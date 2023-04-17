Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results 04/17/2023 | 07:05am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE: GNTY) (the "Company"), the parent company of Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported financial results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023. The Company's net income available to common shareholders was $8.3 million, or $0.69 per basic share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $8.0 million, or $0.67 per basic share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 and $10.7 million, or $0.89 per basic share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Return on average assets and average equity for the first quarter of 2023 were 1.01% and 11.18%, respectively, compared to 0.95% and 10.88%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 1.38% and 14.44%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2022. The increase in earnings during the first quarter of 2023, compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 and no provision in the first quarter of 2023. Noninterest expense was also $930,000 less in the current quarter than in the prior quarter. The decrease in net earnings compared to the first quarter of 2022 resulted from a reverse provision of $1.3 million, higher noninterest income of $1.6 million and lower noninterest expense of $888,000 in the prior year quarter. Our net core earnings†, excluding provisions for credit losses, income taxes and PPP1/PPP2 net income are described further in a table below. "The first quarter of 2023 was very eventful, as we witnessed two bank failures, concerns about the health of the overall banking system, possible industry-wide deposit runoff and continued discussions of a recession. Despite these events, the strength of our business model is showing its resilience. We're well prepared to manage through the current environment, as we have in previous challenging cycles and downturns. We are also fortunate to be located in Texas, which continues to have a vibrant economy. Our balance sheet is strong because we continue to maintain a disciplined approach to credit and market risks. Our unrealized losses on all securities at the end of the month was a moderate 12.8% of total capital and our liquidity remains strong. We've designed very granular loan and deposit portfolios with strong core customer relationships, all of which creates strength and stability for our Company," commented Ty Abston, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. RISK MANAGEMENT HIGHLIGHTS In light of recent events, we are providing additional information below to highlight various risk management practices, as well as additional detail around the lower risk nature, composition and size of our loans, deposits and investment securities. These highlights help illustrate the more traditional and stable nature of our Bank model compared to others who have recently experienced liquidity and capital challenges. Granular and Reliable Deposit Base. As of March 31, 2023, we have 84,233 total deposit accounts with an average balance of $31,148. Excluding time deposits, 56.8% of our depositors have been customers of our Bank for more than 5 years and 89.0% have been customers for more than one year. We have a historically reliable core deposit base, with strong and trusted banking relationships, which was illustrated by an increase in total deposits of $8.3 million during March, despite general consumer uncertainty caused by the two bank failures in mid-March. Total deposits decreased $57.3 million in January, decreased by $8.8 million in February and increased by $8.3 million in March of 2023.



As of March 31, 2023, our deposits accounts consisted of the following: March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Balance Number of Accounts Average

Balance % of Total

Deposits Consumer $ 1,379,264 71,635 $ 19 52.6 % Commercial 960,904 12,040 80 36.6 % Public funds 283,200 548 517 10.8 % Total deposits $ 2,623,368 84,223 $ 31 100.0 % Our level of uninsured deposits, excluding affiliate deposits (Guaranty-owned funds), public funds (all of which are collateralized) and director/officer accounts, is 30.3%. As of March 31, 2023, uninsured deposits consisted of the following: March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Balance Uninsured Balance % Uninsured of

Total Deposits Affiliate deposits $ 13,768 $ 12,708 0.5 % Customers 2,267,628 686,464 26.2 % Public funds 283,200 267,072 10.2 % Directors and officers 58,772 27,835 1.1 % Total $ 2,623,368 $ 994,079 37.9 % Excluding public funds $ (283,200 ) $ (267,072 ) Excluding affiliate deposits (13,768 ) (12,708 ) Total, excluding public funds and affiliate deposits $ 2,326,400 $ 714,299 30.7 % Excluding directors and officers $ (58,772 ) $ (27,835 ) Total, excluding public funds, affiliate deposits and directors and officers $ 2,267,628 $ 686,464 30.3 % As an additional resource to our uninsured depositors, we implemented the IntraFi CDARS program in late March 2023, which we began offering to our customers beginning April 1, 2023. This program allows deposit customers to obtain full FDIC deposit insurance while maintaining one time deposit relationship with our Bank. We continued to increase interest rates paid on deposits during the quarter in order to pay competitive rates, however noninterest-bearing deposits continue to represent 37.8% of total deposits. Our cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 83 basis points during the quarter from 1.08% in the prior quarter to 1.91%, representing a beta on interest-bearing deposits of approximately 96.4% for the linked quarter. Our cost of total deposits (cost of funds) for the first quarter of 2023 increased 54 basis points from 0.64% in the prior quarter to 1.18%, representing a beta on total deposits of approximately 62.7% for the linked quarter. On a trailing 12 month basis, our cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 66 basis points, from 0.32% at March 31, 2022 to 0.98% at March 31, 2023, representing a beta on interest-bearing deposits of approximately 24.5%. Our cost of total deposits increased 39 basis points from 0.20% at March 31, 2022 to 0.59%, representing a beta on total deposits of approximately 14.5%. Granular Loan Portfolio and Concentration Risk. Loan concentrations create risk that should be closely monitored and limited. We do not have significant concentrations to any one borrower, industry or geography, other than loans within Texas. Our credit administration committee meets at least monthly and monitors the loan portfolio against internal guidelines and limits using NAICS codes, industry classifications, geography, call report codes and other metrics. Although our legal loan limit is nearly $54.2 million, we have an internal loan limit of $30.0 million and rarely approve large loans without a significant borrower relationship and robust underwriting. As shown in the table below, our large loan concentration commitments and outstanding balances as of March 31, 2023 are reasonable: March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Number of Accounts Total Commitment Balance Weighted

Average LTV > $ 5 million 65 $ 459,788 $ 363,314 69.99 % > $ 10 million 10 139,513 93,544 50.98 % > $ 20 million 2 43,240 31,103 58.22 % Total 77 $ 642,541 $ 487,961 65.07 % Commercial real estate (CRE) loans, particularly office related loans, have received increased scrutiny in recent months. Our CRE loans and real estate C&D loans represent 37.9% and 15.7% of the total loan portfolio, respectively. Office related loans represent 4.0% of the total loan portfolio, have an average balance of $504,000, 46.5% are owner occupied and only 21 of the 189 loans have committed balances over $1.0 million. The table below illustrates the diversity of our portfolio as well as the relatively large number of lower average balance loans as of March 31, 2023: March 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands) Balance Number of Accounts Average

Balance % of Total

Loans Commercial and industrial $ 295,936 1,893 $ 156 12.4 % Real estate: Construction and development 372,203 902 413 15.7 % Commercial real estate 900,190 1,057 852 37.9 % Farmland 190,802 527 362 8.0 % 1-4 family residential 499,944 2,999 167 21.0 % Multi-family residential 44,760 36 1,243 1.9 % Consumer 60,163 4,331 14 2.5 % Agricultural 13,545 336 40 0.6 % Overdrafts 270 — — 0.0 % Total loans $ 2,377,813 12,081 $ 197 100.0 % Good Asset Quality. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.40% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.32% at December 31, 2022 and 0.08% at March 31, 2022. Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans were 0.00% for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to 0.01% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and 0.02% for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Consistent with our CECL methodology, we calculated and recorded a provision for credit losses of $2.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, as we incorporated recession forecasts for 2023 into our CECL model at that time. Due to minimal loan growth, minimal net charge-offs and minimal downward risk rating migrations during the first quarter of 2023, no additional ACL provision was necessary.

Cost Estimated

Fair Value -100 bps Actual +100 bps Available for sale $ 193,121 $ 173,744 $ (11,295 ) $ (19,377 ) $ (27,366 ) Held to maturity 482,305 450,505 (14,770 ) (31,800 ) (49,041 ) Strong Capital and Liquidity. Our capital and liquidity ratios, as well as contingent liquidity sources, remain solid. We are taking advantage of low stock prices to repurchase shares of Company stock. During the first quarter of 2023, we repurchased 25,709 shares at an average price of $28.95 per share. Our liquidity ratio, calculated as cash, fed funds sold and non-pledged investments divided by total liabilities, was 14.7% as of quarter-end. Contingent liquidity sources and availability as of March 31 are provided below. Although we do not plan to access the Federal Reserve's Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP), we have $282.3 million of borrowing capacity based on the value of unpledged, par-value, securities available as collateral for this line. The table below shows our total lines of credit, current borrowings as of March 31, 2023 and total amounts available for future borrowings, if necessary. March 31, 2023 Total Available

for Future Liquidity (dollars in thousands) Line of Credit Borrowings FHLB advances $ 1,097,558 $ 340,000 $ 757,558 Federal Reserve discount window 243,900 — 243,900 Correspondent bank lines of credit 50,000 — 50,000 Federal Reserve Bank Term Funding Program 282,342 — 282,342 Total liquidity lines $ 1,333,800 The table below provides total equity information as if the unrealized loss on HTM securities was recognized as a reduction in total equity. This information illustrates the strength of our capital, even with net unrealized losses on all investment securities considered. (dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 Total equity(1) $ 300,270 Less: net unrealized loss on HTM securities, tax effected (25,123 ) Total equity, including net unrealized loss on AFS and HTM securities† $ 275,147 Net unrealized loss on AFS securities, tax effected 15,308 Net unrealized loss on HTM securities, tax effected 25,123 Net unrealized loss on AFS and HTM securities, tax effected $ 40,431 Net unrealized loss on securities as % of total equity(1) 13.5 % Total equity before impact of unrealized losses† $ 315,578 Net unrealized loss on securities as % of total equity before impact of unrealized losses† 12.8 % Total average assets $ 3,325,005 Total equity to average assets 9.0 % Total equity, adjusted for tax effected net unrealized loss, to average assets† 8.3 % (1) Includes the net unrealized loss on AFS securities, tax effected, of $15,308. † Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Participation in the PPP1 and PPP2 program, as well as economic and COVID-related provisions for credit losses, created temporary extraordinary results in the calculation of net earnings and related performance ratios in previous quarters. The following table illustrates net earnings and net core earnings results, which are pre-tax, pre-provision and pre-extraordinary PPP1/PPP2 income, as well as performance ratios for the prior five quarters: Quarter Ended 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Net earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 8,281 $ 8,022 $ 10,903 $ 10,784 $ 10,738 Adjustments: Provision for credit losses — 2,800 600 — (1,250 ) Income tax provision 1,823 1,764 2,363 2,472 2,235 PPP loan interest and fees (2 ) (1 ) (57 ) (436 ) (783 ) Net core earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.† $ 10,102 $ 12,585 $ 13,809 $ 12,820 $ 10,940 Total average assets $ 3,325,005 $ 3,346,358 $ 3,337,348 $ 3,209,440 $ 3,146,339 Adjustments: PPP loans average balance (519 ) (539 ) (1,159 ) (8,885 ) (36,720 ) Total average assets, adjusted† $ 3,324,486 $ 3,345,819 $ 3,336,189 $ 3,200,555 $ 3,109,619 Total average equity $ 300,449 $ 292,471 $ 290,806 $ 291,312 $ 301,579 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Net earnings to average assets (annualized) 1.01 % 0.95 % 1.30 % 1.35 % 1.38 % Net earnings to average equity (annualized) 11.18 10.88 14.87 14.85 14.44 Net core earnings to average assets, as adjusted (annualized)† 1.23 1.49 1.64 1.61 1.43 Net core earnings to average equity (annualized)† 13.64 17.07 18.84 17.65 14.71 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 11,939,593 11,938,973 11,907,233 11,968,227 12,109,074 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.69 $ 0.67 $ 0.92 $ 0.90 $ 0.89 Net core earnings per common share, basic† 0.85 1.05 1.16 1.07 0.90 † Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, in the first quarter of 2023 and 2022 was $25.2 million and $24.3 million, respectively, an increase of $839,000, or 3.4%. The increase in net interest income resulted from an increase in interest income of $11.3 million, or 43.5%, which was offset by an increase in interest expense of $10.4 million, or 663.2%, compared to the prior year quarter. Interest income on loans increased $9.9 million, or 44.4%, during the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter. In addition, interest income from investment securities increased $1.0 million, or 32.7%, from the same quarter in the prior year. The increase in interest expense was due primarily to a $6.4 million increase in interest expense on deposits, and a $3.7 million increase in interest expense on FHLB advances and federal funds purchased. These increases were primarily due to rising interest rates between the two periods. Net interest margin, on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the first quarter of 2023 and 2022 was 3.24% and 3.37%, respectively. Net interest margin decreased 13 basis points primarily due to interest bearing liabilities repricing faster than our interest-earning assets. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 208 basis points from the prior year quarter, while interest earning asset yields increased 126 basis points. The increase in yield on interest-earning assets resulted in part from average loan yields increasing from 4.66% for the first quarter of 2022 to 5.46% for the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 80 basis points and an increase in yields of available for sale and held to maturity securities of 35 and 73 basis points, respectively, from the prior year quarter. Loans increased $363.8 million, or 18.1%, from March 31, 2022. The weighted average yield on new loans originated in the first quarter was 7.27%. Our loan growth is a result of internally generated sources and is not from loan purchases from other originators. The increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was due primarily to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 0.29% to 1.91%, a change of 162 basis points, in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, as well as increased rates on FHLB advances, which increased from 0.49% to 4.94%, an increase of 445 basis points, from the prior year quarter. Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, decreased $3.2 million, or 11.3%, from $28.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $25.2 million in the first quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income resulted primarily from an increase in interest expense of $4.6 million, or 62.8%, while interest income increased $1.4 million, or 4.0%. Loan interest income increased $2.0 million, or 6.5%, from the prior quarter. Average yield increased from 5.19% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to 5.46% in the first quarter of 2023. Those increases were partially offset by an increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits of $3.2 million, or 72.7% and FHLB advances of $1.4 million, or 56.7%, from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023. Net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, decreased from 3.57% for the fourth quarter of 2022 to 3.24% for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 33 basis points. The decrease in net interest margin was primarily due to an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 1.08% in the fourth quarter to 1.91% in the first quarter of 2023, a change of 83 basis points, while loan yield only increased from 5.19% for the fourth quarter of 2022 to 5.46% for the first quarter of 2023, a change of 27 basis points. During the first quarter of 2023, we recorded no provision for credit losses. During the fourth quarter of 2022, we recorded a $2.8 million provision to incorporate economic forecasts for a recession into our CECL model. The factors that were adjusted in the fourth quarter of 2022 are still relevant and the economic projections remain consistent. Furthermore, there was minimal growth in the loan portfolio during the quarter, risk ratings have remained consistent and no other qualitative factors necessitated significant changes during the first quarter 2023. As of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, our allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.34%. Noninterest income decreased $1.6 million, or 24.3%, in the first quarter of 2023 to $4.9 million, compared to $6.5 million for the first quarter of 2022. The decrease from the same quarter in 2022 was due primarily to a decrease in other noninterest income of $1.0 million, or 61.1%, which resulted from a net gain of $685,000 in the prior year quarter from the termination of three interest rate swaps, that was not present in the current quarter, as well a $171,000 negative swing on the fair value of SBA servicing assets from the prior period to the current period. There was also a decrease in the gain on sale of loans of $591,000, or 65.3%, an $84,000, or 72.4%, decrease in warehouse lending fees, and a $63,000, or 48.1%, decrease in mortgage fee income. These decreases were partially offset by a $101,000, or 10.3%, increase in service charge fee income, a $93,000, or 100.0%, increase in the net realized gain on sale of securities and an increase in merchant and debit card fees of $63,000, or 3.9%, compared to the same quarter in the prior year. Noninterest expense increased $888,000, or 4.7%, in the first quarter of 2023 to $20.0 million, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2023 was driven primarily by a $732,000, or 6.3%, increase in employee compensation and benefits due to higher salaries of $610,000, higher insurance expense of $261,000, and partially offset by lower bonus expense of $392,000. Software and technology expense increased $187,000, or 15.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2022, due to additional technology investments and an increase in the cost of our core processing software. Other noninterest expense increased $155,000, or 15.1%, due to a $69,000 increase in customer related check and wire transfer losses, a $25,000 increase in contributions, a $19,000 increase in postage and an $18,000 increase in training and education during the first quarter of 2023. The increases were partially offset by a $187,000, or 24.3%, decrease in legal and professional fees and a $140,000, or 34.4%, decrease in advertising and promotions fees during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter of 2022. Amortization expense also fell $58,000, or 26.5%, from the prior year quarter. Noninterest income in the first quarter of 2023 decreased by $217,000, or 4.2%, from $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease is due primarily due to a $79,000, or 45.9%, decrease in the net realized gain on the sale of securities quarter-over-quarter. Other noninterest income also decreased $53,000, or 7.4%, primarily due to a $41,000 downward adjustment of the SBA servicing asset, while merchant and debit card fee income decreased $37,000, or 2.2%. Noninterest expense decreased $930,000, or 4.5%, in the first quarter of 2023, from $20.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The decrease is primarily due to a $221,000, or 45.3%, decrease in advertising and promotion expense, a $196,000, or 25.2%, decrease in legal and professional fees, a $141,000, or 19.1%, decrease in ATM and debit card expense, a $129,000, or 8.5%, decrease in software and technology expense and a $135,000, or 10.2%, decrease in other noninterest expense during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The Company’s efficiency ratio in the first quarter of 2023 was 66.41%, compared to 61.94% in the prior year quarter and 62.42% in the fourth quarter of 2022. FINANCIAL CONDITION Consolidated assets for the Company totaled $3.36 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $3.35 billion at December 31, 2022 and $3.19 billion at March 31, 2022. Gross loans decreased $363,000, or 0.02%, to $2.38 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to loans of $2.38 billion at December 31, 2022. Loan growth has remained relatively flat as we have tightened credit underwriting standards and borrowers have responded to the increases in interest rates with fewer requests. Gross loans increased $363.8 million, or 18.1%, from $2.01 billion at March 31, 2022. The increase in gross loans during the first quarter of 2023 compared to the first quarter of 2022 resulted from organic loan growth and was partially offset by a $18.8 million reduction in PPP loan balances during the period. Excluding PPP and warehouse lending loans, gross loans increased $398.4 million, or 20.2%, from March 31, 2022. Total deposits decreased by $57.8 million, or 2.2%, to $2.62 billion at March 31, 2023, compared to $2.68 billion at December 31, 2022, and decreased $174.0 million, or 6.2%, from $2.80 billion at March 31, 2022. The decrease in deposits during the quarter resulted from a decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits of $59.6 million, offset by an increase in interest-bearing deposits of $1.8 million. Total deposits decreased $57.3 million and $8.8 million in January and February of 2023, but increased by $8.3 million in March 2023, despite the concerns regarding the mid-March bank failures. The decrease in deposits during the current quarter compared to the prior year quarter resulted primarily from a decrease in noninterest-bearing deposits of $73.3 million and a decrease in interest-bearing deposits of $100.8 million. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total loans were 0.57% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.46% at December 31, 2022 and 0.13% at March 31, 2022. The Bank's nonperforming assets consist primarily of nonaccrual loans. Four loans were added to nonaccrual status in the second quarter of 2022 and are Small Business Administration (SBA) 7(a), partially guaranteed (75%) loans, acquired in the June 2018 acquisition of Westbound Bank, with combined book balances of $6.7 million as of March 31, 2023. These loans, collateralized by two hotels, were identified as problem assets prior to COVID-19 but obtained government stimulus and other relief which allowed the two related borrowers to remain current through early 2022. Management continues to work toward a satisfactory resolution for these four loans, however, in the event of foreclosure, a significant loss is not expected due to estimated current collateral values and the SBA guarantees. Another previously classified loan was downgraded to non-accrual status during the fourth quarter of 2022 with a principal balance of $1.4 million. The loan is considered well-secured and has a low loan-to-value ratio with guarantor support. Management expects this loan will be paid in full in the near future. No losses are anticipated. Total equity was $300.3 million as of March 31, 2023, compared to $295.6 million at December 31, 2022 and $291.9 million at March 31, 2022. The increase from the previous quarter resulted primarily from net income of $8.3 million, offset by a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss of $450,000 due to fluctuations in the fair value of available for sale securities during the period, by the payment of dividends of $2.7 million and repurchase of Company stock of $744,000 during the first quarter of 2023. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.40% at March 31, 2023, compared to 0.32% at December 31, 2022, and 0.08% at March 31, 2022. As of 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 59,030 $ 52,390 $ 48,010 $ 56,545 $ 58,788 Federal funds sold 95,400 47,275 71,875 2,425 139,300 Interest-bearing deposits 3,695 6,802 4,284 12,053 24,003 Total cash and cash equivalents 158,125 106,467 124,169 71,023 222,091 Securities available for sale 173,744 188,927 197,944 196,095 306,704 Securities held to maturity 476,105 509,008 633,386 713,390 494,289 Loans held for sale 1,260 3,156 2,749 2,770 1,166 Loans, net 2,344,240 2,344,245 2,234,782 2,107,658 1,983,449 Accrued interest receivable 10,443 11,555 10,111 10,144 8,961 Premises and equipment, net 55,457 54,291 54,212 54,437 54,316 Other real estate owned 38 38 5 — — Cash surrender value of life insurance 38,619 38,404 38,194 37,979 37,352 Core deposit intangible, net 1,746 1,859 1,973 2,086 2,199 Goodwill 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,160 32,160 Other assets 64,350 61,385 60,581 53,171 47,142 Total assets $ 3,356,287 $ 3,351,495 $ 3,390,266 $ 3,280,913 $ 3,189,829 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 992,527 $ 1,052,144 $ 1,141,184 $ 1,105,756 $ 1,065,789 Interest-bearing 1,630,841 1,629,010 1,649,326 1,673,865 1,731,621 Total deposits 2,623,368 2,681,154 2,790,510 2,779,621 2,797,410 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 13,338 7,221 7,592 7,871 11,090 Accrued interest and other liabilities 30,125 28,409 27,384 28,033 27,803 Line of credit — — — — — Federal Home Loan Bank advances 340,000 290,000 225,000 131,500 7,500 Subordinated debentures 49,186 49,153 51,119 51,053 54,146 Total liabilities 3,056,017 3,055,937 3,101,605 2,998,078 2,897,949 Equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. 299,700 294,984 288,084 282,255 291,282 Noncontrolling interest 570 574 577 580 598 Total equity 300,270 295,558 288,661 282,835 291,880 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,356,287 $ 3,351,495 $ 3,390,266 $ 3,280,913 $ 3,189,829 Quarter Ended 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS Interest income $ 37,144 $ 35,720 $ 32,476 $ 29,120 $ 25,893 Interest expense 11,982 7,362 4,179 2,269 1,570 Net interest income 25,162 28,358 28,297 26,851 24,323 Provision for credit losses — 2,800 600 — (1,250 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 25,162 25,558 27,697 26,851 25,573 Noninterest income 4,905 5,122 5,803 6,081 6,479 Noninterest expense 19,967 20,897 20,237 19,694 19,079 Income before income taxes 10,100 9,783 13,263 13,238 12,973 Income tax provision 1,823 1,764 2,363 2,472 2,235 Net earnings $ 8,277 $ 8,019 $ 10,900 $ 10,766 $ 10,738 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 4 3 3 18 — Net earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 8,281 $ 8,022 $ 10,903 $ 10,784 $ 10,738 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.69 $ 0.67 $ 0.92 $ 0.90 $ 0.89 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.69 0.67 0.91 0.89 0.88 Cash dividends per common share 0.23 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 Book value per common share - end of quarter 25.13 24.70 24.18 23.69 24.14 Tangible book value per common share - end of quarter(1) 22.29 21.85 21.31 20.82 21.29 Common shares outstanding - end of quarter(4) 11,925,357 11,941,672 11,915,372 11,912,249 12,066,480 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 11,939,593 11,938,973 11,907,233 11,968,227 12,109,074 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted 12,012,004 12,048,475 12,032,391 12,098,983 12,260,945 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (annualized) 1.01 % 0.95 % 1.30 % 1.35 % 1.38 % Return on average equity (annualized) 11.18 10.88 14.87 14.85 14.44 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (annualized)(2) 3.24 3.57 3.59 3.61 3.37 Efficiency ratio(3) 66.41 62.42 59.35 59.80 61.94 (1) See Reconciliation of non-GAAP Financial Measures table. (2) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%. (3) The efficiency ratio was calculated by dividing total noninterest expense by net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding securities gains or losses. Taxes are not part of this calculation. (4) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options. As of 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION Commercial and industrial $ 287,506 $ 303,373 $ 278,091 $ 268,812 $ 270,074 Real estate: Construction and development 372,203 377,135 391,564 350,024 318,035 Commercial real estate 900,190 887,587 821,941 749,603 674,558 Farmland 190,802 185,817 179,402 166,309 186,982 1-4 family residential 499,944 493,061 467,983 450,929 430,755 Multi-family residential 44,760 45,147 43,025 55,985 42,021 Consumer 60,163 61,394 58,835 56,433 52,670 Agricultural 13,545 13,686 13,917 14,502 14,403 Warehouse lending 8,430 10,694 10,938 25,344 24,260 Overdrafts 270 282 369 435 303 Total loans(1)(2) $ 2,377,813 $ 2,378,176 $ 2,266,065 $ 2,138,376 $ 2,014,061 Quarter Ended 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 31,974 $ 29,235 $ 28,997 $ 29,096 $ 30,433 Loans charged-off (94 ) (103 ) (418 ) (125 ) (203 ) Recoveries 73 42 56 26 116 Provision for credit loss expense — 2,800 600 — (1,250 ) Balance at end of period $ 31,953 $ 31,974 $ 29,235 $ 28,997 $ 29,096 Allowance for credit losses / period-end loans 1.34 % 1.34 % 1.29 % 1.36 % 1.44 % Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans 238.4 294.7 313.3 294.4 1,084.9 Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized) 0.00 0.01 0.07 0.02 0.02 NONPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans $ 13,405 $ 10,848 $ 9,330 $ 9,848 $ 2,682 Other real estate owned 38 38 5 — — Repossessed assets owned — — — 27 7 Total nonperforming assets $ 13,443 $ 10,886 $ 9,335 $ 9,875 $ 2,689 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of: Total loans(1)(2) 0.57 % 0.46 % 0.41 % 0.46 % 0.13 % Total assets 0.40 0.32 0.28 0.30 0.08 (1) Excludes outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $1.3 million, $3.2 million, $2.7 million, $2.8 million, and $1.2 million as of March 31, 2023, and December 31, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2022, respectively. (2) Excludes deferred loan fees of $1.6 million, $2.0 million, $2.0 million, $1.7 million, and $1.5 million as of March 31, 2023, and December 31, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2022, respectively. Quarter Ended 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges $ 1,077 $ 1,096 $ 1,146 $ 1,070 $ 976 Net realized gain on securities transactions 93 172 — — — Net realized gain on sale of loans 314 310 338 882 905 Fiduciary and custodial income 638 642 576 638 642 Bank-owned life insurance income 214 209 215 207 211 Merchant and debit card fees 1,674 1,711 1,738 2,061 1,611 Loan processing fee income 134 150 192 232 187 Warehouse lending fees 32 37 59 79 116 Mortgage fee income 68 81 75 102 131 Other noninterest income 661 714 1,464 810 1,700 Total noninterest income $ 4,905 $ 5,122 $ 5,803 $ 6,081 $ 6,479 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Employee compensation and benefits $ 12,264 $ 12,364 $ 11,851 $ 11,730 $ 11,532 Occupancy expenses 2,830 2,770 2,800 2,848 2,711 Legal and professional fees 583 779 503 773 770 Software and technology 1,396 1,525 1,409 1,339 1,209 Amortization 161 161 166 178 219 Director and committee fees 199 199 213 219 205 Advertising and promotions 267 488 378 320 407 ATM and debit card expense 599 740 723 674 578 Telecommunication expense 183 193 184 187 186 FDIC insurance assessment fees 301 359 272 237 233 Other noninterest expense 1,184 1,319 1,738 1,189 1,029 Total noninterest expense $ 19,967 $ 20,897 $ 20,237 $ 19,694 $ 19,079 Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Interest

Paid Average

Yield/ Rate ASSETS Interest-earning assets: Total loans(1) $ 2,388,045 $ 32,157 5.46 % $ 1,937,000 $ 22,272 4.66 % Securities available for sale 184,572 1,068 2.35 328,737 1,618 2.00 Securities held to maturity 502,760 3,050 2.46 347,188 1,485 1.73 Nonmarketable equity securities 28,381 419 5.99 15,234 408 10.86 Interest-bearing deposits in other banks 34,986 450 5.22 334,871 110 0.13 Total interest-earning assets 3,138,744 37,144 4.80 2,963,030 25,893 3.54 Allowance for credit losses (31,934 ) (30,205 ) Noninterest-earning assets 218,195 213,514 Total assets $ 3,325,005 $ 3,146,339 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,624,610 $ 7,655 1.91 % $ 1,710,157 $ 1,242 0.29 % Advances from FHLB and fed funds purchased 310,103 3,774 4.94 37,722 46 0.49 Line of credit — — — 3,778 34 3.65 Subordinated debt 49,164 540 4.45 30,492 246 3.27 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 10,974 13 0.48 10,916 2 0.07 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,994,851 11,982 2.44 1,793,065 1,570 0.36 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,002,793 1,027,429 Accrued interest and other liabilities 26,912 24,266 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,029,705 1,051,695 Equity 300,449 301,579 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,325,005 $ 3,146,339 Net interest rate spread(2) 2.36 % 3.18 % Net interest income $ 25,162 $ 24,323 Net interest margin(3) 3.25 % 3.33 % Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent(4) 3.24 % 3.37 % (1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale of $1.7 million and $3.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities. (3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized. (4) Net interest margin on a taxable equivalent basis is equal to net interest income adjusted for nontaxable income divided by average interest-earning assets, annualized, using a marginal tax rate of 21%. NON-GAAP RECONCILING TABLES Tangible Book Value per Common Share As of 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 299,700 $ 294,984 $ 288,084 $ 282,255 $ 291,282 Adjustments: Goodwill (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) (32,160 ) Core deposit intangible, net (1,746 ) (1,859 ) (1,973 ) (2,086 ) (2,199 ) Total tangible common equity attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 265,794 $ 260,965 $ 253,951 $ 248,009 $ 256,923 Common shares outstanding(1) 11,925,357 11,941,672 11,915,372 11,912,249 12,066,480 Book value per common share $ 25.13 $ 24.70 $ 24.18 $ 23.69 $ 24.14 Tangible book value per common share(1) 22.29 21.85 21.31 20.82 21.29 (1) Excludes the dilutive effect, if any, of shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of outstanding stock options. Net Unrealized Loss on Securities, Tax Effected, as % of Total Equity (dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 Total equity(1) $ 300,270 Less: net unrealized loss on HTM securities, tax effected (25,123 ) Total equity, including net unrealized loss on AFS and HTM securities† $ 275,147 Net unrealized loss on AFS securities, tax effected 15,308 Net unrealized loss on HTM securities, tax effected 25,123 Net unrealized loss on AFS and HTM securities, tax effected $ 40,431 Net unrealized loss on securities as % of total equity(1) 13.5 % Total equity before impact of unrealized losses† $ 315,578 Net unrealized loss on securities as % of total equity before impact of unrealized losses† 12.8 % Total average assets $ 3,325,005 Total equity to average assets 9.0 % Total equity, adjusted for tax effected net unrealized loss, to average assets† 8.3 % (1) Includes the net unrealized loss on AFS securities, tax effected, of $15,308. † Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. Net Core Earnings and Net Core Earnings per Common Share Quarter Ended 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Net earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 8,281 $ 8,022 $ 10,903 $ 10,784 $ 10,738 Adjustments: Provision for credit losses — 2,800 600 — (1,250 ) Income tax provision 1,823 1,764 2,363 2,472 2,235 PPP loans, including fees (2 ) (1 ) (57 ) (436 ) (783 ) Net core earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 10,102 $ 12,585 $ 13,809 $ 12,820 $ 10,940 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 11,939,593 11,938,973 11,907,233 11,968,227 12,109,074 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.69 $ 0.67 $ 0.92 $ 0.90 $ 0.89 Net core earnings per common share, basic 0.85 1.05 1.16 1.07 0.90 Three Months Ended

March 31, Three Months Ended

December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 2023 Net earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 8,281 $ 10,738 $ 8,022 Adjustments: Reversal of provision for credit losses — (1,250 ) 2,800 Income tax provision 1,823 2,235 1,764 PPP loans, including fees (2 ) (783 ) (1 ) Net core earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 10,102 $ 10,940 $ 12,585 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic 11,939,593 12,109,074 11,938,973 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.69 $ 0.89 $ 0.67 Net core earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. per common share, basic 0.85 0.90 1.05 Net Core Earnings to Average Assets, as Adjusted, and Average Equity Quarter Ended 2023 2022 (dollars in thousands) March 31 December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 Net core earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. $ 10,102 $ 12,585 $ 13,809 $ 12,820 $ 10,940 Total average assets $ 3,325,005 $ 3,346,358 $ 3,337,348 $ 3,209,440 $ 3,146,339 Adjustments: PPP loan average balance (519 ) (539 ) (1,159 ) (8,885 ) (36,720 ) Total average assets, adjusted $ 3,324,486 $ 3,345,819 $ 3,336,189 $ 3,200,555 $ 3,109,619 Net core earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to average assets, as adjusted (annualized) 1.23 % 1.49 % 1.64 % 1.61 % 1.43 % Total average equity $ 300,449 $ 292,471 $ 290,806 $ 291,312 $ 301,579 Net core earnings attributable to Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to average equity (annualized) 13.64 % 17.07 % 18.84 % 17.65 % 14.71 % Cost of Total Deposits Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2022 Total average interest-bearing deposits $ 1,624,610 $ 1,627,442 $ 1,710,157 Adjustments: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,002,793 1,102,016 1,027,429 Total average deposits $ 2,627,403 $ 2,729,458 $ 2,737,586 Total deposit-related interest expense $ 7,655 $ 4,433 $ 1,242 Average cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.91 % 1.08 % 0.29 % Average cost of total deposits (cost of funds) 1.18 0.64 0.18 † Non-GAAP financial metric. Calculations of this metric and reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. About Non-GAAP Financial Measures Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including “tangible book value per share,” “net core earnings,” “core net interest margin,” and PPP-adjusted metrics are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables. Conference Call Information The Company will hold a conference call to discuss first quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 10:00 am Central Time. The conference call will be hosted by Ty Abston, Chairman and CEO, Cappy Payne, SEVP and Company CFO, and Shalene Jacobson, EVP and Bank CFO. All conference attendees must register before the call at www.gnty.com/earningscall. The conference materials will be available by accessing the Investor Relations page on our website, www.gnty.com. A recording of the conference call will be available by 1:00 pm Central Time the day of the call and remain available through April 30, 2023 on our Investor Relations webpage. About Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. Guaranty Bank & Trust has 32 banking locations across 26 Texas communities located within the East Texas, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and Central Texas regions of the state. As of March 31, 2023, Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. had total assets of $3.4 billion, total loans of $2.4 billion and total deposits of $2.6 billion. Visit www.gnty.com for more information. Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our results of operations, financial condition and financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “projection,” “would” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. Actual results may also be significantly impacted by the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including, among other effects: the impact of the public health crisis; the operation of financial markets; global supply chain disruption; employment levels; market liquidity; the impact of various actions taken in response by the U.S. federal government, the Federal Reserve, other banking regulators, state and local governments; and the impact that all of these factors have on our borrowers, other customers, vendors and counterparties. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the “Risk Factors” referenced in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this communication, and we do not intend, and assume no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005272/en/

