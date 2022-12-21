Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNTY   US4007641065

GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

(GNTY)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:38 2022-12-21 pm EST
35.50 USD   +0.91%
03:11pGuaranty Bancshares Inc /tx/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:02pGuaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
12/13Insider Buy: Guaranty Bancshares Inc
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

12/21/2022 | 03:02pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., declared a quarterly cash dividend on December 21, 2022, in the amount of $0.22 per share of common stock. The cash dividend will be paid on January 11, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 31, 2022.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. and has 32 banking locations across 26 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of September 30, 2022, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $3.39 billion, total loans of $2.27 billion and total deposits of $2.79 billion. Visit www.gnty.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
03:11pGuaranty Bancshares Inc /tx/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:02pGuaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
12/13Insider Buy: Guaranty Bancshares Inc
MT
11/21Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Adds Sondra Cunningham to Board of Directors
BU
11/21Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Adds Sondra Cunningham to Its Board of Directors
CI
11/21Guaranty Bancshares Inc /tx/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
11/17Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Appoints James R Batten as the Chair of Its Board of Director..
CI
11/15Insider Sell: First Guaranty Bancshares
MT
11/04GUARANTY BANCSHARES INC /TX/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
10/17Guaranty Bancshares Posts Higher Adjusted Q3 Earnings, Revenue
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 131 M - -
Net income 2022 42,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,94x
Yield 2022 2,50%
Capitalization 420 M 420 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,21x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,03x
Nbr of Employees 472
Free-Float 62,2%
Chart GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 35,18 $
Average target price 39,33 $
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tyson T. Abston Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kirk L. Lee President & Director
Clifton A. Payne Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior EVP
Carl Johnson Independent Director
Christopher B. Elliott Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.-6.39%420
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.99%140 979
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK18.84%67 888
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-7.30%50 678
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-12.83%47 472
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.08%45 668