Currencies fall after Fed signals quicker tightening; Kazakh bonds slide further

* EMFX index set for worst session since August
* Kazakh 2045 bonds at April lows
* EM stocks index at two-week lows
* Rally in Alibaba, Meituan helps cap losses
Jan 6 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks and currencies slid
on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve minutes led investors to
price in a sooner-than-expected start to interest rate hikes,
while rising Omicron cases and a deepening crisis in Kazakhstan
also weighed.
A tight U.S. labour market and rising inflation warrant
faster tightening, Fed minutes revealed, prompting markets to
expect an interest rate hike as soon as March. This sent U.S.
Treasury yields and the dollar surging, while riskier assets
weakened.
MSCI's index of developing market currencies
was on course for its worst session since August, with most
major Asian currencies trading 0.2% to 0.8% lower. Falling oil
prices and the Kazakhstan crisis added to the Russian rouble's
woes, sending the currency to a more than seven-month
low.
Riskier currencies slide on the prospect of higher U.S.
rates, which narrow interest rate differential and reduce their
appeal for carry trade.
But analysts have said since Fed hikes come with sufficient
warning, emerging market assets should be able to weather it
better than the 2013 taper tantrum.
"Play-up of these risk factors alongside Omicron's rapid
spread can exert downward pressure on risk assets...
Nevertheless, with a hawkish Fed more or less priced, we see
limited room for USD to extend gains," analysts at Maybank said
in a note.
Kazakhstan's 2045 dollar bond, which had
its worst day since the peak of the COVID-19 panic in March 2020
on Wednesday, slid further, falling as much as 1 cent and
nearing 20-month lows.
Russia sent in paratroopers as part of a peacekeeping force
to quell protests that have been running for three days, with
the largest city Almaty's international airport seized. Some
Middle-East airlines and Lufthansa cancelled flights to the
city.
Emerging stocks hit two-week lows with most major
bourses in negative territory. But a rise in Hong Kong stocks
towards market close driven by e-commerce majors Alibaba
and Meituan saw the broader EM index move
away from session lows and trade down 0.8%.
The Chinese property sector remained pressured with
Guangzhou R&F Properties bonds tanking after it said
it did not have sufficient funds to buy back a $725 million
bond.
Sri Lanka spreads widened on Wednesday but the central bank
tweeted it had put aside money for a bond payment due on Jan.
18.
Turkey's lira slipped as much as 2.2% before cutting
some of those losses. Simone Kaslowski, chairman of Turkey's
leading TUSIAD business association, said on Wednesday the leap
in annual inflation to 36.1% clearly showed the need to
reconsider the policy steps Turkey has taken.
(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)