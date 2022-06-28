Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Announces Promotion of Shalene Jacobson to CFO of Guaranty Bank & Trust

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (“Bank”), announced the promotion of Shalene Jacobson to Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Guaranty Bank & Trust, replacing Cappy Payne. Cappy will remain as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Guaranty Bancshares.

Ty Abston, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated, “Cappy has been with Guaranty for 38 years and has held the role of our chief accountant for the past 34 years. This move is a part of the Bank’s long-term succession planning as Cappy considers retirement in the next couple of years. It gives the opportunity for Shalene and Cappy to work side-by-side until he retires. I am confident that Shalene will do an excellent job as the new Bank CFO as she continues to learn and to develop internal and external relationships that support her in this new role. We spend a lot of time as management in planning for the future of our Company.”

Prior to her promotion, Shalene was Chief Risk Officer of the Bank and has worked closely with Cappy to help manage financial reporting and accounting matters since joining the Company in September 2016. She chairs the Bank’s Asset Liability Management and Enterprise Risk Management Committees and serves as a member on several other key operational areas of the Bank. Prior to joining the Bank, Shalene spent 13 years working in public accounting, specializing in financial statement audits and consulting projects primarily for banks and private equity companies, and is also a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. She received her undergraduate degree, summa cum laude, from Auburn University Montgomery and a Master of Accountancy degree from Auburn University. She is a Certified Public Accountant and Certified Internal Auditor.

“I would like to thank the board of directors, management, my family and my mentors for this opportunity, which I could not have achieved without each of them,” Shalene said. “I truly get excited about all things finance and accounting, and am very much looking forward to leading the Bank in this new capacity. I could not ask for a better company to work for or better people to work with and look forward to many more years of driving successful performance for all of our shareholders.”

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 32 banking locations across 26 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of March 31, 2022, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $3.19 billion, total loans of $2.01 billion and total deposits of $2.80 billion. Visit www.gnty.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220628005294/en/