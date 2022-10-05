Advanced search
    GNTY   US4007641065

GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

(GNTY)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  10:27 2022-10-05 am EDT
35.44 USD   -0.16%
11:38aGuaranty Bancshares Inc /tx/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:31aGuaranty Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
BU
09/29Insider Buy: Guaranty Bancshares
MT
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

10/05/2022 | 11:31am EDT
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (the "Bank"), announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 10:00 am CDT. The related earnings press release will be issued Monday, October 17, 2022 at 6:00 am CDT.

The conference call will be hosted by Ty Abston, Chairman of the Board and CEO, Cappy Payne, SEVP and CFO, and Shalene Jacobson, EVP and Bank CFO. All conference attendees must register before the call at www.gnty.com/earningscall. The conference materials will be available by accessing the Investor Relations page on our website, www.gnty.com. A recording of the conference call will be available by 1:00 pm CDT the day of the call and remain available through October 31, 2022 on our Investor Relations webpage.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. and has 32 banking locations across 26 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of June 30, 2022, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $3.28 billion, total loans of $2.14 billion and total deposits of $2.78 billion. Visit www.gnty.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
