Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE ACCEPTANCE OF THE SPIN-OFF AND OVERSEAS LISTING OF GP CORP., A SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY, ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED BY CSRC

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE ACCEPTANCE OF THE SPIN-OFF AND

OVERSEAS LISTING OF GP CORP.,

A SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY, ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF

HONG KONG LIMITED BY CSRC

Reference is made to the announcements of Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") dated 10 September 2019 and 29 April 2020 (the "Announcements") and the circular dated 9 October 2020 regarding, among others, the spin-off and overseas listing of Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. ("GP Corp."), a subsidiary of the Company by the Company. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Company received the notice of the China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC") website system on 17 March 2021, by querying the CSRC official website under "Administrative Licensing Hall". Having examined the documents submitted on 9 March 2021, in support of the application for administrative permission for the overseas listing of GP Corp. CSRC was of the opinion that the documents in support of the application were complete and in compliance with legal forms, decided to accept the said application for administrative approval with acceptance serial number: 210595.

The overseas listing of GP Corp. is still subject to the approval of CSRC, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and other relevant regulatory authorities as well as market conditions and other factors taken into account. There are still uncertainties as to whether such approval can be obtained. TheCompany will duly perform its obligation of information disclosure based on the progress of the overseas listing of GP Corp. in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations. Investors are advised to pay attention to the investment risks.

Guangzhou, the PRC, 17 March 2021

As at the date of announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Li Chuyuan, Mr. Yang Jun, Ms. Cheng Ning, Ms. Liu Juyan, Mr. Li Hong, Mr. Wu Changhai and Mr. Zhang Chunbo as executive directors, and Mr. Wong Hin Wing, Ms. Wang Weihong, Mr. Chen Yajin and Mr. Huang Min as independent non-executive directors.