    GNTY   US4007641065

GUARANTY BANCSHARES, INC.

(GNTY)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-14 pm EDT
26.35 USD   -0.42%
07:05aGuaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
06:15aNorth American Morning Briefing: Subdued Open -2-
DJ
04/03Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
BU
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

04/17/2023 | 07:05am EDT
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: GNTY) (the "Company"), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company's net income available to common shareholders was $8.3 million, or $0.69 per basic share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $8.0 million, or $0.67 per basic share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $10.7 million, or $0.89 per basic share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Return on average assets and average equity for the first quarter of 2023 were 1.01% and 11.18%, respectively, compared to 0.95% and 10.88%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 1.38% and 14.44%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in earnings during the first quarter of 2023, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and no provision in the first quarter of 2023. Noninterest expense was also $930,000 less in the current quarter than in the prior quarter. The decrease in net earnings compared to the first quarter of 2022 resulted from a reverse provision of $1.3 million, higher noninterest income of $1.6 million and lower noninterest expense of $888,000 in the prior year quarter. Our net core earnings, excluding provisions for credit losses, income taxes and PPP1/PPP2 net income are described further in a table below.

"The first quarter of 2023 was very eventful, as we witnessed two bank failures, concerns about the health of the overall banking system, possible industry-wide deposit runoff and continued discussions of a recession. Despite these events, the strength of our business model is showing its resilience. We're well prepared to manage through the current environment, as we have in previous challenging cycles and downturns. We are also fortunate to be located in Texas, which continues to have a vibrant economy. Our balance sheet is strong because we continue to maintain a disciplined approach to credit and market risks. Our unrealized losses on all securities at the end of the month was a moderate 12.8% of total capital and our liquidity remains strong. We've designed very granular loan and deposit portfolios with strong core customer relationships, all of which creates strength and stability for our Company," commented Ty Abston, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

RISK MANAGEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

In light of recent events, we are providing additional information below to highlight various risk management practices, as well as additional detail around the lower risk nature, composition and size of our loans, deposits and investment securities. These highlights help illustrate the more traditional and stable nature of our Bank model compared to others who have recently experienced liquidity and capital challenges.

  • Granular and Reliable Deposit Base. As of March 31, 2023, we have 84,233 total deposit accounts with an average balance of $31,148. Excluding time deposits, 56.8% of our depositors have been customers of our Bank for more than 5 years and 89.0% have been customers for more than one year. We have a historically reliable core deposit base, with strong and trusted banking relationships, which was illustrated by an increase in total deposits of $8.3 million during March, despite general consumer uncertainty caused by the two bank failures in mid-March. Total deposits decreased $57.3 million in January, decreased by $8.8 million in February and increased by $8.3 million in March of 2023.

    As of March 31, 2023, our deposits accounts consisted of the following:

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

Balance

 

 

Number of Accounts

 

 

Average
Balance

 

 

% of Total
Deposits

 

Consumer

 

$

1,379,264

 

 

 

71,635

 

 

$

19

 

 

 

52.6

%

Commercial

 

 

960,904

 

 

 

12,040

 

 

 

80

 

 

 

36.6

%

Public funds

 

 

283,200

 

 

 

548

 

 

 

517

 

 

 

10.8

%

Total deposits

 

$

2,623,368

 

 

 

84,223

 

 

$

31

 

 

 

100.0

%

Our level of uninsured deposits, excluding affiliate deposits (Guaranty-owned funds), public funds (all of which are collateralized) and director/officer accounts, is 30.3%. As of March 31, 2023, uninsured deposits consisted of the following:

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

Balance

 

 

Uninsured Balance

 

 

% Uninsured of
Total Deposits

 

Affiliate deposits

 

$

13,768

 

 

$

12,708

 

 

 

0.5

%

Customers

 

 

2,267,628

 

 

 

686,464

 

 

 

26.2

%

Public funds

 

 

283,200

 

 

 

267,072

 

 

 

10.2

%

Directors and officers

 

 

58,772

 

 

 

27,835

 

 

 

1.1

%

Total

 

$

2,623,368

 

 

$

994,079

 

 

 

37.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Excluding public funds

 

$

(283,200

)

 

$

(267,072

)

 

 

 

Excluding affiliate deposits

 

 

(13,768

)

 

 

(12,708

)

 

 

 

Total, excluding public funds and affiliate deposits

 

$

2,326,400

 

 

$

714,299

 

 

 

30.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Excluding directors and officers

 

$

(58,772

)

 

$

(27,835

)

 

 

 

Total, excluding public funds, affiliate deposits and directors and officers

 

$

2,267,628

 

 

$

686,464

 

 

 

30.3

%

As an additional resource to our uninsured depositors, we implemented the IntraFi CDARS program in late March 2023, which we began offering to our customers beginning April 1, 2023. This program allows deposit customers to obtain full FDIC deposit insurance while maintaining one time deposit relationship with our Bank.

We continued to increase interest rates paid on deposits during the quarter in order to pay competitive rates, however noninterest-bearing deposits continue to represent 37.8% of total deposits. Our cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 83 basis points during the quarter from 1.08% in the prior quarter to 1.91%, representing a beta on interest-bearing deposits of approximately 96.4% for the linked quarter. Our cost of total deposits (cost of funds) for the first quarter of 2023 increased 54 basis points from 0.64% in the prior quarter to 1.18%, representing a beta on total deposits of approximately 62.7% for the linked quarter.

On a trailing 12 month basis, our cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 66 basis points, from 0.32% at March 31, 2022 to 0.98% at March 31, 2023, representing a beta on interest-bearing deposits of approximately 24.5%. Our cost of total deposits increased 39 basis points from 0.20% at March 31, 2022 to 0.59%, representing a beta on total deposits of approximately 14.5%.

  • Granular Loan Portfolio and Concentration Risk. Loan concentrations create risk that should be closely monitored and limited. We do not have significant concentrations to any one borrower, industry or geography, other than loans within Texas. Our credit administration committee meets at least monthly and monitors the loan portfolio against internal guidelines and limits using NAICS codes, industry classifications, geography, call report codes and other metrics. Although our legal loan limit is nearly $54.2 million, we have an internal loan limit of $30.0 million and rarely approve large loans without a significant borrower relationship and robust underwriting. As shown in the table below, our large loan concentration commitments and outstanding balances as of March 31, 2023 are reasonable:

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

Number of Accounts

 

 

Total Commitment

 

 

Balance

 

 

Weighted
Average LTV

 

> $ 5 million

 

 

65

 

 

$

459,788

 

 

$

363,314

 

 

 

69.99

%

> $ 10 million

 

 

10

 

 

 

139,513

 

 

 

93,544

 

 

 

50.98

%

> $ 20 million

 

 

2

 

 

 

43,240

 

 

 

31,103

 

 

 

58.22

%

Total

 

 

77

 

 

$

642,541

 

 

$

487,961

 

 

 

65.07

%

Commercial real estate (CRE) loans, particularly office related loans, have received increased scrutiny in recent months. Our CRE loans and real estate C&D loans represent 37.9% and 15.7% of the total loan portfolio, respectively. Office related loans represent 4.0% of the total loan portfolio, have an average balance of $504,000, 46.5% are owner occupied and only 21 of the 189 loans have committed balances over $1.0 million.

The table below illustrates the diversity of our portfolio as well as the relatively large number of lower average balance loans as of March 31, 2023:

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

Balance

 

 

Number of Accounts

 

 

Average
Balance

 

 

% of Total
Loans

 

Commercial and industrial

 

$

295,936

 

 

 

1,893

 

 

$

156

 

 

 

12.4

%

Real estate:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction and development

 

 

372,203

 

 

 

902

 

 

 

413

 

 

 

15.7

%

Commercial real estate

 

 

900,190

 

 

 

1,057

 

 

 

852

 

 

 

37.9

%

Farmland

 

 

190,802

 

 

 

527

 

 

 

362

 

 

 

8.0

%

1-4 family residential

 

 

499,944

 

 

 

2,999

 

 

 

167

 

 

 

21.0

%

Multi-family residential

 

 

44,760

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

1,243

 

 

 

1.9

%

Consumer

 

 

60,163

 

 

 

4,331

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

2.5

%

Agricultural

 

 

13,545

 

 

 

336

 

 

 

40

 

 

 

0.6

%

Overdrafts

 

 

270

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.0

%

Total loans

 

$

2,377,813

 

 

 

12,081

 

 

$

197

 

 

 

100.0

%

  • Good Asset Quality. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.40% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.32% at December 31, 2022 and 0.08% at March 31, 2022. Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans were 0.00% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 0.01% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and 0.02% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Consistent with our CECL methodology, we calculated and recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, as we incorporated recession forecasts for 2023 into our CECL model at that time. Due to minimal loan growth, minimal net charge-offs and minimal downward risk rating migrations during the first quarter of 2023, no additional ACL provision was necessary.
  • Conservative Investment Portfolio. Our investment policies and strategies only allow for non-complex investments with little or no credit risk. Strategically, we strive to maintain an average life in the portfolio of five years or less, with longer duration securities usually in high quality municipal bonds in areas we are familiar with. We also monitor portfolio cash flows to ensure a good source of near term liquidity, as well as defensive cash flows as duration extends. During late 2021 and early 2022, we had significant excess cash but did not believe the low yields on investments at that time warranted the interest rate risk. To slightly improve the yields meant investing in securities with much longer lives. Because of this disciplined approach, our total unrealized losses, including both AFS and HTM securities are manageable and low. The table below presents total unrealized losses as of March 31, 2023, along with estimated unrealized losses if interest rates increase or decrease by 100 basis points.

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

 

Net Unrealized Loss

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

Amortized
Cost

 

 

Estimated
Fair Value

 

 

-100 bps

 

 

Actual

 

 

+100 bps

 

Available for sale

 

$

193,121

 

 

$

173,744

 

 

$

(11,295

)

 

$

(19,377

)

 

$

(27,366

)

Held to maturity

 

 

482,305

 

 

 

450,505

 

 

 

(14,770

)

 

 

(31,800

)

 

 

(49,041

)

  • Strong Capital and Liquidity. Our capital and liquidity ratios, as well as contingent liquidity sources, remain solid. We are taking advantage of low stock prices to repurchase shares of Company stock. During the first quarter of 2023, we repurchased 25,709 shares at an average price of $28.95 per share. Our liquidity ratio, calculated as cash, fed funds sold and non-pledged investments divided by total liabilities, was 14.7% as of quarter-end. Contingent liquidity sources and availability as of March 31 are provided below. Although we do not plan to access the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP), we have $282.3 million of borrowing capacity based on the value of unpledged, par-value, securities available as collateral for this line. The table below shows our total lines of credit, current borrowings as of March 31, 2023 and total amounts available for future borrowings, if necessary.

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

 

Total Available
for Future Liquidity

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

Line of Credit

 

 

Borrowings

 

 

 

 

FHLB advances

 

$

1,097,558

 

 

$

340,000

 

 

$

757,558

 

Federal Reserve discount window

 

 

243,900

 

 

 

 

 

 

243,900

 

Correspondent bank lines of credit

 

 

50,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

50,000

 

Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program

 

 

282,342

 

 

 

 

 

 

282,342

 

Total liquidity lines

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,333,800

 

The table below provides total equity information as if the unrealized loss on HTM securities was recognized as a reduction in total equity. This information illustrates the strength of our capital, even with net unrealized losses on all investment securities considered.

(dollars in thousands)

 

March 31, 2023

 

Total equity(1)

 

$

300,270

 

Less: net unrealized loss on HTM securities, tax effected

 

 

(25,123

)

Total equity, including net unrealized loss on AFS and HTM securities

 

$

275,147

 

 

 

 

 

Net unrealized loss on AFS securities, tax effected

 

 

15,308

 

Net unrealized loss on HTM securities, tax effected

 

 

25,123

 

Net unrealized loss on AFS and HTM securities, tax effected

 

$

40,431

 

 

 

 

 

Net unrealized loss on securities as % of total equity(1)

 

 

13.5

%

Total equity before impact of unrealized losses

 

$

315,578

 

Net unrealized loss on securities as % of total equity before impact of unrealized losses

 

 

12.8

%

 

 

 

 

Total average assets

 

$

3,325,005

 

Total equity to average assets

 

 

9.0

%

Total equity, adjusted for tax effected net unrealized loss, to average assets

 

 

8.3

%

(1) Includes the net unrealized loss on AFS securities, tax effected, of $15,308.

† Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Participation in the PPP1 and PPP2 program, as well as economic and COVID-related provisions for credit losses, created temporary extraordinary results in the calculation of net earnings and related performance ratios in previous quarters. The following table illustrates net earnings and net core earnings results, which are pre-tax, pre-provision and pre-extraordinary PPP1/PPP2 income, as well as performance ratios for the prior five quarters:

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

March 31

 

 

December 31

 

 

September 30

 

 

June 30

 

 

March 31

 

Net earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

 

$

8,281

 

 

$

8,022

 

 

$

10,903

 

 

$

10,784

 

 

$

10,738

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

 

 

 

2,800

 

 

 

600

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,250

)

Income tax provision

 

 

1,823

 

 

 

1,764

 

 

 

2,363

 

 

 

2,472

 

 

 

2,235

 

PPP loan interest and fees

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(57

)

 

 

(436

)

 

 

(783

)

Net core earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

 

$

10,102

 

 

$

12,585

 

 

$

13,809

 

 

$

12,820

 

 

$

10,940

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total average assets

 

$

3,325,005

 

 

$

3,346,358

 

 

$

3,337,348

 

 

$

3,209,440

 

 

$

3,146,339

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PPP loans average balance

 

 

(519

)

 

 

(539

)

 

 

(1,159

)

 

 

(8,885

)

 

 

(36,720

)

Total average assets, adjusted

 

$

3,324,486

 

 

$

3,345,819

 

 

$

3,336,189

 

 

$

3,200,555

 

 

$

3,109,619

 

Total average equity

 

$

300,449

 

 

$

292,471

 

 

$

290,806

 

 

$

291,312

 

 

$

301,579

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net earnings to average assets (annualized)

 

 

1.01

%

 

 

0.95

%

 

 

1.30

%

 

 

1.35

%

 

 

1.38

%

Net earnings to average equity (annualized)

 

 

11.18

 

 

 

10.88

 

 

 

14.87

 

 

 

14.85

 

 

 

14.44

 

Net core earnings to average assets, as adjusted (annualized)

 

 

1.23

 

 

 

1.49

 

 

 

1.64

 

 

 

1.61

 

 

 

1.43

 

Net core earnings to average equity (annualized)

 

 

13.64

 

 

 

17.07

 

 

 

18.84

 

 

 

17.65

 

 

 

14.71

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PER COMMON SHARE DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic

 

 

11,939,593

 

 

 

11,938,973

 

 

 

11,907,233

 

 

 

11,968,227

 

 

 

12,109,074

 

Earnings per common share, basic

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

0.92

 

 

$

0.90

 

 

$

0.89

 

Net core earnings per common share, basic

 

 

0.85

 

 

 

1.05

 

 

 

1.16

 

 

 

1.07

 

 

 

0.90

 

† Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, in the first quarter of 2023 and 2022 was $25.2 million and $24.3 million, respectively, an increase of $839,000, or 3.4%. The increase in net interest income resulted from an increase in interest income of $11.3 million, or 43.5%, which was offset by an increase in interest expense of $10.4 million, or 663.2%, compared to the prior year quarter. Interest income on loans increased $9.9 million, or 44.4%, during the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter. In addition, interest income from investment securities increased $1.0 million, or 32.7%, from the same quarter in the prior year. The increase in interest expense was due primarily to a $6.4 million increase in interest expense on deposits, and a $3.7 million increase in interest expense on FHLB advances and federal funds purchased. These increases were primarily due to rising interest rates between the two periods.

Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022 was 3.24% and 3.37%, respectively. Net interest margin decreased 13 basis points primarily due to interest bearing liabilities repricing faster than our interest-earning assets. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 208 basis points from the prior year quarter, while interest earning asset yields increased 126 basis points. The increase in yield on interest-earning assets resulted in part from average loan yields increasing from 4.66% for the first quarter of 2022 to 5.46% for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 80 basis points and an increase in yields of available for sale and held to maturity securities of 35 and 73 basis points, respectively, from the prior year quarter. Loans increased $363.8 million, or 18.1%, from March 31, 2022. The weighted average yield on new loans originated in the first quarter was 7.27%. Our loan growth is a result of internally generated sources and is not from loan purchases from other originators. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due primarily to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 0.29% to 1.91%, a change of 162 basis points, in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, as well as increased rates on FHLB advances, which increased from 0.49% to 4.94%, an increase of 445 basis points, from the prior year quarter.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased $3.2 million, or 11.3%, from $28.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $25.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income resulted primarily from an increase in interest expense of $4.6 million, or 62.8%, while interest income increased $1.4 million, or 4.0%. Loan interest income increased $2.0 million, or 6.5%, from the prior quarter. Average yield increased from 5.19% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 5.46% in the first quarter of 2023. Those increases were partially offset by an increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits of $3.2 million, or 72.7% and FHLB advances of $1.4 million, or 56.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, decreased from 3.57% for the fourth quarter of 2022 to 3.24% for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 33 basis points. The decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 1.08% in the fourth quarter to 1.91% in the first quarter of 2023, a change of 83 basis points, while loan yield only increased from 5.19% for the fourth quarter of 2022 to 5.46% for the first quarter of 2023, a change of 27 basis points.

During the first quarter of 2023, we recorded no provision for credit losses. During the fourth quarter of 2022, we recorded a $2.8 million provision to incorporate economic forecasts for a recession into our CECL model. The factors that were adjusted in the fourth quarter of 2022 are still relevant and the economic projections remain consistent. Furthermore, there was minimal growth in the loan portfolio during the quarter, risk ratings have remained consistent and no other qualitative factors necessitated significant changes during the first quarter 2023. As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, our allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.34%.

Noninterest income decreased $1.6 million, or 24.3%, in the first quarter of 2023 to $4.9 million, compared to $6.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease from the same quarter in 2022 was due primarily to a decrease in other noninterest income of $1.0 million, or 61.1%, which resulted from a net gain of $685,000 in the prior year quarter from the termination of three interest rate swaps, that was not present in the current quarter, as well a $171,000 negative swing on the fair value of SBA servicing assets from the prior period to the current period. There was also a decrease in the gain on sale of loans of $591,000, or 65.3%, an $84,000, or 72.4%, decrease in warehouse lending fees, and a $63,000, or 48.1%, decrease in mortgage fee income. These decreases were partially offset by a $101,000, or 10.3%, increase in service charge fee income, a $93,000, or 100.0%, increase in the net realized gain on sale of securities and an increase in merchant and debit card fees of $63,000, or 3.9%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year.

Noninterest expense increased $888,000, or 4.7%, in the first quarter of 2023 to $20.0 million, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2023 was driven primarily by a $732,000, or 6.3%, increase in employee compensation and benefits due to higher salaries of $610,000, higher insurance expense of $261,000, and partially offset by lower bonus expense of $392,000. Software and technology expense increased $187,000, or 15.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, due to additional technology investments and an increase in the cost of our core processing software. Other noninterest expense increased $155,000, or 15.1%, due to a $69,000 increase in customer related check and wire transfer losses, a $25,000 increase in contributions, a $19,000 increase in postage and an $18,000 increase in training and education during the first quarter of 2023. The increases were partially offset by a $187,000, or 24.3%, decrease in legal and professional fees and a $140,000, or 34.4%, decrease in advertising and promotions fees during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter of 2022. Amortization expense also fell $58,000, or 26.5%, from the prior year quarter.

Noninterest income in the first quarter of 2023 decreased by $217,000, or 4.2%, from $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease is due primarily due to a $79,000, or 45.9%, decrease in the net realized gain on the sale of securities quarter-over-quarter. Other noninterest income also decreased $53,000, or 7.4%, primarily due to a $41,000 downward adjustment of the SBA servicing asset, while merchant and debit card fee income decreased $37,000, or 2.2%.

Noninterest expense decreased $930,000, or 4.5%, in the first quarter of 2023, from $20.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The decrease is primarily due to a $221,000, or 45.3%, decrease in advertising and promotion expense, a $196,000, or 25.2%, decrease in legal and professional fees, a $141,000, or 19.1%, decrease in ATM and debit card expense, a $129,000, or 8.5%, decrease in software and technology expense and a $135,000, or 10.2%, decrease in other noninterest expense during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company’s efficiency ratio in the first quarter of 2023 was 66.41%, compared to 61.94% in the prior year quarter and 62.42% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Consolidated assets for the Company totaled $3.36 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $3.35 billion at December 31, 2022 and $3.19 billion at March 31, 2022.

Gross loans decreased $363,000, or 0.02%, to $2.38 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to loans of $2.38 billion at December 31, 2022. Loan growth has remained relatively flat as we have tightened credit underwriting standards and borrowers have responded to the increases in interest rates with fewer requests.

Gross loans increased $363.8 million, or 18.1%, from $2.01 billion at March 31, 2022. The increase in gross loans during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022 resulted from organic loan growth and was partially offset by a $18.8 million reduction in PPP loan balances during the period. Excluding PPP and warehouse lending loans, gross loans increased $398.4 million, or 20.2%, from March 31, 2022.

Total deposits decreased by $57.8 million, or 2.2%, to $2.62 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $2.68 billion at December 31, 2022, and decreased $174.0 million, or 6.2%, from $2.80 billion at March 31, 2022. The decrease in deposits during the quarter resulted from a decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits of $59.6 million, offset by an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $1.8 million. Total deposits decreased $57.3 million and $8.8 million in January and February of 2023, but increased by $8.3 million in March 2023, despite the concerns regarding the mid-March bank failures. The decrease in deposits during the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter resulted primarily from a decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits of $73.3 million and a decrease in interest-bearing deposits of $100.8 million.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans were 0.57% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.46% at December 31, 2022 and 0.13% at March 31, 2022. The Bank's nonperforming assets consist primarily of nonaccrual loans. Four loans were added to nonaccrual status in the second quarter of 2022 and are Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a), partially guaranteed (75%) loans, acquired in the June 2018 acquisition of Westbound Bank, with combined book balances of $6.7 million as of March 31, 2023. These loans, collateralized by two hotels, were identified as problem assets prior to COVID-19 but obtained government stimulus and other relief which allowed the two related borrowers to remain current through early 2022. Management continues to work toward a satisfactory resolution for these four loans, however, in the event of foreclosure, a significant loss is not expected due to estimated current collateral values and the SBA guarantees. Another previously classified loan was downgraded to non-accrual status during the fourth quarter of 2022 with a principal balance of $1.4 million. The loan is considered well-secured and has a low loan-to-value ratio with guarantor support. Management expects this loan will be paid in full in the near future. No losses are anticipated.

Total equity was $300.3 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $295.6 million at December 31, 2022 and $291.9 million at March 31, 2022. The increase from the previous quarter resulted primarily from net income of $8.3 million, offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $450,000 due to fluctuations in the fair value of available for sale securities during the period, by the payment of dividends of $2.7 million and repurchase of Company stock of $744,000 during the first quarter of 2023.

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.40% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.32% at December 31, 2022, and 0.08% at March 31, 2022.

 

 

As of

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

March 31

 

 

December 31

 

 

September 30

 

 

June 30

 

 

March 31

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

$

59,030

 

 

$

52,390

 

 

$

48,010

 

 

$

56,545

 

 

$

58,788

 

Federal funds sold

 

 

95,400

 

 

 

47,275

 

 

 

71,875

 

 

 

2,425

 

 

 

139,300

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

3,695

 

 

 

6,802

 

 

 

4,284

 

 

 

12,053

 

 

 

24,003

 

Total cash and cash equivalents

 

 

158,125

 

 

 

106,467

 

 

 

124,169

 

 

 

71,023

 

 

 

222,091

 

Securities available for sale

 

 

173,744

 

 

 

188,927

 

 

 

197,944

 

 

 

196,095

 

 

 

306,704

 

Securities held to maturity

 

 

476,105

 

 

 

509,008

 

 

 

633,386

 

 

 

713,390

 

 

 

494,289

 

Loans held for sale

 

 

1,260

 

 

 

3,156

 

 

 

2,749

 

 

 

2,770

 

 

 

1,166

 

Loans, net

 

 

2,344,240

 

 

 

2,344,245

 

 

 

2,234,782

 

 

 

2,107,658

 

 

 

1,983,449

 

Accrued interest receivable

 

 

10,443

 

 

 

11,555

 

 

 

10,111

 

 

 

10,144

 

 

 

8,961

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

55,457

 

 

 

54,291

 

 

 

54,212

 

 

 

54,437

 

 

 

54,316

 

Other real estate owned

 

 

38

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash surrender value of life insurance

 

 

38,619

 

 

 

38,404

 

 

 

38,194

 

 

 

37,979

 

 

 

37,352

 

Core deposit intangible, net

 

 

1,746

 

 

 

1,859

 

 

 

1,973

 

 

 

2,086

 

 

 

2,199

 

Goodwill

 

 

32,160

 

 

 

32,160

 

 

 

32,160

 

 

 

32,160

 

 

 

32,160

 

Other assets

 

 

64,350

 

 

 

61,385

 

 

 

60,581

 

 

 

53,171

 

 

 

47,142

 

Total assets

 

$

3,356,287

 

 

$

3,351,495

 

 

$

3,390,266

 

 

$

3,280,913

 

 

$

3,189,829

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing

 

$

992,527

 

 

$

1,052,144

 

 

$

1,141,184

 

 

$

1,105,756

 

 

$

1,065,789

 

Interest-bearing

 

 

1,630,841

 

 

 

1,629,010

 

 

 

1,649,326

 

 

 

1,673,865

 

 

 

1,731,621

 

Total deposits

 

 

2,623,368

 

 

 

2,681,154

 

 

 

2,790,510

 

 

 

2,779,621

 

 

 

2,797,410

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

 

 

13,338

 

 

 

7,221

 

 

 

7,592

 

 

 

7,871

 

 

 

11,090

 

Accrued interest and other liabilities

 

 

30,125

 

 

 

28,409

 

 

 

27,384

 

 

 

28,033

 

 

 

27,803

 

Line of credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

 

 

340,000

 

 

 

290,000

 

 

 

225,000

 

 

 

131,500

 

 

 

7,500

 

Subordinated debentures

 

 

49,186

 

 

 

49,153

 

 

 

51,119

 

 

 

51,053

 

 

 

54,146

 

Total liabilities

 

 

3,056,017

 

 

 

3,055,937

 

 

 

3,101,605

 

 

 

2,998,078

 

 

 

2,897,949

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

 

 

299,700

 

 

 

294,984

 

 

 

288,084

 

 

 

282,255

 

 

 

291,282

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

570

 

 

 

574

 

 

 

577

 

 

 

580

 

 

 

598

 

Total equity

 

 

300,270

 

 

 

295,558

 

 

 

288,661

 

 

 

282,835

 

 

 

291,880

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

3,356,287

 

 

$

3,351,495

 

 

$

3,390,266

 

 

$

3,280,913

 

 

$

3,189,829

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

March 31

 

 

December 31

 

 

September 30

 

 

June 30

 

 

March 31

 

STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

37,144

 

 

$

35,720

 

 

$

32,476

 

 

$

29,120

 

 

$

25,893

 

Interest expense

 

 

11,982

 

 

 

7,362

 

 

 

4,179

 

 

 

2,269

 

 

 

1,570

 

Net interest income

 

 

25,162

 

 

 

28,358

 

 

 

28,297

 

 

 

26,851

 

 

 

24,323

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

 

 

 

2,800

 

 

 

600

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,250

)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

 

 

25,162

 

 

 

25,558

 

 

 

27,697

 

 

 

26,851

 

 

 

25,573

 

Noninterest income

 

 

4,905

 

 

 

5,122

 

 

 

5,803

 

 

 

6,081

 

 

 

6,479

 

Noninterest expense

 

 

19,967

 

 

 

20,897

 

 

 

20,237

 

 

 

19,694

 

 

 

19,079

 

Income before income taxes

 

 

10,100

 

 

 

9,783

 

 

 

13,263

 

 

 

13,238

 

 

 

12,973

 

Income tax provision

 

 

1,823

 

 

 

1,764

 

 

 

2,363

 

 

 

2,472

 

 

 

2,235

 

Net earnings

 

$

8,277

 

 

$

8,019

 

 

$

10,900

 

 

$

10,766

 

 

$

10,738

 

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

4

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

 

Net earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

 

$

8,281

 

 

$

8,022

 

 

$

10,903

 

 

$

10,784

 

 

$

10,738

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PER COMMON SHARE DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per common share, basic

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

0.92

 

 

$

0.90

 

 

$

0.89

 

Earnings per common share, diluted

 

 

0.69

 

 

 

0.67

 

 

 

0.91

 

 

 

0.89

 

 

 

0.88

 

Cash dividends per common share

 

 

0.23

 

 

 

0.22

 

 

 

0.22

 

 

 

0.22

 

 

 

0.22

 

Book value per common share - end of quarter

 

 

25.13

 

 

 

24.70

 

 

 

24.18

 

 

 

23.69

 

 

 

24.14

 

Tangible book value per common share - end of quarter(1)

 

 

22.29

 

 

 

21.85

 

 

 

21.31

 

 

 

20.82

 

 

 

21.29

 

Common shares outstanding - end of quarter(4)

 

 

11,925,357

 

 

 

11,941,672

 

 

 

11,915,372

 

 

 

11,912,249

 

 

 

12,066,480

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic

 

 

11,939,593

 

 

 

11,938,973

 

 

 

11,907,233

 

 

 

11,968,227

 

 

 

12,109,074

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted

 

 

12,012,004

 

 

 

12,048,475

 

 

 

12,032,391

 

 

 

12,098,983

 

 

 

12,260,945

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PERFORMANCE RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets (annualized)

 

 

1.01

%

 

 

0.95

%

 

 

1.30

%

 

 

1.35

%

 

 

1.38

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

 

 

11.18

 

 

 

10.88

 

 

 

14.87

 

 

 

14.85

 

 

 

14.44

 

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (annualized)(2)

 

 

3.24

 

 

 

3.57

 

 

 

3.59

 

 

 

3.61

 

 

 

3.37

 

Efficiency ratio(3)

 

 

66.41

 

 

 

62.42

 

 

 

59.35

 

 

 

59.80

 

 

 

61.94

 

(1) See Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures table.

(2) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

(3) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation.

(4) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.

 

As of

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

March 31

 

 

December 31

 

 

September 30

 

 

June 30

 

 

March 31

 

LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and industrial

 

$

287,506

 

 

$

303,373

 

 

$

278,091

 

 

$

268,812

 

 

$

270,074

 

Real estate:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Construction and development

 

 

372,203

 

 

 

377,135

 

 

 

391,564

 

 

 

350,024

 

 

 

318,035

 

Commercial real estate

 

 

900,190

 

 

 

887,587

 

 

 

821,941

 

 

 

749,603

 

 

 

674,558

 

Farmland

 

 

190,802

 

 

 

185,817

 

 

 

179,402

 

 

 

166,309

 

 

 

186,982

 

1-4 family residential

 

 

499,944

 

 

 

493,061

 

 

 

467,983

 

 

 

450,929

 

 

 

430,755

 

Multi-family residential

 

 

44,760

 

 

 

45,147

 

 

 

43,025

 

 

 

55,985

 

 

 

42,021

 

Consumer

 

 

60,163

 

 

 

61,394

 

 

 

58,835

 

 

 

56,433

 

 

 

52,670

 

Agricultural

 

 

13,545

 

 

 

13,686

 

 

 

13,917

 

 

 

14,502

 

 

 

14,403

 

Warehouse lending

 

 

8,430

 

 

 

10,694

 

 

 

10,938

 

 

 

25,344

 

 

 

24,260

 

Overdrafts

 

 

270

 

 

 

282

 

 

 

369

 

 

 

435

 

 

 

303

 

Total loans(1)(2)

 

$

2,377,813

 

 

$

2,378,176

 

 

$

2,266,065

 

 

$

2,138,376

 

 

$

2,014,061

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

March 31

 

 

December 31

 

 

September 30

 

 

June 30

 

 

March 31

 

ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance at beginning of period

 

$

31,974

 

 

$

29,235

 

 

$

28,997

 

 

$

29,096

 

 

$

30,433

 

Loans charged-off

 

 

(94

)

 

 

(103

)

 

 

(418

)

 

 

(125

)

 

 

(203

)

Recoveries

 

 

73

 

 

 

42

 

 

 

56

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

116

 

Provision for credit loss expense

 

 

 

 

 

2,800

 

 

 

600

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,250

)

Balance at end of period

 

$

31,953

 

 

$

31,974

 

 

$

29,235

 

 

$

28,997

 

 

$

29,096

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for credit losses / period-end loans

 

 

1.34

%

 

 

1.34

%

 

 

1.29

%

 

 

1.36

%

 

 

1.44

%

Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans

 

 

238.4

 

 

 

294.7

 

 

 

313.3

 

 

 

294.4

 

 

 

1,084.9

 

Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized)

 

 

0.00

 

 

 

0.01

 

 

 

0.07

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NONPERFORMING ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans

 

$

13,405

 

 

$

10,848

 

 

$

9,330

 

 

$

9,848

 

 

$

2,682

 

Other real estate owned

 

 

38

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repossessed assets owned

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

27

 

 

 

7

 

Total nonperforming assets

 

$

13,443

 

 

$

10,886

 

 

$

9,335

 

 

$

9,875

 

 

$

2,689

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans(1)(2)

 

 

0.57

%

 

 

0.46

%

 

 

0.41

%

 

 

0.46

%

 

 

0.13

%

Total assets

 

 

0.40

 

 

 

0.32

 

 

 

0.28

 

 

 

0.30

 

 

 

0.08

 

(1) Excludes outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $1.3 million, $3.2 million, $2.7 million, $2.8 million, and $1.2 million as of March 31, 2023, and December 31, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

(2) Excludes deferred loan fees of $1.6 million, $2.0 million, $2.0 million, $1.7 million, and $1.5 million as of March 31, 2023, and December 31, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2022, respectively.

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

March 31

 

 

December 31

 

 

September 30

 

 

June 30

 

 

March 31

 

NONINTEREST INCOME

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges

 

$

1,077

 

 

$

1,096

 

 

$

1,146

 

 

$

1,070

 

 

$

976

 

Net realized gain on securities transactions

 

 

93

 

 

 

172

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net realized gain on sale of loans

 

 

314

 

 

 

310

 

 

 

338

 

 

 

882

 

 

 

905

 

Fiduciary and custodial income

 

 

638

 

 

 

642

 

 

 

576

 

 

 

638

 

 

 

642

 

Bank-owned life insurance income

 

 

214

 

 

 

209

 

 

 

215

 

 

 

207

 

 

 

211

 

Merchant and debit card fees

 

 

1,674

 

 

 

1,711

 

 

 

1,738

 

 

 

2,061

 

 

 

1,611

 

Loan processing fee income

 

 

134

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

192

 

 

 

232

 

 

 

187

 

Warehouse lending fees

 

 

32

 

 

 

37

 

 

 

59

 

 

 

79

 

 

 

116

 

Mortgage fee income

 

 

68

 

 

 

81

 

 

 

75

 

 

 

102

 

 

 

131

 

Other noninterest income

 

 

661

 

 

 

714

 

 

 

1,464

 

 

 

810

 

 

 

1,700

 

Total noninterest income

 

$

4,905

 

 

$

5,122

 

 

$

5,803

 

 

$

6,081

 

 

$

6,479

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits

 

$

12,264

 

 

$

12,364

 

 

$

11,851

 

 

$

11,730

 

 

$

11,532

 

Occupancy expenses

 

 

2,830

 

 

 

2,770

 

 

 

2,800

 

 

 

2,848

 

 

 

2,711

 

Legal and professional fees

 

 

583

 

 

 

779

 

 

 

503

 

 

 

773

 

 

 

770

 

Software and technology

 

 

1,396

 

 

 

1,525

 

 

 

1,409

 

 

 

1,339

 

 

 

1,209

 

Amortization

 

 

161

 

 

 

161

 

 

 

166

 

 

 

178

 

 

 

219

 

Director and committee fees

 

 

199

 

 

 

199

 

 

 

213

 

 

 

219

 

 

 

205

 

Advertising and promotions

 

 

267

 

 

 

488

 

 

 

378

 

 

 

320

 

 

 

407

 

ATM and debit card expense

 

 

599

 

 

 

740

 

 

 

723

 

 

 

674

 

 

 

578

 

Telecommunication expense

 

 

183

 

 

 

193

 

 

 

184

 

 

 

187

 

 

 

186

 

FDIC insurance assessment fees

 

 

301

 

 

 

359

 

 

 

272

 

 

 

237

 

 

 

233

 

Other noninterest expense

 

 

1,184

 

 

 

1,319

 

 

 

1,738

 

 

 

1,189

 

 

 

1,029

 

Total noninterest expense

$

19,967

$

20,897

$

20,237

$

19,694

$

19,079

 

 

Quarter Ended March 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

 

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

 

 

Average
Yield/ Rate

 

 

Average
Outstanding
Balance

 

 

Interest
Earned/
Interest
Paid

 

 

Average
Yield/ Rate

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-earning assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total loans(1)

 

$

2,388,045

 

 

$

32,157

 

 

 

5.46

%

 

$

1,937,000

 

 

$

22,272

 

 

 

4.66

%

Securities available for sale

 

 

184,572

 

 

 

1,068

 

 

 

2.35

 

 

 

328,737

 

 

 

1,618

 

 

 

2.00

 

Securities held to maturity

 

 

502,760

 

 

 

3,050

 

 

 

2.46

 

 

 

347,188

 

 

 

1,485

 

 

 

1.73

 

Nonmarketable equity securities

 

 

28,381

 

 

 

419

 

 

 

5.99

 

 

 

15,234

 

 

 

408

 

 

 

10.86

 

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

 

 

34,986

 

 

 

450

 

 

 

5.22

 

 

 

334,871

 

 

 

110

 

 

 

0.13

 

Total interest-earning assets

 

 

3,138,744

 

 

 

37,144

 

 

 

4.80

 

 

 

2,963,030

 

 

 

25,893

 

 

 

3.54

 

Allowance for credit losses

 

 

(31,934

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(30,205

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-earning assets

 

 

218,195

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

213,514

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

3,325,005

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

3,146,339

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

$

1,624,610

 

 

$

7,655

 

 

 

1.91

%

 

$

1,710,157

 

 

$

1,242

 

 

 

0.29

%

Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased

 

 

310,103

 

 

 

3,774

 

 

 

4.94

 

 

 

37,722

 

 

 

46

 

 

 

0.49

 

Line of credit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,778

 

 

 

34

 

 

 

3.65

 

Subordinated debt

 

 

49,164

 

 

 

540

 

 

 

4.45

 

 

 

30,492

 

 

 

246

 

 

 

3.27

 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

 

 

10,974

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

0.48

 

 

 

10,916

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

0.07

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

 

1,994,851

 

 

 

11,982

 

 

 

2.44

 

 

 

1,793,065

 

 

 

1,570

 

 

 

0.36

 

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

 

1,002,793

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,027,429

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accrued interest and other liabilities

 

 

26,912

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

24,266

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

 

 

1,029,705

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,051,695

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

300,449

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

301,579

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

3,325,005

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

3,146,339

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest rate spread(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2.36

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.18

%

Net interest income

 

 

 

 

$

25,162

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

24,323

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin(3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.25

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.33

%

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.24

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.37

%

(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $1.7 million and $3.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

(2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized.

(4) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%.

NON-GAAP RECONCILING TABLES

Tangible Book Value per Common Share

 

 

 

As of

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

March 31

 

 

December 31

 

 

September 30

 

 

June 30

 

 

March 31

 

Equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

 

$

299,700

 

 

$

294,984

 

 

$

288,084

 

 

$

282,255

 

 

$

291,282

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

 

(32,160

)

 

 

(32,160

)

 

 

(32,160

)

 

 

(32,160

)

 

 

(32,160

)

Core deposit intangible, net

 

 

(1,746

)

 

 

(1,859

)

 

 

(1,973

)

 

 

(2,086

)

 

 

(2,199

)

Total tangible common equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

 

$

265,794

 

 

$

260,965

 

 

$

253,951

 

 

$

248,009

 

 

$

256,923

 

Common shares outstanding(1)

 

 

11,925,357

 

 

 

11,941,672

 

 

 

11,915,372

 

 

 

11,912,249

 

 

 

12,066,480

 

Book value per common share

 

$

25.13

 

 

$

24.70

 

 

$

24.18

 

 

$

23.69

 

 

$

24.14

 

Tangible book value per common share(1)

22.29

21.85

21.31

20.82

21.29

(1)

Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options.

Net Unrealized Loss on Securities, Tax Effected, as % of Total Equity

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

March 31, 2023

 

Total equity(1)

 

$

300,270

 

Less: net unrealized loss on HTM securities, tax effected

 

 

(25,123

)

Total equity, including net unrealized loss on AFS and HTM securities

 

$

275,147

 

 

 

 

 

Net unrealized loss on AFS securities, tax effected

 

 

15,308

 

Net unrealized loss on HTM securities, tax effected

 

 

25,123

 

Net unrealized loss on AFS and HTM securities, tax effected

 

$

40,431

 

 

 

 

 

Net unrealized loss on securities as % of total equity(1)

 

 

13.5

%

Total equity before impact of unrealized losses

 

$

315,578

 

Net unrealized loss on securities as % of total equity before impact of unrealized losses

 

 

12.8

%

 

 

 

 

Total average assets

 

$

3,325,005

 

Total equity to average assets

 

 

9.0

%

Total equity, adjusted for tax effected net unrealized loss, to average assets

 

 

8.3

%

(1) Includes the net unrealized loss on AFS securities, tax effected, of $15,308.

† Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

Net Core Earnings and Net Core Earnings per Common Share

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

March 31

 

 

December 31

 

 

September 30

 

 

June 30

 

 

March 31

 

Net earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

 

$

8,281

 

 

$

8,022

 

 

$

10,903

 

 

$

10,784

 

 

$

10,738

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

 

 

 

2,800

 

 

 

600

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,250

)

Income tax provision

 

 

1,823

 

 

 

1,764

 

 

 

2,363

 

 

 

2,472

 

 

 

2,235

 

PPP loans, including fees

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(57

)

 

 

(436

)

 

 

(783

)

Net core earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

 

$

10,102

 

 

$

12,585

 

 

$

13,809

 

 

$

12,820

 

 

$

10,940

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic

 

 

11,939,593

 

 

 

11,938,973

 

 

 

11,907,233

 

 

 

11,968,227

 

 

 

12,109,074

 

Earnings per common share, basic

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.67

 

 

$

0.92

 

 

$

0.90

 

 

$

0.89

 

Net core earnings per common share, basic

 

 

0.85

 

 

 

1.05

 

 

 

1.16

 

 

 

1.07

 

 

 

0.90

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended
March 31,

 

 

Three Months Ended
December 31,

 

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

 

2023

 

Net earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

 

$

8,281

 

 

$

10,738

 

 

$

8,022

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reversal of provision for credit losses

 

 

 

 

 

(1,250

)

 

 

2,800

 

Income tax provision

 

 

1,823

 

 

 

2,235

 

 

 

1,764

 

PPP loans, including fees

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(783

)

 

 

(1

)

Net core earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

 

$

10,102

 

 

$

10,940

 

 

$

12,585

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic

 

 

11,939,593

 

 

 

12,109,074

 

 

 

11,938,973

 

Earnings per common share, basic

 

$

0.69

 

 

$

0.89

 

 

$

0.67

 

Net core earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. per common share, basic

 

 

0.85

 

 

 

0.90

 

 

 

1.05

 

Net Core Earnings to Average Assets, as Adjusted, and Average Equity

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

2023

 

 

2022

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

March 31

 

 

December 31

 

 

September 30

 

 

June 30

 

 

March 31

 

Net core earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

 

$

10,102

 

 

$

12,585

 

 

$

13,809

 

 

$

12,820

 

 

$

10,940

 

Total average assets

 

$

3,325,005

 

 

$

3,346,358

 

 

$

3,337,348

 

 

$

3,209,440

 

 

$

3,146,339

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PPP loan average balance

 

 

(519

)

 

 

(539

)

 

 

(1,159

)

 

 

(8,885

)

 

 

(36,720

)

Total average assets, adjusted

 

$

3,324,486

 

 

$

3,345,819

 

 

$

3,336,189

 

 

$

3,200,555

 

 

$

3,109,619

 

Net core earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to average assets, as adjusted (annualized)

 

 

1.23

%

 

 

1.49

%

 

 

1.64

%

 

 

1.61

%

 

 

1.43

%

Total average equity

 

$

300,449

 

 

$

292,471

 

 

$

290,806

 

 

$

291,312

 

 

$

301,579

 

Net core earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to average equity (annualized)

 

 

13.64

%

 

 

17.07

%

 

 

18.84

%

 

 

17.65

%

 

 

14.71

%

Cost of Total Deposits

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

(dollars in thousands)

 

March 31, 2023

 

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

March 31, 2022

 

Total average interest-bearing deposits

 

$

1,624,610

 

 

$

1,627,442

 

 

$

1,710,157

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

 

1,002,793

 

 

 

1,102,016

 

 

 

1,027,429

 

Total average deposits

 

$

2,627,403

 

 

$

2,729,458

 

 

$

2,737,586

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total deposit-related interest expense

 

$

7,655

 

 

$

4,433

 

 

$

1,242

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average cost of interest-bearing deposits

 

 

1.91

%

 

 

1.08

%

 

 

0.29

%

Average cost of total deposits (cost of funds)

1.18

0.64

0.18

Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including “tangible book value per share,” “net core earnings,” “core net interest margin,” and PPP-adjusted metrics are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 am Central Time. The conference call will be hosted by Ty Abston, Chairman and CEO, Cappy Payne, SEVP and Company CFO, and Shalene Jacobson, EVP and Bank CFO. All conference attendees must register before the call at www.gnty.com/earningscall. The conference materials will be available by accessing the Investor Relations page on our website, www.gnty.com. A recording of the conference call will be available by 1:00 pm Central Time the day of the call and remain available through April 30, 2023 on our Investor Relations webpage.

About Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 32 banking locations across 26 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of March 31, 2023, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $3.4 billion, total loans of $2.4 billion and total deposits of $2.6 billion. Visit www.gnty.com for more information.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our results of operations, financial condition and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Actual results may also be significantly impacted by the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including, among other effects: the impact of the public health crisis; the operation of financial markets; global supply chain disruption; employment levels; market liquidity; the impact of various actions taken in response by the U.S. federal government, the Federal Reserve, other banking regulators, state and local governments; and the impact that all of these factors have on our borrowers, other customers, vendors and counterparties. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the “Risk Factors” referenced in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and we do not intend, and assume no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.


© Business Wire 2023
