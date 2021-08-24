Log in
    2777   CNE100000569

GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES CO., LTD.

(2777)
Guangzhou R&F Properties : 2021 Interim Results Announcement

08/24/2021
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co. Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2021 04:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 99 712 M 15 384 M 15 384 M
Net income 2021 8 801 M 1 358 M 1 358 M
Net Debt 2021 112 B 17 247 M 17 247 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,54x
Yield 2021 16,5%
Capitalization 21 427 M 3 303 M 3 306 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 38 824
Free-Float 95,6%
Technical analysis trends GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 5,71 CNY
Average target price 8,62 CNY
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Zhang Co-Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ling Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Sze Lim Li Co-Chairman
Liang Nuan Chen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Er Cheng Zheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUANGZHOU R&F PROPERTIES CO., LTD.-31.19%3 343
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED13.10%42 036
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-20.93%28 384
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED5.58%25 262
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-15.78%25 128
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED28.39%23 995