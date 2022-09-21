Advanced search
    GNTY   US4007641065

GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

(GNTY)
2022-09-21
35.59 USD   +0.06%
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

09/21/2022 | 03:01pm EDT
The Board of Directors of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., declared a quarterly cash dividend on September 21, 2022, in the amount of $0.22 per share of common stock. The cash dividend will be paid on October 12, 2022, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 1, 2022.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. and has 32 banking locations across 26 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of June 30, 2022, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $3.28 billion, total loans of $2.14 billion and total deposits of $2.78 billion. Visit www.gnty.com for more information.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 131 M - -
Net income 2022 42,4 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 10,2x
Yield 2022 2,47%
Capitalization 424 M 424 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,05x
Nbr of Employees 472
Free-Float 62,3%
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Tyson T. Abston Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kirk L. Lee President & Director
Clifton A. Payne Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior VP
Carl Johnson Independent Director
Christopher B. Elliott Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.-5.35%424
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-7.84%138 855
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK17.12%70 145
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-12.07%58 773
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-0.64%50 895
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-10.29%50 556