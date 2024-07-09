(Reuters) - Chinese property developer Guangzhou R&F Properties said on Tuesday that its unit has received a winding-up petition on Monday from Seatown Private Credit Master Fund regarding a non-repayment of a loan.

The petition on Trillion Glory, the unit in question, was filed by the Singapore-based private equity fund, which holds a 18% interest in the total outstanding loan amounting to $613.66 million, in a Hong Kong court.

The company, however, said the petition does not represent the interest of other stakeholders and is seeking legal advice.

Guangzhou R&F Properties joins the list of other Chinese property developers facing liquidation suits filed by their respective creditors, the latest one being state-backed Sino-Ocean Group.

The petition is scheduled to be heard before the High Court on Sept. 25.

