Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GNTY   US4007641065

GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

(GNTY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Increases and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

03/10/2022 | 05:42pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Board of Directors of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A., declared a quarterly cash dividend on March 9, 2022 in the amount of $0.22 per share of common stock. This is a 10% increase in the quarterly cash dividend and will be paid on April 13, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 28, 2022.

“Through 2021, Guaranty has paid a dividend for 35 consecutive years that equates to a compound annual growth rate of 9.30%,” stated Ty Abston, Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that conducts commercial banking activities through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. As one of the oldest regional community banks in Texas, Guaranty Bank & Trust provides its customers with a full array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking products and services, as well as mortgage, trust, and wealth management services. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 32 banking locations across 26 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, greater Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of December 31, 2021, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $3.1 billion, total loans of $1.9 billion and total deposits of $2.7 billion. Visit www.gnty.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
03/04GUARANTY BANCSHARES INC /TX/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a D..
AQ
03/04Guaranty Bancshares Completed the Issuance and Sale of $35,000,000 in Principal Amount ..
CI
03/04Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. announced that it has received $35 million in funding
CI
02/24Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Decembe..
CI
01/19Stephens Adjusts Guaranty Bancshares' Price Target to $45 from $44, Keeps Overweight Ra..
MT
01/19Raymond James Adjusts Guaranty Bancshares' Price Target to $45 from $42, Keeps Outperfo..
MT
01/18TRANSCRIPT : Guaranty Bancshares, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Jan 18, 2022
CI
01/18Guaranty Bancshares' Q4 Core Earnings Increase, Revenue Drops
MT
01/18GUARANTY BANCSHARES : Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-..
PU
01/18GUARANTY BANCSHARES INC /TX/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 121 M - -
Net income 2021 40,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 2,24%
Capitalization 433 M 433 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,57x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,49x
Nbr of Employees 467
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 35,75 $
Average target price 43,50 $
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Tyson T. Abston Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kirk L. Lee President & Director
Clifton A. Payne Chief Financial Officer, Director & Senior VP
Carl Johnson Independent Director
William D. Priefert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.-4.87%433
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.85%159 607
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.13.53%78 565
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK8.56%67 833
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)12.43%58 227
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED-8.80%51 357