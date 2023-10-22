Certain A Shares of Guangzhou Metro Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 22-OCT-2023.

Certain A Shares of Guangzhou Metro Design & Research Institute Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 22-OCT-2023. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1104 days starting from 13-OCT-2020 to 22-OCT-2023.



Details:

The Company?s holding shareholder Guangzhou Metro Group Co., Ltd. and other shareholders of the issuer Guangzhou Yuexiu Holding Limited, Guangzhou State-owned Asset Development Holdings Co.,Ltd., Guangzhou Finance Holdings Group Co., Ltd, Guangzhou Chuangzhi Rail Transit Industry Investment Development Fund Partnership (Limited Partnership) committed that they will not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 36 months from the listing date.



Other shareholders of the issuer Guangdong Provincial Railway Construction Investment Group Co.,Ltd. Zhuhai Kejin Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership), Zhuhai Keyao Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) and Zhuhai Keshuo Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership) and directors and senior managers holding shares of the issuer indirectly Nong Xingzhong, Xu Shaohui, Deng Jianrong, Shi Haiou, He Jian, Wang Dijun, Liao Jing, Wang Jian, Zhao Degang, Lei Zhenyu committed: to not transfer or entrust to a third party the Company?s shares they hold directly or indirectly before the issuance, or allow the company to repurchase those shares within 12 months from the listing date.