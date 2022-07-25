Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNTY   US4007641065

GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

(GNTY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-22 pm EDT
36.28 USD   -0.06%
GUARANTY BANCSHARES : Announces Retirement of Director William D. (Bill) Priefert - Form 8-K
PU
GUARANTY BANCSHARES INC /TX/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Announces Retirement of Director William D. (Bill) Priefert
BU
Guaranty Bancshares : Announces Retirement of Director William D. (Bill) Priefert - Form 8-K

07/25/2022 | 09:14am EDT
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

Announces Retirement of Director William D. (Bill) Priefert

Addison, Texas - July 25, 2022 / Business Wire / - Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY; the "Company"), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (the "Bank"), announced today that William D. (Bill) Priefert retired from the board of directors of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. and from the board of Guaranty Bank & Trust effective July 20, 2022. Mr. Priefert has served as a director of the Company for 20 years and as a director of the Bank for 39 years. During this time, he served on numerous Company and Bank committees including the Executive and KSOP Committees. There were no disagreements with management or the Company but Mr. Priefert felt it was the right time to step down.

Ty Abston, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty commented, "Bill's involvement on our Board and his support of management has been significant throughout the long tenure that he has served. Our entire Company thanks Bill for his many years of service and commitment to Guaranty, as we have grown and expanded. Bill's vision and growth philosophy that have lead Priefert Manufacturing through years of success was certainly an asset to our Company."

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 32 banking locations across 26 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of June 30, 2022, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $3.28 billion, total loans of $2.14 billion and total deposits of $2.78 billion. Visit www.gnty.com for more information.

###

Contact Information:

Cappy Payne
Senior Executive Vice President & Company CFO
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
(888) 572-9881

investors@gnty.com

Disclaimer

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 13:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 131 M - -
Net income 2022 42,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 432 M 432 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,11x
Nbr of Employees 472
Free-Float 74,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tyson T. Abston Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kirk L. Lee President & Director
Clifton A. Payne Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior VP
Carl Johnson Independent Director
William D. Priefert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.-3.46%432
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-4.10%144 825
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-6.95%63 688
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.34%60 336
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.93%53 939
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)1.63%52 062