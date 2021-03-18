Log in
GUANGZHOU BAIYUNSHAN PHARMACEUTICAL HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

(874)
Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE ACCEPTANCE OF THE SPIN-OFF AND OVERSEAS LISTING OF GP CORP., A SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY, ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED BY CSRC

03/18/2021 | 12:04am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities nor is it calculated to invite any such offer or invitation.

(a joint stock company with limited liability established in the People's Republic of China)

(H Share Stock Code: 0874)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE ACCEPTANCE OF THE SPIN-OFF AND

OVERSEAS LISTING OF GP CORP.,

A SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY, ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF

HONG KONG LIMITED BY CSRC

This announcement is made pursuant to the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules.

Reference is made to the announcements of Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited (the "Company") dated 10 September 2019 and 29 April 2020 (the "Announcements") and the circular dated 9 October 2020 regarding, among others, the spin-off and overseas listing of Guangzhou Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. ("GP Corp."), a subsidiary of the Company by the Company. Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.

The Company received the notice of the China Securities Regulatory Commission ("CSRC") website system on 17 March 2021, by querying the CSRC official website under "Administrative Licensing Hall". Having examined the documents submitted on 9 March 2021, in support of the application for administrative permission for the overseas listing of GP Corp. CSRC was of the opinion that the documents in support of the application were complete and in compliance with legal forms, decided to accept the said application for administrative approval with acceptance serial number: 210595.

The overseas listing of GP Corp. is still subject to the approval of CSRC, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and other relevant regulatory authorities as well as market conditions and other factors taken into account. There are still uncertainties as to whether such approval can be obtained. TheCompany will duly perform its obligation of information disclosure based on the progress of the overseas listing of GP Corp. in accordance with the relevant laws and regulations. Investors are advised to pay attention to the investment risks.

The Board of

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Company Limited

Guangzhou, the PRC, 17 March 2021

As at the date of announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Li Chuyuan, Mr. Yang Jun, Ms. Cheng Ning, Ms. Liu Juyan, Mr. Li Hong, Mr. Wu Changhai and Mr. Zhang Chunbo as executive directors, and Mr. Wong Hin Wing, Ms. Wang Weihong, Mr. Chen Yajin and Mr. Huang Min as independent non-executive directors.

Disclaimer

Guangzhou Baiyunshan Pharmaceutical Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 04:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
