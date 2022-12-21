Key coal import hubs in China perk up as economy reboots: Maguire

LITTLETON, Colo., Dec 21 (Reuters) - China has played a
diminished role in global coal markets in 2022 as the country's
repeated lockdowns to stem the spread of COVID-19 curtailed
industry and other coal-burning activities.
The country's total thermal coal consumption was largely
flat over the first half of the year - a sharply slower growth
rate compared with 2021 - while imports are on course for their
largest annual contraction since at least 2017, data from Kpler
shows.
Lower combined usage and imports by the world's top coal
producer, consumer and importer helped offset the increase in
coal demand seen in Europe and elsewhere this year, and
potentially curbed the climb in overall coal emissions in 2022.
But recent measures aimed at lifting movement restrictions
and reviving economic activity in China are already resulting in
increased coal import activity at key usage hubs, which stand to
impact global coal flows, prices and emissions in 2023.
HOT SPOTS
The areas with the greatest coal demand growth potential in
2023 are those that underwent the most notable usage
contractions in 2022.
Guangdong - China's vast manufacturing hub along the South
coast that is home to scores of major electronics manufacturers
- had the largest coal consumption contraction of all provinces
so far in 2022, according to data from Power Gateway.
Between January and October, the province cut thermal coal
use by 51 million tonnes from the same period in 2021.
Neighbouring Guangxi - a major textiles hub and producer of
fertilizers, diesel engines and steel - cut its use by 45
million tonnes, while nearby Guizhou cut coal use by another 33
million tonnes.
The country's northeastern industrial corridor - home to
several carmakers, shipbuilders and chemical plants - also saw
several steep cuts to thermal coal use this year, including by
36 million tonnes in Liaoning province and by 24 million tonnes
in Heilongjiang.
IMPORT IMPACT
While China takes care of roughly 90% of its total coal
needs from domestic production, many of the key usage hubs noted
above are heavily import dependent due to being situated far
from major coal mining centers but close to major port
facilities.
Guangdong's Guangzhou port, which was China's main coal
import entry point in 2021, is nearly equidistant from the
country's largest coal pits in Inner Mongolia as it is from
Indonesia, the world's top thermal coal exporter.
As a result, many Southern China coal plants are almost
overwhelmingly reliant on imported coal.
And all major coal ports in that region are now starting to
show signs of a recovery in coal import volumes compared with
mid-2022, when lockdowns were common throughout the country.
Over the first eight months of 2022, coal import volumes
through Guangzhou port were down 41% from the same period in
2021, as COVID restrictions snuffed out demand for power fuel,
ship-tracking data from Kpler shows.
Since September, Guangzhou coal volumes are running 13%
ahead of the year-ago pace, and look set to finish the year
strongly.
Similar recovery patterns are also underway at Fangcheng and
Qinzhou ports in Guangxi province.
In the country's northeast, coal traffic has yet to recover
to the same extent as in the South, in part due to the slower
easing of COVID movement restrictions in the colder North than
in the South, and also because of better transport links with
domestic coal suppliers.
However, as authorities across China move to ease COVID
restrictions and resuscitate economic activity, greater demand
for coal to generate power can be expected.
And much of that increased coal demand will be fulfilled by
imports, which will serve to tighten global coal markets, boost
China's coal sector emissions, and potentially raise prices for
other coal consumers.
