Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank : SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2021
04/26/2021 | 06:06am EDT
Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.*
廣 州 農 村 商 業 銀 行 股 份 有 限 公 司 *
(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(H Share Stock code: 1551)
(Preference Share Stock code: 4618)
This announcement is made by Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.*(the
Bank") pursuant to the inside information provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and Rule 13.09(2)(a) and Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.
Pursuant to the applicable laws and regulations of the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"), due to the issuance of Tier 2 capital bonds by the Bank, the summary of unaudited financial information of the Bank for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (the "Information") should be published on the websites of China Government Securities Depository Trust & Clearing Co., Ltd. (http://www.chinabond.com.cn) and China Foreign Exchange Trade System and National Interbank Funding Centre (http:// www.chinamoney.com.cn).
The summary of the financial information prepared by the Bank as a legal person in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises are set out as below:
As at March 31,
2021
RMB0' 000
(Unaudited)
Total assets
94,243,288.66
Total liabilities
87,237,038.97
As of
March 31, 2021
RMB0' 000
(Unaudited)
Net profits
228,303.89
As of the end of March 2021, the capital adequacy ratio of the Bank as a legal person was 11.52%, the core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 8.29% and the Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio was 9.85%, all of which met the regulatory requirements.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Bank are reminded that (i) the Information disclosed in this announcement is prepared in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises, which may be subject to adjustment in the course of audit; and (ii) any discrepancies between the numerical figures and percentages showed in this announcement are due to rounding.
Shareholders and potential investors of the Bank are reminded that the the above Information has not been reviewed or audited by the Bank's independent auditors. Differences may arise between such Information and the information disclosed in the audited report due to review and audit adjustment. Potential investors and shareholders of the Bank should exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Bank and should not rely solely on such Information.
By Order of the Board
Guangzhou Rural Commercial Bank Co., Ltd.*
Cai Jian
Chairman
Guangzhou, the PRC, April 26, 2021
