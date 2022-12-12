China's Guangzhou R&F co-chief accused of bribery in U.S., London court hears

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The billionaire co-chairman
and CEO of Chinese developer Guangzhou R&F Properties Co Ltd is
wanted in the United States, accused of paying kickbacks to
obtain permits for a construction project in San Francisco, a
court in London heard on Monday.
Zhang Li, who co-founded Hong Kong-listed R&F, is
wanted on a provisional warrant issued in the Northern District
of California that accuses him of participating in a scheme to
bribe public officials between 2015 and 2020.
Ben Lloyd, representing U.S. prosecutors, said the scheme
involved the payment of bribes to officials in San Francisco for
the benefit of R&F's U.S. affiliate, Z&L Properties Inc.
R&F, in a statement on its official WeChat account late on
Monday, said it is taking "legal action" against a "false
accusation". Zhang was accused of bribery because of provision
of "banquet dinner and hotel accommodation" to the former San
Francisco public affairs chief who was visiting China, it said.
Zhang did not appear on Monday at London's Westminster
Magistrates' Court, where his lawyers asked a judge to grant him
bail ahead of a legal battle against extradition to the United
States.
The 69-year-old, who is worth $2.3 billion, according to
Forbes magazine, offered to pay a security of 15 million pounds
($18.4 million).
Mark Summers, representing Zhang, said 10 million pounds of
the security would be provided by R&F. He added: "It cannot go
higher than that because of the listing rules the Hong Kong
stock exchange."
Zhang would provide the other 5 million pounds, Summers
said.
Judge John Zani granted bail and imposed a 24-hour curfew on
Zhang. The judge also said Zhang must be handcuffed to a member
of his court-appointed private security team when he left his
house for the purposes of attending court.
In a separate securities filing to the Hong Kong stock
exchange on Tuesday, R&F said it did not provide any security
money towards bail for Zhang in London, adding it has no
interest in Z&L, which is owned by Zhang.
It said that the case will not have any material adverse
impact on the company's business and operations.
R&F shares, however, tumbled more than 13% on Tuesday,
underperforming a 0.3% fall in the Hang Seng Mainland Properties
Index.
(Reporting by Sam Tobin; Additional reporting by Clare Jim in
Hong Kong; Editing by Alex Richardson and Muralikumar
Anantharaman)