Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1551   CNE100002FR4

GUANGZHOU RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK CO., LTD.

(1551)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank : SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

04/26/2021 | 06:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.*

廣 州 農 村 商 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(H Share Stock code: 1551)

(Preference Share Stock code: 4618)

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

This announcement is made by Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.*(the

  • Bank") pursuant to the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2)(a) and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

Pursuant to the applicable laws and regulations of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), due to the issuance of Tier 2 capital bonds by the Bank, the summary of unaudited financial information of the Bank for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (the "Information") should be published on the websites of China Government Securities Depository Trust & Clearing Co., Ltd. (http://www.chinabond.com.cn) and China Foreign Exchange Trade System and National Interbank Funding Centre (http:// www.chinamoney.com.cn).

The summary of the financial information prepared by the Bank as a legal person in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises are set out as below:

As at March 31,

2021

RMB0' 000

(Unaudited)

Total assets

94,243,288.66

Total liabilities

87,237,038.97

- 1 -

As of

March 31, 2021

RMB0' 000

(Unaudited)

Net profits

228,303.89

As of the end of March 2021, the capital adequacy ratio of the Bank as a legal person was 11.52%, the core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 8.29% and the Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 9.85%, all of which met the regulatory requirements.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Bank are reminded that (i) the Information disclosed in this announcement is prepared in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, which may be subject to adjustment in the course of audit; and (ii) any discrepancies between the numerical figures and percentages showed in this announcement are due to rounding.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Bank are reminded that the the above Information has not been reviewed or audited by the Bank's independent auditors. Differences may arise between such Information and the information disclosed in the audited report due to review and audit adjustment. Potential investors and shareholders of the Bank should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Bank and should not rely solely on such Information.

By Order of the Board

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.*

Cai Jian

Chairman

Guangzhou, the PRC, April 26, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive directors, namely Mr. Cai Jian, Mr. Yi Xuefei and Mr. Zhang Jian; seven non-executive directors, namely Mr. Yuan Xiaoyi, Ms. Feng Kaiyun, Mr. Zuo Liang, Mr. Zhang Junzhou, Mr. Zhuang Yuemin, Mr. Feng Yaoliang and Mr. Lai Zhiguang; and three independent non-executive directors, namely, Mr. Du Jinmin, Mr. Tan Jinsong and Mr. Zhang Hua.

  • Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/ or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

- 2 -

Disclaimer

Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 10:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GUANGZHOU RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK CO., LTD.
06:06aGUANGZHOU RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK  : Summary of financial information for the thre..
PU
04/23GUANGZHOU RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK  : Reply slip for first h shareholders class mee..
PU
04/23GUANGZHOU RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK  : Reply slip for 2020 annual general meeting
PU
04/23GUANGZHOU RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK  : Proxy form for first h shareholders class mee..
PU
04/23GUANGZHOU RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK  : Proxy form for 2020 annual general meeting
PU
04/23GUANGZHOU RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK  : Notice of the first h shareholders class meet..
PU
04/18GUANGZHOU RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK  : Bank Unveils New Share Issuance Plan; Shares ..
MT
03/31GUANGZHOU RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK  : Approval on the qualification of chairman of ..
PU
03/19GUANGZHOU RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK  : (1) approval on the qualification of director..
PU
03/14GUANGZHOU RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK  : Expects 35% Profit Decline in 2020
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 13 290 M 2 049 M 2 049 M
Net income 2020 5 081 M 783 M 783 M
Net cash 2020 105 B 16 218 M 16 218 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,54x
Yield 2020 6,79%
Capitalization 27 748 M 4 272 M 4 278 M
EV / Sales 2019 -3,51x
EV / Sales 2020 -5,74x
Nbr of Employees 13 470
Free-Float 20,6%
Chart GUANGZHOU RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xue Fei Yi Vice Chairman, President & General Manager
Xigui Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jian Cai Chairman
Huiran Cai Chief Information Officer
Jiaxiong Lai Member-Supervisory Board & GM-Legal Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GUANGZHOU RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK CO., LTD.-3.43%4 272
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED9.15%134 111
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.20.42%69 573
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.43%62 721
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-5.61%54 277
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.21.92%51 497
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ