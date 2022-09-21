Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Board of Directors of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., declared a quarterly cash dividend on September 21, 2022, in the amount of $0.22 per share of common stock. The cash dividend will be paid on October 12, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 1, 2022.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. and has 32 banking locations across 26 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of June 30, 2022, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $3.28 billion, total loans of $2.14 billion and total deposits of $2.78 billion. Visit www.gnty.com for more information.

