Ltd. 52,737,317 0.51 0 Pledged 52,737,317 State-owned legal person Ningbo Mei Shan Baoshuigang 41,852,306 0.40 0 Nil 0 Domestic non-state- Area Jincheng Shazhou Equity owned legal Investment Co., Ltd. person Wei Zhaoqi 31,131,900 0.30 0 Nil 0 Domestic natural person - 4 - Name of shareholder Particulars of shareholdings of the top ten holders of tradable shares not subject to trading moratorium Number of tradable shares not subject to Class of shares and number trading moratorium Class of share Number Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group Co., Ltd. (Note 2) HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED (Note 3) Guangzhou Huiyin Tianyue Equity Investment Fund Management Co., Ltd. Guangzhou State-owned Assets Development Holdings Co., Ltd. Guangzhou Finance Holdings Assets Management Co., Ltd. - GFHAM Wealth Management Select No.3 Private Investment Fund Guangzhou Light Industry & Trade Group Co., Ltd. Shanghai Puxing Energy Limited Suiyong Holdings Co., Ltd. Ningbo Mei Shan Baoshuigang Area Jincheng Shazhou Equity Investment Co., Ltd. Wei Zhaoqi Related-party relationship or concerted party relationship among the above shareholders 5,499,140,069 A shares, H shares 5,499,140,069 3,095,306,191 Overseas listed foreign 3,095,306,191 shares 421,898,543 RMB ordinary shares 421,898,543 210,949,272 RMB ordinary shares 210,949,272 210,900,271 RMB ordinary shares 210,900,271 105,474,635 RMB ordinary shares 105,474,635 104,362,100 RMB ordinary shares 104,362,100 52,737,317 RMB ordinary shares 52,737,317 41,852,306 RMB ordinary shares 41,852,306 31,131,900 RMB ordinary shares 31,131,900 Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group Co., Ltd., the largest shareholder of the Company, is not related to any of the above shareholders, nor is it a party acting in concert with any of them, and it is not known to the Company whether other shareholders are related to each other or whether they are parties acting in concert. Note 1: As at the end of the reporting period, the total number of shareholders was 122,338, of which the number of holders of A shares was 122,080 and number of holders of H shares was 258. Note 2: Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group Co., Ltd. held 5,206,932,069 A shares of the Company in total, representing approximately 71.80% of the A shares of the Company. At the same time, it held 292,208,000 H shares of the Company through Southbound Trading of Shanghai - Hong Kong Stock Connect and its wholly-owned subsidiary in Hong Kong, Guangzhou Auto Group (Hong Kong) Limited, representing approximately 9.43% of the H shares of the Company. The total number of A and H shares of the Company held by Guangzhou Automobile Industry Group Co., Ltd. was therefore 5,499,140,069 shares, representing approximately 53.13% of the total share capital of the Company. Note 3: H shares held by HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED were held on behalf of a number of clients. H shares of the Company held by Guangzhou Auto Group (Hong Kong) Limited are also registered in trust with HKSCC NOMINEES LIMITED. - 5 - 2.3 Table of total number of preferred shareholders and particulars of shareholdings of the top ten preferred shareholders and the top ten preferred shareholders not subject to trading moratorium as at the end of the reporting period Applicable 3 Not applicable 3. SIGNIFICANT EVENTS 3.1 Material changes in items of major accounting statements and financial indicators of the Company and the reasons thereof Unit: 0'000 Currency: RMB Balance as at the end of the period or during the Percentage Item period change Reasons for change Deposit taking 515,983.02 -33.59% Mainly due to the combined effect of the and deposit decrease in net increase amount of deposit in interbank at Guangzhou Automobile Group Finance market Co., Ltd. for non-consolidated enterprises, etc. during the reporting period Contractual 206,391.05 38.25% Mainly due to the significant year-on-year liabilities increase in sales volume, etc. leading to an increase in contractual liabilities during the reporting period Revenue from 1,588,950.12 47.60% Mainly due to the combined effect of the operations significant year-on-year increase in sales volume, etc. during the reporting period as compared with that of the same period last year due to the impact of the pandemic Selling expenses 83,369.82 47.97% Mainly due to the combined effect of the increase in sales volume leading to the year- on-year increase in advertising and marketing expenditures, etc. during the reporting period - 6 - Balance as at the end of the period or during the Percentage Item period change Reasons for change Gains on 344,257.00 263.02% Mainly due to the combined effect of the investment increase in profit in joint and associated corporations, etc. during the reporting period Cash received 1,825,090.37 49.73% Mainly due to the combined effect of the from sales increase in sales volume leading to an of goods and increase in cash received from sales, etc. rendering during the reporting period labour services Cash paid for 1,791,991.34 48.79% Mainly due to the combined effect of the goods and increase in sales volume leading to an labour services increase in cash paid for goods, etc. during the reporting period Cash paid for 221,158.59 48.78% Mainly due to the combined effect of the investment year-on-year increase in capital injection to investee enterprises, etc. during the reporting period Cash received 252,870.81 163.91% Mainly due to the combined effect of the from increase in capital demand for the business borrowings development of certain enterprises, etc. during the reporting period Cash repayments 188,362.93 -34.06% Mainly due to the combined effect of the of borrowings repayment of RMB2 billion corporate bonds during the same period last year leading to a year-on-year decrease in repayments of borrowings, etc. during the reporting period - 7 - 3.2 Analysis and explanation of progress and impact of significant events and their solutions Applicable 3 Not applicable 3.3 Undertakings which have not yet been performed during the reporting period Applicable 3 Not applicable 3.4 Warning and explanation on the forecast of any possible loss in accumulated net profit from the beginning of the year to the end of the next reporting period or any material changes compared to the corresponding period of last year Applicable 3 Not applicable Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. Legal representative: ZENG Qinghong 29 April 2021 Guangzhou, the PRC, 29 April 2021 As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are ZENG Qinghong and FENG Xingya, the non-executive directors of the Company are CHEN Xiaomu, CHEN Maoshan, CHEN Jun, DING Hongxiang and HAN Ying, and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are ZHAO Fuquan, XIAO Shengfang, WONG Hakkun and SONG Tiebo. - 8 - 4. APPENDICES 4.1 Financial Statements Consolidated Balance Sheet 31 March 2021 Prepared by: Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Type of audit: unaudited 31 March 31 December Item 2021 2020 Current assets: Monetary fund 20,505,630,118 28,500,073,385 Trading financial assets 1,744,078,689 1,595,011,473 Bills receivables 1,823,208,376 1,884,927,753 Trade receivables 4,740,085,323 4,317,202,521 Financing receivables 136,938,846 310,689,889 Prepayments 1,711,315,945 1,158,327,818 Other receivables 4,616,992,400 4,919,256,719 Including: Interests receivable 0 0 Dividends receivable 3,875,275,215 3,752,145,299 Inventories 7,094,029,972 6,621,579,731 Contractual assets 0 0 Non-current assets due within one year 2,271,447,028 2,385,821,958 Other current assets 4,738,562,694 4,950,017,895 Total current assets 49,382,289,391 56,642,909,142 - 9 - 31 March 31 December Item 2021 2020 Non-current assets: Loans and advances granted 1,592,268,215 1,453,872,939 Debt investments 441,030,090 511,626,261 Long-term receivables 2,755,370,535 1,923,277,497 Long-term equity investments 37,770,747,734 33,381,141,720 Other investments in equity instruments 630,703,201 630,703,201 Other non-current financial assets 4,357,191,928 4,375,256,001 Investment properties 1,423,034,783 1,387,544,913 Fixed assets 18,115,725,240 18,359,877,096 Construction in progress 1,430,829,157 1,451,675,595 Right-of-use assets 1,413,127,402 1,430,051,223 Intangible assets 14,326,140,750 13,887,259,125 Development expenses 3,608,932,322 3,716,537,135 Goodwill 104,504,775 104,504,775 Long-term deferred expenditures 381,708,116 353,303,956 Deferred income tax assets 2,372,190,048 2,123,603,919 Other non-current assets 892,524,604 1,073,518,419 Total non-current assets 91,616,028,900 86,163,753,775 Total assets 140,998,318,291 142,806,662,917 - 10 - 31 March 31 December Item 2021 2020 Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 2,653,950,778 3,555,512,515 Bills payables 813,389,928 1,077,553,711 Trade payables 11,614,914,624 11,802,324,993 Receipts in advance 0 0 Contractual liabilities 2,063,910,451 1,492,858,502 Deposit taking and deposit in interbank market 5,159,830,223 7,770,011,413 Staff remuneration payable 1,714,608,036 2,413,050,946 Taxes payable 585,461,964 778,824,892 Other payables 7,795,697,748 8,948,709,209 Including: Interests payable 0 0 Dividends payable 13,211,628 7,234,428 Non-current liabilities due within one year 3,143,570,205 3,020,246,601 Other current liabilities 1,121,519,783 1,525,456,631 Total current liabilities 36,666,853,740 42,384,549,413 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 3,702,710,484 2,878,882,393 Debentures payable 5,580,869,139 5,594,290,335 Including: Preference shares 0 0 Perpetual bonds 0 0 Lease liabilities 1,295,474,786 1,303,479,427 Long-term payables 0 0 Long-term staff remuneration payable 83,840,000 83,840,000 Estimated liabilities 847,798,458 602,579,289 Deferred income 2,749,990,477 2,714,460,250 Deferred income tax liabilities 212,344,028 138,031,841 Other non-current liabilities 714,068,565 446,945,975 Total non-current liabilities 15,187,095,937 13,762,509,510 Total liabilities 51,853,949,677 56,147,058,923 - 11 - 31 March 31 December Item 2021 2020 Owners' equity (or shareholders' equity): Paid-in capital (or share capital) 10,350,996,493 10,349,696,817 Other equity instruments 240,636,905 240,641,814 Including: Preference shares 0 0 Perpetual bonds 0 0 Capital reserve 23,168,936,708 23,029,972,713 Less: Treasury stock 509,485,637 509,485,637 Other comprehensive income 400,385,530 406,221,000 Special reserve 43,120,318 41,595,734 Surplus reserve 5,498,401,539 5,498,401,539 General risk provision 413,798,316 413,798,316 Undistributed profit 47,215,576,934 44,850,165,072 Total owners' equity (or shareholders' equity) attributable to the parent company 86,822,367,106 84,321,007,368 Minority interests 2,322,001,508 2,338,596,626 Total owners' equity (or shareholders' equity) 89,144,368,614 86,659,603,994 Total liabilities and owners' equity (or shareholders' equity) 140,998,318,291 142,806,662,917 Person in charge of the Principal accounting Manager of the accounting Company: responsible person: department: ZENG Qinghong WANG Dan ZHENG Chao - 12 - Balance Sheet of the Parent Company 31 March 2021 Prepared by: Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Type of audit: unaudited 31 March 31 December Item 2021 2020 Current assets: Monetary fund 9,142,256,007 11,478,993,645 Bills receivables 0 0 Trade receivables 873,630,071 962,986,389 Prepayments 0 0 Other receivables 3,794,656,244 3,776,194,270 Including: Interests receivable 0 0 Dividends receivable 3,710,000,000 3,710,000,000 Inventories 25,923,811 29,420,494 Contractual assets 0 0 Assets classified as available-for-sale 0 0 Non-current assets due within one year 0 0 Other current assets 842,688,992 937,833,720 Total current assets 14,679,155,125 17,185,428,518 - 13 - 31 March 31 December Item 2021 2020 Non-current assets: Debt investments 0 0 Other debt investments 0 0 Long-term receivables 0 0 Long-term equity investments 64,257,877,982 59,834,091,694 Other investments in equity instruments 0 0 Other non-current financial assets 997,005,669 997,005,669 Investment properties 462,400,227 466,216,332 Fixed assets 2,737,463,731 2,774,834,649 Construction in progress 514,412,460 428,583,413 Right-of-use assets 6,775,946 9,486,557 Intangible assets 5,535,224,118 5,041,119,792 Development expenses 2,124,340,027 2,269,487,553 Goodwill 0 0 Long-term deferred expenditures 4,035,269 4,367,629 Deferred income tax assets 0 0 Other non-current assets 252,132,171 258,089,672 Total non-current assets 76,891,667,600 72,083,282,960 Total assets 91,570,822,725 89,268,711,478 Current liabilities: Short-term borrowings 0 0 Bills payables 0 0 Trade payables 202,584,526 230,371,069 Receipts in advance 0 0 Contractual liabilities 52,862,884 28,888,976 Staff remuneration payable 667,282,468 903,849,676 Taxes payable 220,935,731 46,766,722 Other payables 4,906,238,554 4,945,344,800 Including: Interests payable 0 0 Dividends payable 0 0 Liabilities classified as available-for-sale 0 0 Non-current liabilities due within one year 43,451,731 157,933,624 Other current liabilities 45,538,696 46,745,260 Total current liabilities 6,138,894,590 6,359,900,127 - 14 - 31 March 31 December Item 2021 2020 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 0 0 Debentures payable 5,580,869,139 5,594,290,335 Including: Preference shares 0 0 Perpetual bonds 0 0 Lease liabilities 1,958,463 2,873,450 Long-term payables 0 0 Long-term staff remuneration payable 47,270,000 47,270,000 Estimated liabilities 0 0 Deferred income 545,210,376 567,970,707 Deferred income tax liabilities 0 0 Other non-current liabilities 0 0 Total non-current liabilities 6,175,307,978 6,212,404,492 Total liabilities 12,314,202,568 12,572,304,619 Owners' equity (or shareholders' equity): Paid-in capital (or share capital) 10,350,996,493 10,349,696,817 Other equity instruments 240,636,905 240,641,814 Including: Preference shares 0 0 Perpetual bonds 0 0 Capital reserve 31,852,839,356 31,713,875,362 Less: Treasury stock 509,485,637 509,485,637 Other comprehensive income -32,326 -32,326 Special reserve 0 0 Surplus reserve 5,498,401,539 5,498,401,539 Undistributed profit 31,823,263,827 29,403,309,290 Total owners' equity (or shareholders' equity) 79,256,620,157 76,696,406,859 Total liabilities and owners' equity (or shareholders' equity) 91,570,822,725 89,268,711,478 Person in charge of the Principal accounting Manager of the accounting Company: responsible person: department: ZENG Qinghong WANG Dan ZHENG Chao - 15 - Consolidated Income Statement From January to March 2021 Prepared by: Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Type of audit: unaudited First quarter of First quarter of Item 2021 2020 I. Total revenue from operations 16,023,651,985 10,877,703,889 Including: Revenue from operations 15,889,501,168 10,765,458,808 Interest income 134,150,817 112,245,081 II. Total cost of operations 17,255,911,794 11,960,711,856 Including: Cost of operations 15,007,868,369 10,339,533,789 Interest expenses 28,794,880 22,730,326 Taxes and surcharges 386,755,496 241,844,374 Selling expenses 833,698,229 563,430,230 Management expenses 683,824,199 635,766,208 Research and development expenses 260,308,231 115,713,188 Financial expenses 54,662,390 41,693,741 Including: Interests expenses 117,814,163 104,038,434 Interest income 54,623,638 69,863,342 Add: Other income 154,502,294 208,547,767 Gains on investment (loss is represented by "-") 3,442,570,034 948,301,221 Including: Gains from investment in associated companies and joint ventures 3,331,513,658 892,533,323 Income from derecognition of financial assets at amortised cost 0 0 Foreign exchange gains (loss is represented by "-") 0 0 Net gains from hedging exposure (loss is represented by "-") 0 0 Gains on change in fair value (loss is represented by "-") -69,676,489 -26,162,689 Impairment loss of credit (loss is represented by "-") -10,066,487 -33,671,028 Impairment loss of assets (loss is represented by "-") -8,565,761 1,029,977 Gains on disposal of assets (loss is represented by "-") 2,234,210 372,038 - 16 - First quarter of First quarter of Item 2021 2020 III. Operating profit (loss is represented by "-") 2,278,737,992 15,409,319 Add: Non-operating income 5,628,283 7,266,758 Less: Non-operating expenses 1,031,108 13,163,421 IV. Total profit (total loss is represented by "-") 2,283,335,167 9,512,656 Less: Income tax expenses -65,961,577 -102,135,445 V. Net profit (net loss is represented by "-") 2,349,296,744 111,648,101 (I) Classified by continuity of operations 1. Net profit from continuing operations (net loss is represented by "-") 2,349,296,744 111,648,101 2. Net profit from discontinued operations (net loss is represented by "-") 0 0 (II) Classified by ownership of the equity 1. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company (net loss is represented by "-") 2,365,891,862 118,493,097 2. Minority interests (net loss is represented by "-") -16,595,118 -6,844,996 VI. Other comprehensive income (net of tax) -5,835,470 -123,136,865 (I) Other comprehensive income (net of tax) attributable to owners of the parent company -5,835,470 -123,136,865 1. Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified into profit or loss 0 -125,106,326 (1) Changes arising from the re- measurement of defined benefit plans 0 0 (2) Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified to profit or loss under the equity method 0 0 (3) Changes in fair value arising from other equity instruments investments 0 -125,106,326 (4) Changes in fair value arising from corporate credit risk 0 0 - 17 - First quarter of First quarter of Item 2021 2020 2. Other comprehensive income to be reclassified into profit or loss -5,835,470 1,969,461 (1) Other comprehensive income to be reclassified into profit or loss under the equity method 0 0 (2) Change in fair value of other debt investments 0 0 (3) Financial assets reclassified into other comprehensive income 0 0 (4) Credit impairment provision for other debt instruments 0 0 (5) Reserve for cash flow hedging 0 0 (6) Exchange differences on foreign currency financial statements translation -5,835,470 1,969,461 (7) Others 0 0 (II) Other comprehensive income (net of tax) attributable to minority interests 0 0 VII.Total comprehensive income 2,343,461,274 -11,488,764 (I) Total comprehensive income attributable to the owners of the parent company 2,360,056,392 -4,643,768 (II) Total comprehensive income attributable to minority interests -16,595,118 -6,844,996 VIII. Earnings per share: (I) Basic earnings per share (Yuan/share) 0.23 0.01 (II) Diluted earnings per share (Yuan/share) 0.23 0.01 Person in charge of the Principal accounting Manager of the accounting Company: responsible person: department: ZENG Qinghong WANG Dan ZHENG Chao - 18 - Income Statement of the Parent Company From January to March 2021 Prepared by: Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Type of audit: unaudited First quarter of First quarter of Item 2021 2020 I. Revenue from operations 75,578,286 80,430,287 Less: Cost of operations 64,789,370 36,831,689 Taxes and surcharges 3,692,842 3,978,596 Selling expenses 0 0 Management expenses 208,567,665 6,795,093 Research and development expenses 515,201,864 314,747,181 Financial expenses -25,259,123 5,629,981 Including: Interests expenses 48,157,350 41,912,490 Interest income 60,048,468 51,032,307 Add: Other income 46,567,283 39,255,648 Gains on investment (loss is represented by "-") 3,064,806,744 915,984,901 Including: Gains from investment in associated companies and joint ventures 3,064,782,910 915,984,901 Income from derecognition of financial assets at amortised cost 0 0 Net gain from hedging exposure (loss is represented by "-") 0 0 Gains on change in fair value (loss is represented by "-") 0 0 Impairment loss of credit (loss is represented by "-") 0 0 Impairment loss of assets (loss is represented by "-") 0 0 Gains on disposal of assets (loss is represented by "-") 0 0 II. Operating profit (loss is represented by "-") 2,419,959,695 667,688,296 Add: Non-operating income 33,808 17,494 Less: Non-operating expenses 38,965 3,196,000 - 19 - First quarter of First quarter of Item 2021 2020 III. Total profit (total loss is represented by "-") 2,419,954,538 664,509,790 Less: Income tax expenses 0 0 IV. Net profit (net loss is represented by "-") 2,419,954,538 664,509,790 (I) Net profit from continuing operations (net loss is represented by "-") 2,419,954,538 664,509,790 (II) Net profit from discontinued operations (net loss is represented by "-") 0 0 V. Other comprehensive income (net of tax) 0 0 (I) Other comprehensive income not to be reclassified into profit or loss 0 0 (II) Other comprehensive income to be reclassified into profit or loss 0 0 1. Other comprehensive income to be reclassified into profit or loss under the equity method 0 0 2. Change in fair value of other debt investments 0 0 3. Financial assets reclassified into other comprehensive income 0 0 VI. Total comprehensive income 2,419,954,538 664,509,790 Person in charge of the Principal accounting Manager of the accounting Company: responsible person: department: ZENG Qinghong WANG Dan ZHENG Chao - 20 - Consolidated Cash Flow Statement From January to March 2021 Prepared by: Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Type of audit: unaudited First quarter of First quarter of Item 2021 2020 I. Cash flow generated from operating activities: Cash received from sales of goods and rendering labour services 18,250,903,698 12,189,120,263 Net increase in deposits from customer and other banks -2,584,766,879 -2,952,038,914 Net increase in borrowings from PBOC 218,472,430 0 Cash received from interest, handling fees and commissions 138,004,022 126,814,467 Tax rebates 12,543,729 103,156,621 Other cash received from activities related to operation 2,252,344,392 1,191,460,179 Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities 18,287,501,392 10,658,512,616 Cash paid for goods and labour services 17,919,913,406 12,043,734,760 Net increase in customer loans and advances 403,030,329 897,369,846 Net increase in deposit in PBOC and interbank deposits -289,908,362 -206,500,000 Cash paid for interest, handling fees and commissions 22,865,768 13,143,539 Cash paid to and on behalf of employees 2,184,865,223 1,996,872,274 Tax payments 1,036,429,086 535,344,526 Other cash payments related to operating activities 2,261,365,301 1,851,789,248 Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities 23,538,560,751 17,131,754,193 Net cash flow from operating activities -5,251,059,359 -6,473,241,577 - 21 - First quarter of First quarter of Item 2021 2020 II. Cash flow generated from investing activities: Cash received from redemption of investments 1,249,763,530 846,704,586 Cash received from gains on investment 57,968,486 31,461,030 Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 33,989,492 10,378,966 Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and other operating entities 0 0 Other cash received from activities related to investment 21,326,964 89,956,081 Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities 1,363,048,472 978,500,663 Cash paid for purchase and construction of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long- term assets 1,680,211,233 1,962,515,161 Cash paid for investment 2,211,585,906 1,486,491,243 Net cash paid for acquiring subsidiaries and other operating entities 0 0 Other cash paid for activities related to investment 575,100 255,350,722 Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities 3,892,372,239 3,704,357,126 Net cash flow generated from investing activities -2,529,323,767 -2,725,856,463 - 22 - First quarter of First quarter of Item 2021 2020 Cash flow generated from financing activities: Cash received from capital contributions 14,889,434 2,000,000 Including: Cash received by subsidiaries from minority shareholders' investment 750,000 2,000,000 Cash received from borrowings 2,528,708,095 958,156,571 Cash received from issuing bonds 0 0 Other cash received from activities related to financing activities 182,511,514 97,957,883 Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities 2,726,109,043 1,058,114,454 Cash repayments of borrowings 1,883,629,266 2,856,621,985 Dividends paid, profit distributed or interest paid 281,943,741 354,789,418 Including: Dividends and profit paid by subsidiaries to minority shareholders 0 9,798,431 Other cash paid for activities related to financing activities 126,167,554 107,795,595 Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities 2,291,740,561 3,319,206,998 Net cash flow generated from financing activities 434,368,482 -2,261,092,544 IV. Effects of changes in exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents -27,308,056 10,346,014 V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents -7,373,322,700 -11,449,844,570 Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 26,291,285,566 30,564,910,372 VI. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 18,917,962,866 19,115,065,802 Person in charge of the Principal accounting Manager of the accounting Company: responsible person: department: ZENG Qinghong WANG Dan ZHENG Chao - 23 - Cash Flow Statement of the Parent Company From January to March 2021 Prepared by: Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB Type of audit: unaudited First quarter of First quarter of Item 2021 2020 I. Cash flow generated from operating activities: Cash received from sales of goods and rendering labour services 191,362,834 119,274,499 Tax rebates 0 0 Other cash received from activities related to operation 110,483,749 74,768,479 Sub-total of cash inflows from operating activities 301,846,583 194,042,978 Cash paid for goods and labour services 31,631,610 13,077,293 Cash paid to and on behalf of employees 263,307,991 222,232,008 Tax payments 646,173 3,466,027 Other cash payments related to operating activities 99,399,284 132,949,229 Sub-total of cash outflows from operating activities 394,985,058 371,724,557 Net cash flow from operating activities -93,138,475 -177,681,579 - 24 - First quarter of First quarter of Item 2021 2020 II. Cash flow generated from investing activities: Cash received from redemption of investments 0 0 Cash received from gains on investment 25,265 231,439,965 Net cash received from disposal of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long-term assets 0 0 Net cash received from disposal of subsidiaries and other operating entities 0 0 Other cash received from activities related to investing activities 8,293,861 0 Sub-total of cash inflows from investing activities 8,319,126 231,439,965 Cash paid for purchase and construction of fixed assets, intangible assets and other long- term assets 1,007,240,249 1,048,027,508 Cash paid for investment 1,080,229,186 380,692,520 Net cash paid for acquiring subsidiaries and other operating entities 0 0 Other cash paid for activities related to investing activities 0 250,000,000 Sub-total of cash outflows from investing activities 2,087,469,435 1,678,720,028 Net cash flow from investing activities -2,079,150,309 -1,447,280,063 - 25 - First quarter of First quarter of Item 2021 2020 Cash flow generated from financing activities: Cash received from capital contributions 14,139,434 0 Cash received from borrowing 0 1,000,000,000 Other cash received from financing-related activities 0 0 Sub-total of cash inflows from financing activities 14,139,434 1,000,000,000 Cash repayments of borrowings 0 2,000,000,000 Dividends paid, profit distributed or interest paid 191,133,412 292,709,405 Other cash paid for financing-related activities 348,292 150,619 Sub-total of cash outflows from financing activities 191,481,704 2,292,860,024 Net cash flows generated from financing activities -177,342,270 -1,292,860,024 IV. Effects of changes in exchange rate on cash and cash equivalents 0 0 V. Net increase in cash and cash equivalents -2,349,631,054 -2,917,821,666 Add: Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 11,477,791,020 9,734,366,397 VI. Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 9,128,159,966 6,816,544,731 Person in charge of the Principal accounting Manager of the accounting Company: responsible person: department: ZENG Qinghong WANG Dan ZHENG Chao - 26 - 4.2 Information on adjustment on financial statements at the beginning of the year of first implementation in respect of the first implementation of new lease standards starting from 2021 Applicable 3 Not applicable 4.3 Details of retrospective adjustment on the comparative figures in the previous period in respect of the first implementation of new lease standards starting from 2021 Applicable 3 Not applicable 4.4 Audited report Applicable 3 Not applicable - 27 - Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2021 09:44:05 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO., LTD. 05:45a GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE : Overseas regulatory announcement 2021 first quarterly re.. PU 04/19 GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE : Announcement of date of board meeting PU 04/09 GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE : Form of proxy for holders of h shares for 2020 annual ge.. PU 04/09 GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE : (1) proposed formulation of dividend distribution plan f.. PU 04/08 GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE : Report on Production and Sales Volume of Guangzhou Autom.. PU 03/09 EU Seeks to Double Share of World Chip Market by 2030 in 'Digital Sovereignty.. DJ 03/08 GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE : GAC Group's Vehicle Sales, Output Soar in February MT 03/08 GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE : Report on Production and Sales Volume of Guangzhou Autom.. PU 02/26 EXCLUSIVE : China's Huawei, reeling from U.S. sanctions, plans foray into EVs - .. RE 02/04 GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE : GAC Group's Vehicle Sales Rally 23% in January MT